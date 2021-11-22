What You Missed on Thursday at Denver Fashion Week

This past week’s Fall 2021 Denver Fashion Week (DFW) was arguably the best one yet featuring exquisite local fashion and bringing the community together in the process. Produced by 303 Magazine and sponsored by The Green Solution and Medicine Man, the three-night event was held at McNichols Civic Center. Thursday night’s runway shows celebrated ready to wear fashion, bringing a fierce energy putting Denver fashion on the map.

Thursday, November 18 – Ready to Wear

Thursday night’s ready to wear runway shows kicked off the weekend-long event. Following a cocktail party for attendees to mingle and express their love of fashion, N3ptune took to the runway to introduce the designers with a high-energy, show stopping performance. Wearing Tokiprism, he prepared the crowd for the night.

B Fresh, a local brand featuring funky and colorful gear and accessories straight out of the 80’s, opened the night with an eccentric collection. Models of all genders rocked matching sets from their heads to their toes featuring fun pastel colors, geometric shapes and unique designs. From fanny packs to bucket hats to ski goggles and more, designer Brian McBroom brought 80s in Aspen to the DFW runway. McBroom joined the models on the final walk dancing along to the music, encapsulating the unique energy of his collection.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yaneth Alatorre took the runway next with a beautiful collection embodying the November 20, 1910 Mexican Revolution. Ready to wear pieces like floral maxi dresses and stunning hats were paired with ammo belts draped around the models’ bodies, toy guns slinged around their shoulders and other items symbolizing combat. Alatorre is from Chihuahua, Mexico, and she aimed to encompass her culture and the significance of the revolution through this collection. The looks featured fringe, maroons and greens, sequins, flowers adorned in the models’ hair and much more. The overall vibe was a mix of bohemian chic with Mexican culture. Each look elevated the last, making this collection truly revolutionary. Alatorre walked the runway in a fitted black jumpsuit and fringe belt, looking beautiful as ever.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

My Generation T’s followed with a trendy collection that took ready to wear to a new level. The brand is known for its colorful prints of celebrities on basic t-shirts, although the runway collection featured much more. The looks ranged from lounge sets to intricate t-shirt dresses adorned with safety pins and chains. Some looks had elaborate tulle trains layered on the back of the tees. The collection embodied upscale streetwear with high fashion silhouettes. Alongside upbeat music and the crowd’s high energy, designer Ashleigh Perri created a runway collection unlike any other.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following a brief intermission, efta. brought a comfortable yet incredibly trendy collection to DFW. Lounge sets with neutral tones of lavender, teal, tan and pink were paired with bucket hats and beanies. These upscale basics featured intricate yet simple designs like a hand holding a cigarette, “unity.” written across the chest and even a simple “e.” to symbolize the brand. The collection established looks perfect for elevated streetwear fashion. Designer Teagan Glass walked the runway with an oversized vest and tie-dye pants, interacting with the crowd along the way.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Glenn + Glenn took the runway next with a collection perfect for the business professional woman aiming to look trendy and chic. Neutral colors like yellow, burgundy, navy and grey were used to create fitted pantsuits, rompers and sets. The models wore slick low ponytails with their hair teased at the bottom, making the collection look very cohesive. The looks introduced business fashion with dresses and suit sets fit for a meeting or a night on the town. Designers and sisters Jillian Glenn Altman and Hillary Glenn Riley followed the models looking stylish as ever.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tokiprism followed with a stunning and bold collection of looks. This was designer Nagisha Corbett’s (aka Toki) first runway show.

“This is my first time doing this, so it’s a new learning experience. Just some challenges, but I’m feeling really excited about everyone I’m working with and everyone’s been really nice so I feel like I’ve learned a lot of things already,” Toki said.

The collection was inspired by Japanese culture and streetwear, with intricate designs and shapes. Models of all genders took the runway in sets, laced dresses, cape-like tees and more.

“A lot of my collection is very black and white, like duality. A lot of the pieces have upcycling fabrics too, so a lot of old shirts,” Toki said. “I have this skirt and there’s a bow on the back. I cut fabric from the skirt and made it into a bow. So I just upcycled a lot of fabrics.”

Tokiprism left the audience in awe with a bold and stylish streetwear collection featuring beautifully constructed looks. Toki walked the runway in a black look, waving to the crowd as they celebrated her accomplishments.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DCR Studios followed with a collection that had attendees singing and clapping along while enjoying stunning and unique fashion. Each model sported a crown and elaborate jeweled jewelry. The looks consisted of feathered capes, yellow and blue tie dyed pants and dresses, sequined tops and more. Designer Darlene C. Ritz accomplished an interesting phenomenon of making high class dress fit for a king or queen, casual. The mix of pieces ready to wear on the street with upscale accessories made for a show stopping collection. Ritz joined the models with a feathered cape and had fun with the music and the energy of the show in the process.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dark Denim wrapped up the night with a bang. Designer AldoElCreator’s fashion house is now based in Los Angeles, and although he only had a month of preparation for DFW, he surely did not disappoint.

“This is something different, I don’t really do these kinds of really quick collections, but I was really happy to do it under pressure,” he said.

Alongside intricate skeleton-like makeup, Dark Denim’s looks were edgy and striking. From a fur poncho with fishnets underneath to a long puffer vest and a floral velour robe, each look was entirely different from the last.

The collection featured “a whole lot of twisted Mexican tradition. I’m culturally Mexican you know, I come from Mexico. So I took a lot of things that are just your typical Mexican traditional house items and I made it into clothing,” AldoElCreator said.

The collection was a perfect way to end a night full of energy and ready to wear fashion. AldoElCreator walked the runway with a double-layered floor-length jacket, flashing peace signs to the crowd as he returned backstage.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Overall, night one was filled with one-of-a-kind streetwear fashion and an indescribable energy. The crowd cheered along as models walked, making for a community essence that sets Denver Fashion Week above the rest.

The street style was just as ravishing, as attendees wore a variety of different looks.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photos by Roxanna Carrasco.