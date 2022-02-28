Just Announced – The Chicks Will Headline Red Rocks This Summer

Texas-based country trio The Chicks, previously known as The Dixie Chicks, are heading back on tour with a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 2. The tour will be the first major outing for the trio since 2017—and the first show since releasing their 2020 studio album Gaslighter.

Gaslighter is The Chicks’ first release in 14 years, but the pandemic derailed plans for a tour. Fortunately for fans, the wait is finally over. The North-American summer tour will kick off in St Louis, MO on June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. After that, the tour will see The Chicks grace the stage in a total of 27 cities, with support from Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, who will open the Red Rocks show. In addition to Denver, The Chicks will make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles. In June, the Chicks are also set to appear at Bonnaroo alongside J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks and more.

In an Instagram post announcing the tour, the thirteen-time Grammy winners stated that they were “Excited to announce our tour.” They continued, “We can’t wait to see you all again!”

Tickets to see The Chicks go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $60 to $170 plus service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is growing and even features concerts postponed from 2020. To stay up to date with the 2022 Red Rocks schedule, check out our list of all of the Red Rocks Shows Announced So Far (2022).

See the full list of tour dates below:

June 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 19 – Noblesville, IL @ Ruoff Music Center

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Ampithetare

June 30 – Hartford, CN @ Xfinity Theatre

July 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 5 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 6 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 29 – Santa Barabara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 2 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 5 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 6 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center

August 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 13 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Ampitheatre