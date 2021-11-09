B Fresh Gear Brings Retro Energy to Denver Fashion Week

B Fresh Gear is a brand dedicated to retro. Founded by Brian McBroom in 2012, the brand is all about capturing the nostalgia and pop culture of the ’80s and ’90s. Bright pastels, short shorts and fanny packs are staples in the brand’s look book.

Later this month, B Fresh Gear will debut a brand new collection of high energy pieces at Denver Fashion Week.

The Inspiration Behind B Fresh Gear

B Fresh Gear emerged out of a childhood filled with ’90s music and television. As McBroom puts it, “we’re ’80s babies and ’90s kids, obsessed with synth pop and after school sitcoms. These are the main inspirations for our retro aesthetic.”

This retro aesthetic incorporates the loud and eclectic nature of the age of emerging tech. With so many new possibilities emerging from computer-generated sounds and visuals, B Fresh has plenty to pull from.

Here at 303 Magazine we asked McBroom what inspires him creatively. His response highlights the ways the energy of his brand mirrors his personality.

“The loud vibrancy of the ’80s and the ’90s! For instance, the intro to Saved By The Bell, it’s unreal! Loud geometric patterns form the background as they introduce the characters. And the pattern changes 3 or 4 times. I love that stuff. Eccentric for no reason other than a hot aesthetic,” McBroom said.

Colorado itself has also had a big impact on McBroom creatively. The winter sports culture featured prominently in the ’80s and ’90s fashion scene is something B Fresh Gear definitely pulls from.

“(We) love the aprés ski vibes of the ’80s and ’90s. Ski culture has definitely permeated into our designs and inspired our work,” said McBroom.

The New Collection

Beyond the mere aesthetic excitement of the bright and unapologetic pieces, B Fresh Gear hopes to send a message of self-expression with this collection. McBroom wants these pieces to encourage people to be loud in both their dress and their self confidence.

He also hopes the collection encourages people to embrace the things they love. With so much of the inspiration for the collection pulling from past joys, each piece is a testament to embracing life’s pleasures.

As McBroom puts it, “my parents said I wasting my time watching television or playing Nintendo. Nah dad, I was just doing market research!”

This collection is about leaning into being unapologetically unique. With pieces like elaborately patterned puffer vests and neon visor shades, this idea is on full visual display.

Keep an eye out for B Fresh Gear at the first night of Denver Fashion Week on November 18th at McNichols Civic Center. All of their pieces will be available afterwards at their new brick and mortar location in Larimer Square.

All photos by Roxanna Carrasco.