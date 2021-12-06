Just Announced – John Mulaney Heads to Red Rocks in 2022

This morning, John Mulaney announced the dates for his “From Scratch” tour, which will see the award-winning comedian headline Red Rocks on April 17, 2022.
A former writer for Saturday Night Live, Mulaney is best known for his comedy specials on Netflix, including “New In Town,” “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” He is also known for his contributions to the popular Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which Mulaney voice acts in addition to his writing and producing credits for the show.
John Mulaney will perform at Red Rocks on April 17, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. Find more details here.
See the full list of dates below:
Dec 10: Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater LBPAC
Feb 15: Vancouver, BC Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (part of JFL Festival)
Mar 11: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar 12: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Mar 13: Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Mar 18: Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
Mar 19: Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mar 19: Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Mar 24: Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
Mar 25: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Mar 26: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Apr 1: Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Apr 2: Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Apr 3: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Apr 7: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Apr 8: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Apr 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Apr 17: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Apr 22: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Apr 23: Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Apr 29: Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 3: Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest)
May 12: Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
May 13: Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 14: Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 15: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 20: Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 21: Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
May 22: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 9: Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
Jun 10: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jun 11: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jun 12: Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
Jun 17: Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jun 23: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jul 14: Chicago, IL @ United Center