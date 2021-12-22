25+ New Year’s Eve Bashes to Ring in 2022 in Denver

New Year’s Eve can get hectic with different soirees, parties and more to choose from. With everything from fireworks displays to an evening of EDM and Denver’s biggest parties, you will not want to stay in this New Year’s Eve. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of extravagant events to help navigate your festivities so you can choose the best of the best and end your year in celebration.

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Temple Denver featuring NERO (DJ Set)

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $60 for GA – $150 for VIP Open Bar, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in your New Year’s Eve on the dance floor at Denver’s premier nightclub, Temple Denver. Celebrate with a Chandon champagne toast, theatrical performances, astonishing production, 3 rooms of entertainment, and a special DJ set from the world-renowned EDM act, NERO. For VIP bottle service inquiries, email [email protected]

NYE at Avanti 2022

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $120 Presale – $150 at door, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in 2022 at Avanti Denver with an Open Bar, DJ Alqimista, Rowdy Shadehouse (band), selfie station, complimentary appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight!

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: End your 2021 in style during the 10th Annual Decadence Colorado. You can watch performances from The Chainsmokers, Louis The Child, Steve Aoki, ZEDD, DJ Snake, and more during two evenings of wild fun. Decadence is one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in Denver so make sure to dress up and show up. Make sure to stop by 303 Magazine, and Decadence photo booth for your complimentary NYE photo!

Itchy-O: Two Night New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: December 30 – 31

Where: HQ, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a strange and thrilling experience with the Itchy-O: Two Night New Year’s Eve Celebration. You can watch performances from Itchy-O – the experimental drumming group – and from French Kettle Station for a wild atmosphere.

New Year’s Eve Auld Lang Syne

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Ales presents a New Year’s Eve Auld Lang Syne release. You can jam out to a performance from Celtic Rock with special guest Indigent Row, sip on the Auld Lang Syne Brandy Barrel-Aged Imperial Barleywine release and more to ring in 2022.

New Year’s Eve DAY PARTY

When: December 31, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts a New Year’s Eve DAY PARTY. You can spend the afternoon in the taproom shaking your stuff to beats from Something Vinyl Club, purchase your own killer vinyl records and more while imbibing in a brew. A portion of the record sales will benefit Youth On Record.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Downtown Denver Partnership teams up with VisitDenver to present New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The event features two shows of fireworks live DJs blaring beats and more. You can explore the businesses throughout the mall and ring in the new year with a bang.

New Year’s Evil

When: December 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Not the type to go to a “typical” New Year’s Eve celebration? Then head over to Black Sky Brewery and listen to some killer heavy metal at their New Year’s Evil party. The event features a jam party with performances from bands including Ob Nixilis, Gravedancer and Almanac Man. This isn’t your average champagne toast New Year’s.

New Year’s Eve Showcase

When: December 31, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during a New Year’s Eve Showcase. You can watch sets from local and national comedians while snacking on bites and sips from Colorado Sake Co. throughout the hilarious evening.

Union Station Orient Express to 2022

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $95 – $250, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head over to Denver’s Union Station for the Union Station Orient Express. You can explore a space that has been transformed into the legendary train with trips to Paris, Venice and more with a glass of Chandon Brut at midnight for a toast.

Black Madonna 2022 NYE Party

When: December 31 – January 1

Where: LUCID, 600 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: LUCID presents a Black Madonna 2022 NYE Party. You can join an exclusive event as Black Madonna debuts a self-titled EP within the jammin’ evening.

Triangle NYE Celebration

When: December 31, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance your heart out during an NYE Celebration at Triangle Denver. You can experience a set from DJ Alex Lo from Mexico, imbibe in a champagne toast and watch a balloon cash drop at midnight.

Desert Hearts NYE Takeover

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub presents a Desert Hearts NYE Takeover. The event features a party with appearances from the Desert Hearts crew, The Bordas Brothers, Kim Ann Foxman and more. You can sip on champagne to cheers in the new year and celebrate The Church’s 25th anniversary.

NYE at Larimer Lounge

When: December 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge presents an NYE experience. You can bop to sets from Who’s Calling, Fi Sullivan and Jackie Disco throughout the wild evening. Purchase $20 tickets through Venmo at @Charlie-Black-2.

The Greatest Night: New Year’s Eve Party

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark presents The Greatest Night: New Year’s Eve Party. The event features a midnight fireworks show, two dance floors to party on, three DJs and a wondrous circus theme. You can dine on a dinner buffet, sip on drinks from an open bar and get some sick photo ops with outlandish decor.

The Drop

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: McGregor Square hosts The Drop. You can explore the square filled with a live DJ, an open bar, a photo booth and the ball drop displayed on a 66-foot LED screen for all of the plaza to see. You can end the evening with a fireworks show for a stunning evening.

New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $110 – $120, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get fancy during a New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party. You can step into Mile High Station for a night of frivolity with live music from a cover band, an open bar, a selfie room and more. Make sure to dress to the nines to match the theme of the night.

Wynkoop New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $75 – $159, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Co. raises a glass to New Year’s Eve. You can watch Dueling Pianos live, dance all night long, dig into bites from Wynkoop and more throughout the night.

Après in the Clouds

When: December 31, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Starts at $65, reserve here

The Lowdown: Cozy up on the rooftop of Halcyon for Après in the Clouds. You can reserve a cabana for a four-course dinner ending with s’mores with a view of the Mile High City.

Cuffin’ NYE 2021

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself at the Cuffin’ NYE 2021 party. You dance all night long to the best R&B hits from DJs, snag party favors, cheers to the new year with a midnight champagne toast and sip on bottle service with an additional fee.

New Year’s Eve 2021: (SE)XXX BAR

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: X BAR, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 – $160, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little spicy with the New Year’s Eve 2021: (SE)XXX BAR. X BAR hosts the sexiest New Year’s Eve party filled with sets from DJs, drag performances, go-go dancers and more. Make sure to wear what makes you feel the best.

Mercury New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Steam up your New Year’s Eve with Mercury Cafe. The cafe celebrates its annual Erotic Poetry Festival, with poets presenting their tantalizing works along with performances from belly dancers, musical performances and more.

New Year’s Eve Gala

When: December 31, 10 p.m.

Where: Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $120, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dazzle Denver hosts a New Year’s Eve Gala. You can delight in a three-course New Year’s Eve menu, dance all evening to live music from Same Cloth, ring in the year with a midnight toast and more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at 54thirty

When: December 31, 7 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: $70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mark the coming of 2022 during a New Year’s Eve celebration at 54thirty. You can take in a view of the city, sip on mini Moets, nibble on hors d’oeuvres and jam to music from Destiny Shynelle during the festive evening.

6th Annual New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $59 – $189, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Swing into 2022 with the 6th Annual New Year’s Eve at Nocturne. You can imbibe in champagne and cocktails, dance to the swinging Annie Booth Quintet and more throughout the jazzy night.

Studio Friction’s New Year’s Eve Party 2021

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $30, register here

The Lowdown: Get a little tied up at Studio Friction’s New Year’s Eve Party 2021. You can participate in a wild slumber party with board games, ropework, funky lighting and more. Make sure to bring your ropes, a board game and dress in the comfiest pajamas for a fascinating evening.