28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some remarkable events lined up this week. Start it off with magical animals at Zoo Lights and end it by getting zen at a New Year Yoga session. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, December 27

Zoo Lights

When: December 27 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magnificent winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Birds & Bubbles

When: December 27, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $50 for two, reserve here

The Lowdown: Crunch into a whole crispy fried chicken while imbibing in a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for $50 during Birds & Bubbles. Local Jones hosts the high-low pairing all night while supplies last, so make sure to create a reservation by calling 720.772.5022 or by booking online.

Days of Giving Food Drive

When: December 27 – January 2

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts a Days of Giving Food Drive. You can give back through the month of December into January to Bienvenidos Food Bank to help those in need through the holidays. Canned and packaged non-perishable food donations are welcome as well as cash donations.

Miracle Bar at Pindustry

When: December 27 – January 1

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1, 2022.

Tuesday, December 28

Active Minds: Whiskey

When: December 28, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about whiskey and voting rights during Active Minds: Whiskey. The lecture will dive into the policies that the United States holds in regards to rights of voting, the history of voting and more.

Snowdrift III

When: December 28 – January 4

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Adrift hosts Snowdrift III. The event is a combination of tiki-meets-tinsel with funky decor, themed bites, holiday punch bowls and more. Create a reservation here.

Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District

When: December 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the murals and art of the Five Points and RiNo Art District during a Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District tour. You can learn about local artists, find some new local eats and more throughout the day.

Wednesday, December 29

December Delights

When: December 29 – January 2

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park celebrates the holidays with December Delights. You can snack on seasonal bites, imbibe in beverages, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also experience art installations, surprises and outdoor video games.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: December 29 – 30

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series with the Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that explores the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption through haunting experiences.

Thursday, December 30

Elevated Beats

When: December 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 54thirty hosts Elevated Beats. You can dance out the evening on the rooftop with beats from DJ Manos as you take in the Denver skyline throughout a chill Winter night.

Fiction Beer Trivia Night

When: December 30, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts Trivia Night. You can get your nerd on with fascinating questions while sipping on a Fiction Beer brew. Seating is first-come, first-served – so make sure to arrive early to grab a spot.

Itchy-O: Two Night New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: December 30 – 31

Where: HQ, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a strange and thrilling experience with the Itchy-O: Two Night New Year’s Eve Celebration. You can watch performances from Itchy-O – the experimental drumming group – and from French Kettle Station for a wild atmosphere.

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: End your 2021 in style during the 10th Annual Decadence Colorado. You can watch performances from The Chainsmokers, Louis The Child, Steve Aoki, ZEDD, DJ Snake, and more during two evenings of wild fun. Decadence is one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in Denver so make sure to dress up and show up. Make sure to stop by 303 Magazine, and Decadence photo booth for your complimentary NYE photo!

Friday, December 31

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Temple Denver featuring NERO (DJ Set)

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $60 for GA – $150 for VIP Open Bar, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in your New Year’s Eve on the dance floor at Denver’s premier nightclub, Temple Denver. Celebrate with a Chandon champagne toast, theatrical performances, astonishing production, 3 rooms of entertainment, and a special DJ set from the world-renowned EDM act, NERO. For VIP bottle service inquiries, email [email protected]

NYE at Avanti 2022

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $120 Presale – $150 at door, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in 2022 at Avanti Denver with an Open Bar, DJ Alqimista, Rowdy Shadehouse (band), selfie station, complimentary appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight!

The Bindery New Year’s Eve Offerings

When: December 31 – January 2

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Bindery offers a candlelit eight-course New Year’s Eve Dinner with a cocktail and wine pairings as well as a pre-order dinner for two if you don’t feel like going out. After everything is said and done, you can celebrate 2022 with a New Year’s Day brunch on both January 1 and January 2.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Downtown Denver Partnership teams up with VisitDenver to present New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The event features two shows of fireworks live DJs blaring beats and more. You can explore the businesses throughout the mall and ring in the new year with a bang.

NYE at Club Vinyl

When: December 31, p.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let the countdown begin during NYE at Club Vinyl. You can take on four dance floors with beats blaring from four DJs and party out the night for your last day of 2021.

New Year’s Eve at Ultreia

When: December 31, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Dender

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add some variety to your celebrations with New Year’s Eve at Ultreia. You can experience the full menu and add on special items a la carte such as Spaghetti Squash Fideua, Pulpo Gallego, Opera Cake and more. Ultreia will also offer a three-course $96 feast for two to ring in 2022.

New Year’s Eve Showcase

When: December 31, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during a New Year’s Eve Showcase. You can watch sets from local and national comedians while snacking on bites and sips from Colorado Sake Co. throughout the hilarious evening.

Bar Dough New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 4 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Chef Russell of Bar Dough presents a New Year’s Eve experience. The restaurant offers a four-course Italian-American menu with dishes from the Piedmont region of Italy.

Wynkoop New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $75 – $159, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Co. raises a glass to New Year’s Eve. You can watch Dueling Pianos live, dance all night long, dig into bites from Wynkoop and more throughout the night.

Saturday, January 1

New Years Day Brunch

When: January 1 – 2

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark presents a New Years Day Brunch. You can recover from your New Year’s Eve festivities with an a la carte brunch with mimosa towers, jams from a DJ and more.

Hashtag Breakfast

When: January 1, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hashtag, 10155 E. 29th Dr. #120, Denver

The Lowdown: Get cozy with Hashtag’s Breakfast. You can begin your morning with bread pudding french toast, candy cane pancakes, comforting pho and more for the perfect start to your year.

New Year’s Day Bingo Brunch

When: January 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a New Year’s Day Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch bursting with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Brunch at Bellota

When: January 1, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Ste 150, Denver

The Lowdown: Bellota brings in the new year with a brunch series starting this Saturday. You can delight in dishes such as Enchiladas de Huevo, Molletes and Torta de Huevo con Chorizo while imbibing in sips such as a Bellota Verde “bloody” Maria and Michelada.

Sunday, January 2

Oasis Yoga

When: January 2, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company partners with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga. You can stretch out this Sunday to let go of holiday stresses and later sip on an Oasis brew to refresh.

New Year Yoga

When: January 2, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath at a New Year Yoga session. Urban Sanctuary hosts the yin yoga practice guided by instructor Davida with live music from Michael Galvin. You can even enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at the end of the practice for a nod to the new year and yourself.

Mark Your Calendar

Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett

When: January 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: January 9, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Jason Moran Artist Talk

When: January 15, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $35, tickets available here