Just Announced – Amy Schumer’s “Whore Tour” Stops in Denver

On March 22, Amy Schumer announced her first major tour in over four years with a two-night stop in Denver. The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated standup comedian returns to the Paramount Theatre for her Whore Tour on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Schumer’s latest television series as a writer, director and executive producer, “Life and Beth,” premiered on March 18 on Hulu, which is loosely based on some of her own experiences and adolescence and features David Byrne, Michael Cera and more.

Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden and is the creator, star, writer and executive producer of the award-winning Comedy Central television series, “Inside Amy Schumer.” She’s also the writer behind the hit Universal Pictures romantic comedy “Trainwreck” and The New York Times bestseller “The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo.”

On March 27, Schumer will co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall live on ABC.

Amy Schumer will perform at Paramount Theatre on Aug. 27 and 28, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans have access to a special presale now through Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. with code AMY. Find more details here.

See the full list of dates below

Aug 5: Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

Aug 6: Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Aug 13: Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield

Aug 14: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Aug 18: Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

Aug 19: Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

Aug 25: Moorhead, MN @ BlueAmphitheater

Aug 26: Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

Aug 27: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Aug 28: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Sept 3: Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept 8: Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Sept 9: Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sept 10: Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept 11: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept 15: Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Sept 16: New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sept 24: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Sept 28: Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Sept 29: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct 7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct 8: Brooks, CA @ Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center

Oct 20: New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

Oct 21: Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Oct 22: Austin, TX @ ACL Moody Theater

Oct 23: Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

Oct 28: Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Oct 2: Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

Nov 10: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

Nov 11: Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Nov 12: Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov 20: San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay