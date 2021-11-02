New Colorado Music You Should Know – November Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

As the temperatures drop and we prepare for the winter season, it’s time to transition from summer tunes to playlists that keep you fired up on the ski slopes — once all of the ski resorts fully open for the season, anyway. Whether that means relaxing ambient music for your favorite indoor hobbies or something upbeat to keep the winter blues away, this month’s roundup of new local music has you covered.

Be sure to check out their playlist below and don’t forget to follow 303 Magazine and like our New Colorado Music playlist on Spotify.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Yellows of Avens

Listen if you like Boards of Canada

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ethereal and atmospheric, Yellows of Avens builds otherworldly soundscapes out of synthesizers and drum machines.

Julian St. Nightmare

Listen if you like Bauhaus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Living up to their namesake, Julian St. Nightmare are carving out a niche for themselves as a gothic force to be reckoned with in the local music scene. Drawing on Latin roots, the local quintet has a familiar sound that stands out from the rest with its unique edge.

Kodak Connection

Listen if you like D’Angelo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kodak Connection released a full EP in 2019, then disappeared from the local scene after releasing only one single in 2020. Now, the local avante-pop group is back with a neo-soul single and plans for more steady music releases as we head into the winter season.

Maddy and Kev

Listen if you like Emmylou Harris

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maddy and Kev are one of Denver’s newest bands, having just released their debut EP earlier this year. With five tracks clocking in at just under half an hour, the release is perfect for relaxing Fall afternoons, with acoustic-driven tracks steeped in Americana.

Wellington Bullings

Listen if you like Bonnie Raitt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Raised in Boulder, Wellington Bullings was raised on reggae and R&B before eventually falling in love with jazz and soul. Now living in the heart of Denver, Bullings first introduced herself to Denver with her debut album Because I Want to Go, which she followed with her latest single “Flame.” The single draws inspiration from the political turbulence of 2020, balancing pain and beauty as it intertwines afro-beat influences with jazz rhythms.

Five New Local Songs

Covenhoven – “Everything I Said Yesterday”

Listen if you like Noah Gundersen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Everything I Said Yesterday’ is the opening track on Covenhoven’s recently released album, IV, which was produced with help from The Fray’s Ben Wysocki.

Mersiv – “If I Was A Raven”

Listen if you like Zed’s Dead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An explosive closer on Mersiv’s recently released debut album, “If I Was A Raven” is the epitome of the local electronic artist’s distinctive “pretty, dark, loud” sound. An ode to Mersiv’s late mother, the track layers unique soundscapes with freeform beats as it builds upon itself.

April Gloom – “Cerulean”

Listen if you like Lana Del Ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

April Gloom’s first release since her 2019 album Sad Soup, “Cerulean” builds upon the ethereal sounds of her debut album. Her soft vocals float effortlessly over laid-back melodies and soft beats.

Roseville – “Halloween Song”

Listen if you like Phoebe Bridgers

Northern Colorado’s Roseville eschews this past Sunday’s scaries in exchange for harrowing heartbreak on “Halloween Song” from their newest EP, something about a fig tree. Delicate vocals and aching lyrics make this one an instant standout — much like crying at a costume party, or the end credits of a teenage romance — whatever the case, this song paints one hell of a picture.

Cous – “Hazy Daisies”

Listen if you like Gabrielle Aplin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the warmth of summer fades into the crisp chill of Autumn, local singer-songwriter Cous’ latest single captures a longing for Summer. Lyrically balancing an intrepid hope for the future with bright pop notes, the song serves as an ode to Mother Nature and a cry to protect her.

Five New Local Music Videos

Sophie Gray –”Bored to Death”

Listen if you like Clairo

“Bored to Death” shows local singer-songwriter Sophie Gray at her most vulnerable, baring it all in the song’s emotional and introspective lyrics. The simplicity of the video and the beauty of the cinematography allows the song to shine in the gentle spotlight created by the video.

Satellite Pilot – “Thee Thinker”

Listen if you like Tame Impala

Satellite Pilot’s music video for “Thee Thinker” provides a glimpse through a kaleidoscope into an Andy Warhol-inspired aesthetic. The band is positioned center stage in this video, distorted by psychedelic effects as the bubblegum pop inspiration melds with Satellite Pilot’s classic indie sound.

Hailes Ghost – “Nightmare”

Listen if you like Scarlxrd

A relative newcomer to the local music scene, Hailes Ghost possesses a unique point of view that combines ’80s techno with harsh vocals that anyone missing their 2000’s scene phase will instantly love. Hiding behind a mask in the video for “Nightmares,” Hailes Ghost remains a mystery.

Khemmis – “House of Cadmus”

Listen if you like Pallbearer

Reminding the rest of the metal world that Denver remains home to some of the genre’s heaviest hitters, Khemmis’ latest single continues to generate excitement for the Doom icons’ upcoming album. Produced by local audio engineer Dave Otero, “House of Cadmus” and the accompanying animated music video are hauntingly dark and crushingly heavy.

The Velveteers – “Father Of Lies”

Listen if you like L.A. WITCH

The Velveteers’ Demi Demitro takes a lead role in the video for “Father of Lies.” Adorned in sparkling fringe, the focus of the camera follows the vocalist as she wanders through a cement hellscape, breaking away to showcase the band encircled in glowing candles as they rock.

READ: The Velveteers Talk Nightmare Daydream and Everything In Between