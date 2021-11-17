All of the 2022 Red Rocks Shows Announced (So Far)

After a year unlike any other, the 2021 Red Rocks’ season is officially coming to a close. This year’s season at the iconic outdoor venue started slow with limited capacity events and social distancing guidelines in full effect. However, the slow burn at the start of the season built to an explosive end with an onslaught of shows that kept us partying like we never had before. While the season came to an end all too soon, Red Rocks has given us plenty to look forward to with an already impressive lineup for the 2022 season.
Check out the full lineup below, and be sure to bookmark this page — we’ll keep updating it as new shows and openers are announced.
January
January 28 – Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks featuring Diplo w/Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, Jacoby
April
April 14 – Gorgon City
April 15 – NGHTMRE: INTO THE DRMVRSE
April 16 – Kevin Gates w/Gucci Mane, Young Nudy, Jackboy
April 22 – Galantis w/3LAU, Mat Zo, KLO
April 28 – Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia
April 29 – Trevor Hall w/Citizen Cope, Rising Appalachia
April 30 – Sublime w/Rome
May
May 3 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Waxahatchee
May 4 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Waxahatchee
May 5 – Hippie Sabotage w/Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
May 6 – Brantley Gilbert
May 7 – Brantley Gilbert
May 9 – Russ
May 16 – Kaleo
May 29 – Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley w/Ben Harper, Innocent Criminals
June
June 1 – Lord Huron
June 2 – Lord Huron
June 4 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang
June 7 – Ludacris w/Nelly
June 10 – The Revivalists w/Preservation Hall Jazz Band
June 11 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/Violent Femmes
June 12 – Tash Sultana
June 14 – Glass Animals w/Denzel Curry
June 15 – Glass Animals w/Denzel Curry
June 21 – Barenaked Ladies w/Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
June 22 – Andrew Bird w/Iron & Wine, Neko Case
June 30 – Kraftwerk 3-D
July
July 11 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 12 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 21 – David Grey
July 27 – Goo Goo Dolls w/Blue October
August
August 17 – Mt. Joy
September
September 9 – Brandi Carlile w/Lucius, Allison Russell
September 10 – Brandi Carlile w/Indigo Girls, Allison Russel
October
October 10 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior
October 11 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Leah Senior
October 22 – Midland w/Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean