Just Announced – John Mulaney Heads to Red Rocks in 2022

This morning, John Mulaney announced the dates for his “From Scratch” tour, which will see the award-winning comedian headline Red Rocks on April 17, 2022.

A former writer for Saturday Night Live, Mulaney is best known for his comedy specials on Netflix, including “New In Town,” “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” He is also known for his contributions to the popular Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which Mulaney voice acts in addition to his writing and producing credits for the show.

John Mulaney will perform at Red Rocks on April 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Find more details here.

See the full list of dates below:

Dec 10: Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater LBPAC

Feb 15: Vancouver, BC Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (part of JFL Festival)

Mar 11: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar 12: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar 13: Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Mar 18: Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Mar 19: Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Mar 19: Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Mar 24: Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

Mar 25: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Mar 26: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Apr 1: Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Apr 2: Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Apr 3: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Apr 7: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Apr 8: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Apr 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Apr 17: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Apr 22: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Apr 23: Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Apr 29: Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 3: Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest)

May 12: Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

May 13: Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 14: Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 15: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20: Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 21: Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

May 22: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 9: Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

Jun 10: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 11: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jun 12: Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena

Jun 17: Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jun 23: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 14: Chicago, IL @ United Center