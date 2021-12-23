35+ New Year’s Eve Dinners, Meal Kits and More to End 2021

The holidays can be stress-inducing and we all know that slaving in the kitchen all day isn’t the best part of the revelry. So we at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of local restaurants that are ready to serve up New Year’s Eve meal kits, takeout and more for your festivities.

Mici Take-Home Lasagnas

When: December 23 – January 1

Where: All Mici Handcrafted Italian locations

Cost: $110, order here

The Lowdown: Mici Handcrafted Italian offers handmade take-home lasagnas for the holidays. You can reheat an authentic savory fully-assembled lasagna filled with a Tuscan meat sauce that serves 12 to 20 people. Make sure to order 24-hours in advance to pick up by calling 720.295.6109 or online.

The Bindery New Year’s Eve Offerings

When: December 31 – January 2

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Bindery offers a candlelit eight-course New Year’s Eve Dinner with a cocktail and wine pairings as well as a pre-order dinner for two if you don’t feel like going out. After everything is said and done, you can celebrate 2022 with a New Year’s Day brunch on both January 1 and January 2.

Humboldt Kitchen New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Humboldt Kitchen + Bar presents a full menu for New Year’s Eve. You can dig into savory dishes while sipping on drink specials such as a Cranberry Gin Fizz.

New Year’s Eve Prix-Fixe Dinner

When: December 31, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Corinne Restaurant, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $120 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Corinne hosts a New Year’s Eve Prix-Fixe Dinner. The New Year’s Eve menu serves up dishes of gazpacho, wagyu beef carpaccio, steak Oscar, a passion fruit panna cotta and more for $120 per person for a delectable evening.

New Year’s Eve at Ultreia

When: December 31, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Dender

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add some variety to your celebrations with New Year’s Eve at Ultreia. You can experience the full menu and add on special items a la carte such as Spaghetti Squash Fideua, Pulpo Gallego, Opera Cake and more. Ultreia will also offer a three-course $96 feast for two to ring in 2022.

Thirsty Lion New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 4 – 11 p.m. & January 1, 4 – 11 p.m. Where: Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill Union Station, 1605 Wynkoop St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, reserve here The Lowdown: You can celebrate at Thirsty Lion Gastropub during Thirsty Lion New Year’s Eve. The event features a special holiday pre-fixe menu with dishes of Black Cherry BBQ Pork Tenderloin, caesar salad, Whiskey Bing Cherry Bread Pudding and more.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Le French

When: December 31, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person, here

The Lowdown: Le French Denver offers a four-course holiday meal this Christmas Eve. You can delight in a menu with choices Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, Salad Lyonnaise, Lobster Thermidor, Pomegranate-orange Pavlova and more for a luxurious evening. Create your reservations here.

NYE Offerings from Jax

When: December 31

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Locations

Cost: Varying price by your chosen location here

The Lowdown: Add some freshness to your celebrations with NYE Offerings from Jax. You can get with oysters Rockefeller, a surf-and-turf plate, butter-poached Dungeness crab claws and more from different Jax Fish House locations. Reservations are highly encouraged.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Bistro Vendome

When: December 31, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Bistro Vendôme presents a New Year’s Eve Dinner. You can choose from the regular menu or from a special three-course prix fixe menu for $55 per person for a magical night.

The Post New Year’s Eve

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: The Post Chicken & Beer Denver, 2200 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. dishes out a New Year’s Eve menu with champagne, buckets of fried chicken, braised pork shoulder and a s’mores mousse jar. The Post will also offer its regular menu until 9 p.m. and a New Year’s Day brunch the next day to cure your post-holiday hangovers. Reservations are encouraged.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Jovanina’s

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Jovanina’s Broken Italian, 1520 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $150 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Get Italian with Jovanina’s New Year’s Eve Dinner. Jovanina’s serves up a five-course feast with seasonal vegetables, handmade pasta, indulgent proteins and an option for a la carte beverages to be added to the meal with an extra fee. To reserve call 720.541.7721 or book online.

Bar Dough New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 4 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Chef Russell of Bar Dough presents a New Year’s Eve experience. The restaurant offers a four-course Italian-American menu with dishes from the Piedmont region of Italy.

Whiskey Paired Specials

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: West End Tavern welcomes in the new year with Whiskey Paired Specials. You can dine from an a la carte menu with baked crab dip paired with Laphroaig 10-year aged Scotch whisky, smoked beef carpaccio paired with Boulder Spirits Straight Bourbon Whiskey Sherry Cask, smoked duck breast paired with Breckenridge Distillery Madeira-Cask Finish and more. Reservations are encouraged. West End Tavern is open on New Year’s Day as well with specials on bloody marys, bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeños, cheeseburger sliders and more.

Sabrage Class at Noble Riot

When: December 31, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $75, reserve here

The Lowdown: Learn how to properly saber a bottle with a Noble Riot Sabrage Class. Noble Riot offers an evening to get sharp with a class on sabering a bottle of bubbly, a special Double Bucket Dinner with a bucket of chicken and bottle champagne and hourly bubbly surprises throughout the evening.

Centro New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Centro Mexican Kitchen hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration. You can delight in over-the-top specials such as banana-leaf-wrapped sea bass for $28, 16-ounce bone-in rib-eye for two for $54 and drink specials galore with a midnight champagne toast to end the night.

Rioja’s Chef’s Specials on New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday bustle with Rioja’s Chef’s Specials on New Year’s Eve. The specials include choices of risotto, truffle chicken, brandade, pavlova and more. Create your reservation here.

NYE Dinner at For[a]ged

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged Restaurant, 1825 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: For[a]ged Restaurant hosts an NYE Dinner. You can choose courses from the restaurant’s signature menu or taste bites from the featured chef’s menu and later imbibe in a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. To create a reservation call 720.826.2147.

Ring in the New Year at Woodie Fisher

When: December 31, 5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $125 – $145 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher presents a New Year’s Eve five-course tasting menu to ring in 2022. The menu serves up Duck Agnolotti En Brodo, Pan Roasted Scallops, NY Strip Loin and a Coconut Semifreddo to finish for $125 or $145 with wine pairings. Woodie Fisher also offers an a la carte menu with a Woodie Fisher Burger $17, shrimp carpaccio $14, pan-roasted scallops $30 and more.

Que Bueno Suerte New Year’s Eve Dinner

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $55 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte presents a bright New Year’s Eve Dinner. You can add some flavor to your evening with posole, tamales, Las Doce Uvas and a little surprise at the end from the chef.

Tamayo’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $70 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your New Year’s with Tamayo’s New Year’s Eve. The modern Mexican restaurant presents a three-course dinner for $70 with a complimentary champagne toast.

Death & Co. New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $250, reserve here

The Lowdown: Death & Co. helps you party out the year in style with a New Year’s Eve Celebration. You can raise a glass to Death & Co’s birthday with an open bar, delight in a dinner, experience a five-course tasting menu and more.

Panzano New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into a festive menu during Panzano New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Eve specials are offered as a la carte or as a full tasting menu and include lobster benedict, chicory salad, beef tenderloin and dolce rum cake to finish. Reservations are highly encouraged. Call 303.296.3525 to create your reservations.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Fort

When: December 31, 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $58 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Go untraditional with a New Year’s Eve celebration of a six-ounce buffalo tenderloin, Maine lobster tail, seasonal vegetables and more at The Fort. The evening finishes with a decadent peppermint crème brûlée. Make sure to reserve a spot by calling 303.697.4771 or booking online.

New Year’s Eve at BRUTØ

When: December 31, 6 p.m., 9 p.m.

Where: BRUTØ, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $195 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: BRUTØ serves New Year’s Eve dinner created by Chef Michael Diaz de Leon. The New Year’s Eve dinner explores a seven-course tasting dinner with a $95 added beverage pairing.

Sunday Vinyl New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 13th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get rockin’ with New Year’s Eve at Sunday Vinyl. You can jam out to an all-vinyl playlist while sipping on flights of wine and delighting on kitchen specials.

Kachina Cantina’s New Year’s Eve Dinner

When: December 31,

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $32, reserve here

The Lowdown: Put down your kitchen tools and take a breath with a New Year’s Eve Dinner from Kachina Cantina. The menu offers a New Year’s Eve dine-in special of a 12-ounce butter-aged ribeye with Mole negro, horseradish whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

New Year’s Eve at Tavernetta

When: December 31

Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Relish in luxurious seasonal bites during New Year’s Eve at Tavernetta. On New Year’s Eve Tavernetta presents a four-course menu created by chef Cody Cheetham and his team with dishes of charcoal-grilled scallops, winter squash, duck and a salted caramel crostata al cioccolato.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Of A Kind

When: December 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Of A Kind, 233 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: $110 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Add some freshness to your holiday with a New Year’s Eve Dinner at Of A Kind. The menu offers a four-course prix fixe dinner with options of escarole salad, cauliflower tandoor, black paella and a white chocolate roulade. Of A Kind also offers a second seating with two additional courses and a champagne toast for $145 per person. Reserve a spot online and by emailing [email protected]

Après Ski New Year’s Eve Party

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $115, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to the holiday season with an Après Ski New Year’s Eve Party at Poka Lola Social Club in partnership with Chandon. You can sway to live music, cheers with a Chandon toast and sip on special cocktails throughout the evening.

Three Saints Revival New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The newly opened Three Saints Revival hosts a special New Year’s Eve menu. You can delight in offerings of six luxury tapas, a regular menu, the bohemian cocktail and wine bar and more. To make a reservation call 720.707.3500 or book online.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at The Original

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: The Original, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Original hosts New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can nosh on a festive brunch on both days and delight in specials for dinner such as half-dozen oysters on half shell, lobster claw, champagne panna cotta and more.

New Year’s Eve at Spice Trade Brewing

When: December 31

Where: Spice Trade Brewing & Kitchen, 8775 E. Orchard Rd Ste. 811, Greenwood Village

Cost: $30 – $120 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Spice Trade Brewing & Kitchen host a New Year’s Eve Party and Paired Dinner. You can dine on a three-course paired dinner with Fritto Misto, eight-ounce grilled steak, tiramisu and more. You can also jam to beats from a DJ, sip on libations from a cash bar and toast to 2022 with champagne.

New Year’s Eve Rhein

When: December 31

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve here

The Lowdown: Chill out this New Year’s Eve at Rhein Haus Denver. You can imbibe in brews and cocktails, sample a Bavarian-inspired menu, play bocce ball and have a chance to win Denver Nugget tickets.

RiNo in Wonderland

When: December 31

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Barcelona Wine Bar presents a RiNo in Wonderland party with a cotton candy station, a hot cider bar and luxurious specials from chef Ryan Calbay. Create a reservation by calling call 303.816.3300 or online.

Number Thirty Eight New Year’s Eve Party

When: December 31

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight presents a New Year’s Eve Party. You can raise a glass with cocktails featuring Colorado-based spirits such as the Rocky Mountain Beach with Family Jones Gin, the Horse Kick with Copper Muse Horseradish Vodka and more.

Sheraton NYE Cocktail Party

When: December 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl., Denver

Cost: $120 – $199.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sheraton teams up with BEZEL for a Sheraton NYE Cocktail Party. You can celebrate on the roof of the hotel with a BEZEL Cocktail Lounge, cozy up in a room and later wake up on New Year’s Day with an in-room dining experience.

Coperta New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Coperta is open on New Year’s Eve with its regular menu. You can nibble fresh pasta dishes, seasonal bites and more throughout the day. Make sure to create a reservation online.