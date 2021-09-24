A Blast From the Past – 3 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback in Fall 2021

The trends taking shape this fall are all about bringing back pieces of the past and celebrating vintage fashion in the process. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber are bringing back colored leather, funky sweaters, pantsuits and more. Even Vogue’s 2021 guide to fall fashion trends defines timeless pieces prone to never go out of style as all the rage. While vintage fashion continues to make a comeback, our fall wardrobes are adjusting to incorporate the garments and accessories that those who came before us wore and loved.

Here at 303 Magazine, we organized a guide to feature some of our favorite looks that we think are destined to make a statement this season. Set at the unique Realm Denver, a studio adorned with natural light and a soft essence, our fall trends shoot features looks derived from the past. We expect to see western, modern futuristic and vintage nostalgia styles making a comeback as fall quickly approaches. Realm, created by designers and photographers as an intimate space for shoots and events alike, provided the perfect setting for our collection of looks to flourish.

Giddy Up

The Lowdown: The Wild West is making a comeback in fashion this fall as western pieces add style and flair to a look. Fringe, boots, denim and longhorns are some of the few staples to spice up an outfit. To make an otherwise basic look stand out, we suggest pairing denim on denim, adding a fringe bag or throwing on a pair of boots. We think that the key to a denim on denim look is layering. In this case, Charlee is taking denim to a new level layered with a printed sweater from Hailee Grace. On Hermela, we have a floral dress from Hailee Grace that is perfect for any season but screams fall with a denim jacket and boots. Both looks feature designer Jess Rose with Jay Davis Bags’ stunning bags from her new capsule collection. The cascading fringe, chain strap, fur and longhorn embellished bags are a perfect addition to a western look. Untraditional hues for western looks like teal are perfect in creating a look aiming to resemble a more contemporary western vibe.

Raiding Our Parents’ Closets

The Lowdown: This season is all about bringing back looks from previous decades. For instance, we expect colored leather to be a staple this fall. Hermela is wearing a brown leather set from Pinks along with a burnt orange sweater that offsets the leather. This look is preppy and nostalgic and can be the perfect ambiance for a business meeting, a job interview or even a moment to show everybody who’s boss. On Charlee, we have a plaid blazer and shorts set from Hailee Grace that is straight out of the ‘90s, but with a professional twist on the iconic Clueless set. The beauty of two-piece sets is that not one, but three looks can surface. In this look, Charlee wears a bodysuit along with a thick gold necklace and studded loafers; however, this set can be dressed up, down or to the nines. We predict that sets like these are here to stay and that textures and colors will be a necessity this fall and for seasons to come.

Dressing Outside of the Box by Reaching for the Stars

The Lowdown: While vintage fashion is taking wardrobes by storm, this season is also looking into the future. We are already seeing looks establishing a modern futuristic vibe by bringing back trends from the past like leather, platform or skinny heels, chunky accessories and more. Deep hues, chunky shoes and bold accessories are only some of the trends surfacing that allude to a glimpse into the future. When it comes to Denver fashion, designers Vincent and Saul Jimenez of MENEZ know futuristic like the back of their hands. Both Hermela and Charlee are wearing the iconic Hydra Horn Jacket, a piece that is truly unlike anything in fashion. These looks are bold, jaw-dropping and show-stopping all in one. While there is nothing quite like these distinctive jackets, modern futuristic looks can be created by anyone — simply adding accessories to a textured romper elevates a look to a futuristic level. In this case, Hermela rocks a black leather romper from Pinks paired with black block-heeled booties. While fall is defined by dark tones and all-black ensembles, a pop of color like the green bodysuit on Charlee creates a dramatic effect. Additionally, mini bags like this striking MENEZ clutch are perfect for those who have little things to carry but a desire to complete their outfit with a purse.

Photographed and edited by Jackson Davis

Location provided by Realm Denver

Models Charlee Johnsen and Hermela Solomon

Clothing and accessories provided by: Dillards, Pinks, Jay Davis Bags, MENEZ and Hailee Grace

Hair by Jasmine Mills

Makeup by Jenni Howard

Senior Fashion Editor Jennifer Tom

Fashion Writer Abby Schirmacher

Lead Stylist Ashleigh Perri

Styling also by Cruz Arias

Stylist Assistants Udella Miranda and Ashlyn Carmosino