Just Announced – Amy Schumer’s “Whore Tour” Stops in Denver

On March 22, Amy Schumer announced her first major tour in over four years with a two-night stop in Denver. The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated standup comedian returns to the Paramount Theatre for her Whore Tour on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Schumer’s latest television series as a writer, director and executive producer, “Life and Beth,” premiered on March 18 on Hulu, which is loosely based on some of her own experiences and adolescence and features David Byrne, Michael Cera and more.
Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden and is the creator, star, writer and executive producer of the award-winning Comedy Central television series, “Inside Amy Schumer.” She’s also the writer behind the hit Universal Pictures romantic comedy “Trainwreck” and The New York Times bestseller “The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo.”
On March 27, Schumer will co-host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall live on ABC.
Amy Schumer will perform at Paramount Theatre on Aug. 27 and 28, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans have access to a special presale now through Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. with code AMY. Find more details here.
See the full list of dates below
Aug 5: Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
Aug 6: Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Aug 13: Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield
Aug 14: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Aug 18: Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
Aug 19: Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
Aug 25: Moorhead, MN @ BlueAmphitheater
Aug 26: Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
Aug 27: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Aug 28: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sept 3: Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept 8: Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Sept 9: Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Sept 10: Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept 11: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept 15: Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Sept 16: New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Sept 24: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Sept 28: Baltimore, MD @ Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Sept 29: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct 7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct 8: Brooks, CA @ Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center
Oct 20: New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
Oct 21: Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Oct 22: Austin, TX @ ACL Moody Theater
Oct 23: Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
Oct 28: Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
Oct 2: Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel
Nov 10: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
Nov 11: Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Nov 12: Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Nov 20: San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay