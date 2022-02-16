16 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This Month

While we can’t guarantee six more weeks of winter, we can promise you four weeks of killer Denver comedy. From local favorites like Sunday Funday to big-name comedians like Ari Shaffir, February is jam-packed with comedy shows that are sure to bring the laughs.

Uncorked! Comedy

When: February 2 and 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every first and third Wednesday, join Denver comic Hannah Jones for an intimate showcase of local comedy talent. The show is free so be sure to get there early for seating. More information can be found here.

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: February 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St., Denver

Cost: $10-35

The Lowdown: Local comedy legend Adam Cayton-Holland has performed on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is also the founder of High Plains Comedy Festival and a member of the comedy trio, The Grawlix. Find more information here.

Sunday Funday

When: February 6 and 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10-15

The Lowdown: Host Alec Flynn has got your Sunday Scaries covered with two incredible headliners this month. The first show of the month will be headlined by Denver comedian and member of the Grawlix trio Ben Roy, and they’ll be closing out the month with the hilarious Mike Stanley. Get tickets here.

Hootenanny Comedy

When: February 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Wood Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: $10-30

The Lowdown: Join host Korey David and this month’s headlining comedian Amy Miller. Miller has been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse and Last Comic Standing, and has a new 30-minute special premiering on Comedy Central Presents this year. Get tickets to the show here.

Chris Redd

When: February 10-12 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: Saturday Night Live cast member and stand-up comedian Chris Redd is coming to the Mile High for a three night run at Comedy Works. Find more information here.

Matthew Broussard

When: February 10-12 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $16-24

The Lowdown: Financial analyst turned stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard has been featured on The Tonight Show and Comedy Central Half Hour. He has also had roles on hit shows The League and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Get tickets here.

Nerd Roast: Roast of Spiderman

When: February 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St., Denver

Cost: $15-50

The Lowdown: Nerd Roast is a monthly comedy showcase that puts the spotlight on your favorite fictional characters. This month’s roast victim is everyone’s favorite web-head, Spiderman. More information can be found here.

Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza

When: February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Host Greg Studley brings five of Denver’s best comedians to LoHi for a night of laughs and drinks by Odell Brewing and Mythology Distillery. Get more information here.

Ari Shaffir

When: February 17-20 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30-35

The Lowdown: Creator and host of Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening and Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian Ari Shaffir is headed to Denver for a four-night run at Comedy Works. Get tickets here.

Faded Comedy

When: February 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Find more information here.

Iliza Shlesinger

When: February 19 at 7 and 9 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theater, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $35-65

The Lowdown: Award-winning comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger currently has five Netflix specials streaming on Netflix, including her hit 2018 special Elder Millenial. Shlesinger is back on the road and for her “Back in Action” tour. Get tickets here.

Taylor Tomlinson

When: February 18 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian Taylor Tomilson has appeared on The Tonight Show and Conan, and toured with comedian Whitney Cummings on her “Codependent Tour.” Her hour-long special, Quarter-Life Crisis, is streaming on Netflix.

Mike Stanley

When: February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Comedian Mike Stanley has been featured in The Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and Funny or Die’s Odd Ball Comedy Fest, and has performed with a number of comedy greats including Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Bill Burr. Purchase tickets here.

Steve Rannazzisi

When: Feb 24-27 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $28-30

The Lowdown: Best known for his role as “Kevin McArthur” on The League, Steve Rannazzisi has released two stand-up specials and has been featured on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend and Pauly Shore & Friends. Get tickets to his Denver show here.

Jeff Dye

When: Feb 25-27 (showtimes vary)

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $28-30

The Lowdown: Jeff Dye, comedian and star of NBC’s Better Late Than Never, has been seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as well as a number of TV shows including The Masked Singer and Girl Code. Find out more information here.

Curtis Cook

When: February 25 and 26 at 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground

Cost: $15-50

The Lowdown: Curtis Cook is a comedian and writer whose work has been featured in hit show Portlandia, as well as IFC, Viceland and Comedy Central. Get tickets here.