All of the 2022 Red Rocks Shows Announced (So Far)

After a year unlike any other, the 2021 Red Rocks’ season is officially coming to a close. This year’s season at the iconic outdoor venue started slow with limited capacity events and social distancing guidelines in full effect. However, the slow burn at the start of the season built to an explosive end with an onslaught of shows that kept us partying like we never had before. While the season came to an end all too soon, Red Rocks has given us plenty to look forward to with an already impressive lineup for the 2022 season.

Check out the full lineup below, and be sure to bookmark this page — we’ll keep updating it as new shows and openers are announced.

January

January 28 – Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks featuring Diplo w/Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, Jacoby

April

April 14 – Gorgon City

April 15 – NGHTMRE: INTO THE DRMVRSE

April 16 – Kevin Gates w/Gucci Mane, Young Nudy, Jackboy

April 22 – Galantis w/3LAU, Mat Zo, KLO

April 28 – Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia

April 29 – Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia

April 30 – Sublime w/Rome

May

May 3 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Waxahatchee

May 4 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Waxahatchee

May 5 – Hippie Sabotage w/Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

May 6 – Brantley Gilbert

May 7 – Brantley Gilbert

May 9 – Russ

May 16 – Kaleo

May 29 – Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley w/Ben Harper, Innocent Criminals

June

June 1 – Lord Huron

June 2 – Lord Huron

June 4 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang

June 7 – Ludacris w/Nelly

June 10 – The Revivalists w/Preservation Hall Jazz Band

June 11 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/Violent Femmes

June 12 – Tash Sultana

June 14 – Glass Animals w/Denzel Curry

June 15 – Glass Animals w/Denzel Curry

June 21 – Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 22 – Andrew Bird w/Iron & Wine, Neko Case

June 30 – Kraftwerk 3-D

July

July 11 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 12 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 21 – David Grey

July 27 – Goo Goo Dolls w/Blue October

August

August 17 – Mt. Joy

September

September 9 – Brandi Carlile w/Lucius, Allison Russell

September 10 – Brandi Carlile w/Indigo Girls, Allison Russel

October

October 10 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior

October 11 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior

October 22 – Midland w/Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean