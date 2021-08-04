Throwdown Showdown Returns to Infinity Park This Saturday

While Denver is home to a vast number of performing arts events and venues, there are few that will feature everything from musical performances to acrobatics all in one evening. If you are looking to venture beyond the typical Saturday night concert, Colorado’s annual talent competition, Throwdown Showdown, returns to Infinity Park Event Center this weekend. Eager artists and performers will finally be taking the stage once again to showcase their talents, and even have to chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 with them.

The competition – which had previously been held over three days with a fee for entry – has been changed to an outdoor, one-night-only event on Saturday, August 7 with free admission to the public. Along with the performers, the venue will also be hosting a wide array of food trucks, a bar and a DJ.

The Throwdown Showdown is known for its eclectic array of performers, with acts ranging from acrobatic routines to dance performances. 2019’s competition awarded Fort Collins rock band Graham Good and the Painters the grand prize. True to form, this year’s event will have no shortage of talent – showcasing an eclectic lineup of performers including Denver musicians Maurice Avatar and Matt Skellenger.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the event kicks off with ten preliminary acts. Throughout the afternoon, attendees will be able to vote on the three finalists to compete for the grand prize using an online voting platform.

Along with audience participation, the competition will be judged by three prominent Denver locals within the music industry. Head judge Storm Gloor is an Associate Professor at the Department of Music and Entertainment Industry Studies at CU Denver. He will be joined by fellow judges Nikki Swarn, director of programming at The Drop, and Kyle Hartman, local music promoter and talent buyer.

If you don’t have weekend plans already, then grab a picnic blanket and head out to Infinity Park this Saturday to enjoy some good food, good drinks and support Denver’s local artists.

The 2021 Throwdown Showdown will be taking place Saturday, August 7 at Infinity Park Event Center, 4400 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.. Cost of admission is free.