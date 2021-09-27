30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some autumnal events lined up this week. Start it off by taking in architecture at Doors Open Denver and end it by shopping local at People + Produce. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 27

Doors Open Denver

When: September 27 – October 17

Where: Virtual and in-person locations, check here

Cost: $12 – $30, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver is back in the city. Every year, buildings around Denver open their doors so people can explore and appreciate the architecture during the multip-day event. This year, the event is organized by the Denver Architecture Foundation and DOD will showcase locations both virtually and in-person.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: September 27, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual event features sets from local comedians, a joke-writing contest and more. You can also hear some hilarious commentary from host and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, September 28

Cider & Sides

When: September 28, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Denver General Goods to host a Cider & Sides. You can dive into a tasting of four flakey galettes paired perfectly with four freshly-flavored ciders.

Lotería Night

When: September 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Loteria Night. The event features an evening to play Loteria — a Mexican game of chance. You can grab a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers in crowler form.

Science and Nature Book Club

When: September 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get literary with a Science and Nature Book Club. You can read and discuss “Why Fish Don’t Exist” by Lulu Miller with a moderator from Tattered Cover throughout the evening.

Curator Talk

When: September 28, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its An Inside Look: A Series of Curator Talks with Curator Talk: Photography. You can hear from the curator of photography Eric Paddock during a Zoom lecture about the process of acquiring new photographs, the curatorial process and more.

Wednesday, September 29

Laugh Your Craft Off: Darn It

When: September 29, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts Laugh Your Craft Off: Darn It. You can take part in a crafty workshop with artist Steffie Notion surrounding the art of darning while laughing with a set from local comedian Lee Robinson.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 29, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a fall evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Makayla Dooley on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Envision:You Art Show and Auction

When: September 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Announced with ticket purchase

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add some new art into collections and raise funds for mental health in the LGBTQ+ community during Envision:You Art Show and Auction. You can also experience a performance from Dixie Krystals during the artsy evening.

60 Minutes in Space

When: September 29, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Take a trip into the universe during a virtual exploration of the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Attimo Wine Dinner

When: September 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Palace Arms, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $320 – $640, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Palace Arms teams up with Attimo Wines for an Attimo Wine Dinner. You can delight in a five-course meal paired with local Italian wines for a spectacular night.

Thursday, September 30

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: September 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the season. You can shop from over 45 local vendors offering seasonally fresh, sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Big Bad Baptist Series Release Party

When: September 30, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company holds a Big Bad Baptist Series Release Party. You can sample six new Big Bad Baptist variants, snag special merch, get baptized in beer and more throughout the evening.

Friday, October 1

Pizzeria Locale Guest Chef Series

When: October 1 – 31

Where: All Pizzeria Locale locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale teams up with James Beard-nominated Kelly Whitaker for a Pizzeria Locale Guest Chef Series. You can pick up a collaboration pizza by ordering online or on the Pizzeria Locale app while raising funds for Zero Foodprint.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

When: October 1 – 3

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park opens for its annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival. You can get in the autumnal spirit by picking out your own pumpkin from a patch, jam out to live music and nibble on bites from food trucks during the seasonal event.

First Friday Art Walk

When: October 1, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore over 100 creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district on Santa Fe. You can experience paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Oktoberfest Fall Market

When: October 1 – 2

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with American Field for an Oktoberfest Fall Market. You can shop from vendors such as Breckenridge Brewery, Wild Wax Candle Company and Ritual Brass while exploring the Dairy Block Alley.

The Amazing Art Expo

When: October 1 – 3

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Love Disney, anime and all things fantasy? You can take a deep dive into all sorts of fun during The Amazing Art Expo. National and local artists will feature works of all genres for you to explore.

MileHiCon 53

When: October 1 – 3

Where: Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Get in your sci-fantasy with MileHiCon 53. You can meet authors, artists, hear from speakers and more throughout the three-day convention full of nerdiness.

Saturday, October 2

The Writer’s Studio Craft Talk

When: October 2, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3833 Steele St. Ste 1438, Denver

Cost: $70 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join in for a Writer’s Studio Craft talk with Edwidge Danticat. You can listen to the talk, hear an on-stage reading and take part in a Q&A during the workshop.

Autumn Bazaar When: October 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver Cost: Free – $20, get tickets here The Lowdown: Explore the Belleview Station during an Autumn Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 80 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

The Cheesman Park Art Fest

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get artsy at The Cheesman Park Art Fest. You can venture through 140 juried artists and craftsmen during the two-day festival, jam out to live music and more at the outdoor experience.

MCA Penny Admission

When: October 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) returns with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions such as Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m. during an allotted time slot for just one cent.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: October 2, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your certified freak on at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Festival Românesc

When: October 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 433 S. Teller St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Romanian culture with Festival Românesc (Romanian Festival). You can delight in traditional food, rock out to Romanian music and more throughout the day.

Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo

When: October 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $12, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the wild world of taxidermy, jewelry made from bones, preserved specimens and more during the Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo. You can meet local and national vendors with strange and creepy items, watch live performances and more.

14er Oktoberfest

When: October 2 – 3

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 3120 Blake St. Unit C., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 14er Brewing Company presents its first annual Oktoberfest. The two-day fest brings collaboration brews, hot bites, live music and a steinholding competition with a prize.

Sunday, October 3

Chandon Garden Spritz Brunch

When: October 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kachina Denver, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina hosts a Chandon Garden Spritz Brunch. You can sip on cocktails, Chandon Garden Spritz and more while dining on a choice of two entrees and a salsa trio.

Denver’s Capitol Hill Haunted Tour When: October 3, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Where: 12th St. and Sherman St., Denver Cost: $20 per person The Lowdown: Grab a group of friends to get spooky at Denver’s Captiol Hill Haunted Tour. The tour guide from Magpie Paranormal will give stories about local Denver ghosts, troubling pasts and more. Call or text Karen at 970.316.5828 to make a reservation.



People + Produce

When: August 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free – $12, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the last day of the People + Produce farmers market. The outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other fresh finds within the Belleview Station.

Mark Your Calendar

Harvest Week

When: October 5 – 7

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $125, tickets available here

MCA Denver 25h Anniversary Party

When: October 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $95 – $195, passes available here

Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars

When: October 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, tickets available here