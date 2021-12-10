10 New Year’s Day Brunches to Alleviate Your Hangover

With the new year comes new opportunities. From goals and resolutions to exciting life events and a sense of revival, it’s time to think about the year ahead and what you want to get out of it. But after the previous night’s celebration, most of us spend the first day of the year hungover. These 10 brunch spots are the perfect place to reconvene over a delicious meal and kick that hangover to the curb.

Bellota

When: January 1, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3350 Brighton Blvd., Suite 150, Denver

The Lowdown: Bellota is ringing in the new year with its first brunch ever. Starting January 1, brunch will be served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (the restaurant is open for an extra hour on New Year’s Day). Items like Enchiladas de Huevo, Torta de Huevo con Chorizo, Molletes and Chilaquiles will grace the menu along with brunch cocktails like Bellota’s Verde “bloody” Maria and a Michelada.

Death & Co

When: January 1, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Death & Co introduced a morning menu called DC: AM several months ago and it will be in full swing on New Year’s Day. Enjoy an avocado tartine, buckwheat pancakes, a breakfast burrito or a burger to satisfy your hunger. Death & Co’s famous cocktails are the perfect hair-of-the-dog and include a Bloody Mary, espresso martini, seasonal negroni and many more.

The Bindery

When: January 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1817 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: Kick-off the New Year all weekend with The Bindery’s special weekend brunch on Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, 2022. Enjoy menu specials, hair-of-the-dog cocktails, light and fresh options to help resolutions stick and more. Make reservations here.

Three Saints Revival

When: January 1, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: The recently-opened tapas restaurant offers delicious Mediterranean plates and quintessential breakfast food. From traditional breakfast items like eggs and pancakes to a tapas-style brunch with shrimp and chorizo, patatas bravas and charred eggplant, you’re sure to leave satisfied and not over-stuffed.

Hashtag

When: January 1, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 10155 E 29th Dr. #120, Denver

The Lowdown: Hashtag’s breakfast is one for the books. It might be the only place in the city where you can order pho, bread pudding french toast and candy cane pancakes at the same table. All of the dishes are “Instagram-worthy” and most of them are extremely decadent. But health-food nuts worry not, there are still items like salmon toast, avocado toast and hippie hash to help you stick to your resolutions.

Onefold

When: January 1, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1919 19th St., Denver and 1420 E. 18th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: At Onefold, Asian flare is sprinkled over traditional breakfast items and Latin-style dishes. Items like congee and Chinese sausage fried rice put a new spin on the breakfast foods we’re used to while the burritos, simple plates and frittata satisfy the urge for a classic breakfast.

Bar Dough

When: January 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 2227 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: A classic Denver brunch hangout, Bar Dough brings Italian food to the breakfast table. It’s the place to go if you want pizza for breakfast that isn’t leftover from the night before. From brunch pasta carbonara to burrata and eggs in purgatory (Philly Shakshuka), you’ll leave feeling warm and satisfied.

Bacon Social House

When: January 1, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

The Lowdown: If all you really want for breakfast is bacon, head to Bacon Social House. Almost every item on the menu includes bacon — even the pancakes. Of course, you can customize your item if you don’t eat bacon but where’s the fun in that?

Postino

When: January 1, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

The Lowdown: Nurse the lingering late-night celebrations with a selection of unique and boozy cocktails with New Year’s Day brunch at Postino. Start 2022 off with a Sherry Mary, featuring Oloroso Sherry, rainwater madeira and bloody Mary mix or a Gosemosa, starring Dogfish Head SeaQuench Gose and orange juice. The menu — featuring healthy options for a conscious January and indulgent dishes for night owls — offers signature dishes such as ricotta fritters, croque monsieur, cast iron sticky bread, taylor granola with crème fraiche-whipped Greek yogurt, focaccia stack, meatball shakshouka, smoked salmon carpaccio and more.

Que Bueno Suerte

When: January 1, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1518 S Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte serves its traditional brunch menu on New Year’s Day with a much-appreciated Build Your Own Bloody Mary addition. For those looking to enjoy a New Year’s Day meal from the comfort of the couch, enjoy a free order of churros with all online pickup orders. Order online here.