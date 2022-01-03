25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some captivating events lined up this week. Start it off by getting sciency at an SCFD Free Day and end it with art galore at a Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, January 3

SCFD Free Day

When: January 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts an SCFD Free Day. The free day features programs and fun activities for all to participate in. You can learn about guitars, animals that survived against all odds and more.

Dry January at Poka Lola

When: Starts January 3

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a break from alcohol and start off your 2022 with Dry January at Poka Lola Social Club. You can sip on non-alcoholic beverages such as a New Sonata, N.A.perol Spritz, No-secco with soda and more.

Tuesday, January 4

Nude Writing Group

When: January 4, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Nontra Temple, location TBA

Cost: $22.22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nontra Temple presents a Nude Writing Group. The non-sexual event allows you to connect with your higher self while journaling, writing poetry, creative writing or whatever inspires you. Make sure to bring writing utensils, a mat or blanket to sit on and other items to keep you comfortable.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: January 4, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20, register here

The Lowdown: Test out your drawing skills during a Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Wednesday, January 5

Uncorked! Comedy Night

When: January 5, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts the Uncorked! Comedy Night. You can laugh all night long with sets from local comedians while imbibing on wine and wine slushies on the patio.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: January 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver presents Adult-Verse. You can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Thursday, January 6

Stock Show Parade

When: January 6, 12 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Head over to Union Station to see the wild Stock Show Parade as it kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features the famous cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more for a look into traditions of Western culture. You can also listen to music from marching bands and watch horses trot by throughout the day.

Elevated Beats

When: December 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can shake your stuff throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a cool Winter night.

Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett

When: January 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett. Trujillo will discuss the Denver music scene as well as introduce some local guitar innovators such as Colorado-based Anna Morsett of The Still Tide.

Brighter Than Love Pop-Up Art Gallery

When: January 6, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver-based A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver Co. for a Brighter Than Love Pop Up Gallery. The exhibition shares positivity through mixed media pieces bursting with bright and bold colors.

Failure Lab: Young Hearts Exhibition Opening

When: January 6, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents the Failure Lab: Young Hearts Exhibition Opening. You can explore the new exhibition created by Failure Lab – a museum-led leadership program for Denver-area high school students. The exhibition explores gardens from the perspectives of these student artists.

Friday, January 7

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Après in the Clouds

When: January 7, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $65, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get cozy up on the rooftop of Halcyon for Après in the Clouds. You can reserve a cabana for a four-course dinner ending with s’mores and a view of the Mile High City.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian and no two-drink minimums. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Coal Mine Sound

When: January 7 – 8

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Temple Denver presents a Coal Mine Sound takeover at Mirus Gallery Art Bar. The Colorado-based underground bass music collective will transform Mirus Gallery into a rockin’ atmosphere throughout the evening.

Saturday, January 8

2022 National Western Stock Show

When: January 8 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show is back for its 116th year. You can take part in the celebration of all things Western throughout the 16-day gathering. The stock show is filled with rodeo shows, stunt horse riding and, of course, the annual bull riding competition.

Cheers To A New Year Artisan Beer Dinner

When: January 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dine on a five-course meal during a Cheers To The New Year Artisan Beer Dinner. Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts the feast prepared by chef Jared of Thistle and Mint with each course paired perfectly with a Burns Family brew.

Staged: Three Deuces Performance Activation

When: January 8, 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its STAGED: Three Deuces Performance Activation series. You can sway to some sweet jazz beats as the series will showcase different jazz groups and musicians in the community. This Saturday you can hear a performance from Colin Stranahan.

Quantum Leap Into 2022

When: January 8, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver teams up with Fort Greene Bar for a Quantum Leap Into 2022. You can participate in the 90-minute workshop with an aim for goal setting, building confidence and more.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: January 8, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock it out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio.

CommUnity Share Fest

When: January 8 – 9

Where: Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. Unit 3, Denver

Cost: Donation Based, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Circus Collective hosts a CommUnity Share Fest. You can gather with others for a clothing drive and music festival for a great cause. The evening features performances from aerial artists, musicians, live painters and more. The donations will go towards the Give Back Action event that will be held on January 9th.

Sunday, January 9

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

When: January 9, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $46 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show hosts its annual Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The ever-popular event celebrates Mexican traditions with trick roping, bull riding, Mariachis and more. All of the acts are choreographed by a fourth-generation charro champion, Charro Jerry Diaz.

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: January 9, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from Dr. Charles Nicholas Saenz of Adams State University about the History of the San Luis Valley.

Lumonics Guided Tour

When: January 9, 1 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Lumonics Gallery presents a Guided Tour. You can explore one of the longest running light art studios in the U.S. with over 75 light sculptures that span across from the past 50 years. Following the tour, you can take part in a 15-minute immersive experience.

Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour

When: January 9, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to stroll through downtown Denver a Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour. The tour will dive deeper into the works that are held inside of the center, the story behind the big blue bear and more with the guidance of public art docent Rosalie Martin.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Cowboys

When: January 11, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

A Writing Workshop & Reflection on Deborah Roberts I’M with Lighthouse Writers

When: January 12 & January 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $85, tickets available here

Indigenous Film: Keepers of the Corn/Los Guardianes del Maíz

When: January 12, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Jason Moran Artist Talk

When: January 15, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $35, tickets available here