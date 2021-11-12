Denver Fashion Week Behind the Scenes with Tokiprism

Opening night of Denver Fashion Week on November 18, will feature Tokiprism with ready to wear fashion, created by Nagisha Corbett (aka Toki).

Toki’s designs are an incorporation of traditional Japanese culture, minimalism, and streetwear. She originally started hand-sewing garments when she was very young and created her own clothing by age 17. Her work is a representation of color, dimension, shape and perception. She has used a prismatic base of work and has experimented with many different ways to use this method for dyeing fabrics.

Toki started her brand in Miami and soon came to Colorado to share her talents and expand her inspirations. She has been heavily influenced by her grandmother, a fashion designer in Tokyo, and she lived there for four years. “She inspired me very much and I always looked up to her growing up,” Toki said. Through moving to Denver, the tranquility and change in the environment have helped her build a more sustainable brand.

Through her collection for DFW, Toki has experimented with different techniques for dying fabrics and creating her own jewelry using 3D printing. She has experimented with the technique of ice dying, where ice and powder dyes are mixed to create unique effects and colors.

“I chose this medium to achieve a personal colorway & safer dying process,” Toki said. Creating a more sustainable brand is a huge goal for Toki with fashion and she works towards using new ways to create environmentally friendly fashion. With the use of powder dyes, there is little environmental impact on water because it is not a chemical base and can easily be filtered.

Toki’s collection is inspired by “the duality of life represented in the yin and yang and the streams of hidden color and beauty found in nature” Toki said. There will be 15 to 20 pieces in this collection focused on 10 different looks. Her inspiration comes from Japanese culture and sustainable fashion. She uses these influences to create edgy and warm garments for the fall. Each garment is hand sewn and each piece of jewelry is also handmade.

Toki challenged herself to use a more masculine influenced design through her collection. This was a challenge for her art because she has focused mainly on feminine design throughout her career.

“The tranquility found in my environment has influenced and helped me develop my sustainable practices.” Toki said.

Sustainable fashion has become a huge part of helping the environment all over the world. From the impact of fast fashion and pollution, Toki was inspired to make a change and create her handmade garments.

“My continuing goal is to reduce our negative impact on the environment and increase sustainability in all areas of my business,” Toki said. Many of her garments are custom made and made with intention and love towards the environment.

Her collection will be shown opening night of DFW, November 18 at 7 p.m at the McNichols Civic Center. Toki is very grateful for this opportunity and to those who have supported her.

All photography by Shelby Moeller.