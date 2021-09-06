28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some bright events lined up this week. Kick off the week by munching at a Labor Day Brunch and end it by honoring the local Indigenous community with the 32nd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, September 6

Labor Day Brunch

When: September 6

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark has Labor Day covered with a day full of fun and brunch to boot. You can dance to live DJ sets, munch on brunch bites, take part in a themed party and more throughout the celebration.

Ash’Kara Celebrates Rosh Hashanah

When: September 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ash’Kara, 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with the help of Ash’Kara with a special four-course prix fixe menu created by chef Daniel Asher. You can delight in bites such as hummus, Israeli salad, falafel, braised lamb shank with tabbouleh and a chocolate mousse basbousa for a sweet finish. Reservations are highly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: September 6

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Watch as artists create amazing works of art all from chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The two-day festival features chalk creations in the parking lot of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. It’s one of the few art festivals where you can witness artists creating pieces before your very eyes.

Tuesday, September 7

Cider and Sides

When: September 7, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Bubby Goober’s for a Ciders and Sides pairing. You can delight in four flakey handmade hand pies while sipping four brightly flavored ciders for a sweet afternoon.

Wednesday, September 8

Indigenous Film

When: September 8, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a screening of Karlu Karlu: Devil’s Marbles during its Indigenous Film series. The documentary follows the 28-year campaign of Jampin Blackhat – a traditional owner and elder trying to regain ownership of Karlu Karlu in Australia. Following the screening, you can participate in a discussion with the director.

Artist Talk

When: September 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michael Warren Contemporary hosts an Artist Talk with artists Nancy Lovendahl and Sara Ransford, moderated by Chris Stevens, the cultural arts manager of Greenwood Village. Lovendahl and Ransford will speak about their current works, interactions with the Colorado landscape and more.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a late summer evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Lucas Parker on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Sandler Summer Outdoor Movie Series

When: September 8, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse continues its Outdoor Summer Movie Series. This year the series has an Adam Sandler theme. This Wednesday you can watch the hilarious Big Daddy. A portion of the profits will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Thursday, September 9

Barre in the Park

When: September 9, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Start your morning off with a sweat at Barre in the Park. You can take part in a barre workout class led by a Club Greenwood barre instructor in the gorgeous Marjorie Park. Make sure to bring a mat and a water bottle to keep hydrated.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: September 9, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the summer. You can shop from over 45 local vendors offering seasonally fresh, sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and shaking your stuff to live music.

Friday, September 10

Curiouser and Curiouser

When: September 10 – November 6

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary presents Curiouser and Curiouser — an exhibition by artist Hunt Slonem. The exhibition, co-curated by Doug Kacena & Jonathan Saiz, features over 200 of Slonem’s best works including paintings, bronze sculptures and glassworks.

Oktoberfest at Copper Kettle Brewing When: September 10 – 11 Where: Copper Kettle Brewing, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off early at Copper Kettle Brewing. You can imbibe in German-style brews, play yard games, munch on German-style bites and more throughout the two-day bash.

Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m.

When: September 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver celebrates the opening of two new exhibitions, Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m. You can take a sneak peek at the exhibitions, hear from curators and artists, sip on cocktails and more throughout the evening.

Free Day At Clyfford

When: September 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum opens up its doors without cost for Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and also take a guided tour to learn more about the artwork that is held within the museum.

Goth Prom

When: September 10, 9 p.m.

Where: REELWORKS DENVER, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $250, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wear your darkest clothes and your best goth gear to the Goth Prom. For the fifth year in a row, you can dance all night at the darkest prom of your dreams. You can jam out to beats from DJ Scary Lady Sarah, DJ Roland and DJ St. Evil while keeping it grim.

Colorado Festival of Horror

When: September 10 – 12

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little gruesome at the Colorado Festival of Horror (COFOH). You can meet celebrity guests such as Brinke Stevens, Victoria Price and Brian Bonsall, meet comic book artists, explore vendors and more during the terrifying two days.

Denver Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show

When: September 10 – 19

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Mineral, Fossil and Gem Show is back in Denver to rock your world. You can shop from vendors, see rare pieces and more. You can also hear from experts, explore fossil workshops and find some amazing gems.

Spectrum of Being

When: September 10, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of six different artists including Lindsy Halleckson, Chris Richter and Sara Pittman during the opening reception of Spectrum of Being. Walker Fine Art hosts the exhibition that takes a deeper look at the theory of color and light with an influence of emotion.

The Hue-Man Experience

When: September 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free registration here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts The Hue-Man Experience with Diamond Michael Scott of Great Books Great Minds. The event features an interactive experience on how Scott chooses his next read, what books are worth buying and more.

Saturday, September 11

13th Floor Season Opening

When: September 11, 7 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $39.99, tickets available here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary experience. You can get terrified by exploring Frost-Bite, a broken-down cryogenics lab, dive deep into a feud between werewolves and vampires with Bad Blood and unleash your deepest fears in The Dollmaker in one horrifying night.

Sunnyside Music Fest

When: September 11, 11 a.m.

Where: Chaffee Park, 44th Ave. & Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunnyside Music Fest retursn to Denver for a one day only celebration. You can jam out to live performances from musicians and groups including Gumbo le Funque, Shakedown Street and Los Mocochetes within Chaffee Park.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: September 11, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with Denver Beer Co. to host the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta. You can imbibe in ice cold craft beer, watch lucha wrestling, experience live art and shop from Mexican fare throughout the fest. The a portion of the profit benefits Cervezas for Causes.

2021 Westwood Chile Fest

When: September 11, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: 4407 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to the 2021 Westwood Chile Fest for a spicy take on Hispanic food and art. You can take a stroll through the Westwood neighborhood and delight in food from local food trucks, jam out to live music from Mexican bands and even compete in a pepper eating contest to test your spice limits.

Shape | Space | Play

When: September 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of artist Liz Quan at the opening reception of Shape | Space | Play. The exhibition features works created from porcelain slip with a smooth and polished texture that link together to symbolize fertility and connection.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: September 11, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the city. Make sure to bring a mat and water.

Cerebral Brewing @ Hops & Pie

When: September 11, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice of pizza pie with a cold brew a collaboration tapping from Cerebral Brewing at Hops & Pie. You can sip on a Krocodile Kilometer, a new West Coast Pilsner and more throughout the day.

Sunday, September 12

Yoga in the Park: End of Summer Sessions

When: September 2, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, E. 22nd Ave. and York St., Denver

Cost: Donation-based, tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and breathe during Yoga in the Park: End of Summer Sessions. You can destress your body with the help of MOVEment Yoga and @Yogawithkeis during a one-hour yoga session in City Park. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate and keep cool.

32nd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration

When: September 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Indian Center, Inc, 4407 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and Denver Indian Center for the 32nd Annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration. The powwow is a celebration of Native American cultures with drum groups, dance performances, booths hosted by artists and more. A portion of the profits goes towards the Denver Indian Center.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: September 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Prices vary, check here

Artist on the Rise

When: September 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Jackalope Denver

When: September 18 – 19

Where: Olde Town Arvada, W. 57th Ave. and Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Cost: Free admission