27 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some summery events lined up this week. Start it off by noshing at Supper Club and end it by getting artsy at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 30

Supper Club

When: August 30, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $175 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cooke teams up with Chef Aniedra Nichols of Table 6 for The Supper Club. You can dine on a five-course dinner paired with cocktails from Boulder Spirits at The Ginger Pig. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Sophie’s Neighborhood.

Sipping on Stonehenge: The Mystery of Neolithic and Bronze Age Brewing in Ancient Britain

When: August 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Sipping on Stonehenge: The Mystery of Neolithic and Bronze Age Brewing in Ancient Britain. The event explores the research of the diets of the builders of Stonehenge, discoveries and more with Travis Rupp of the University of Colorado Boulder.

Denver7 Book Club

When: August 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during the Denver7 Book Club. The club is reading and discussing The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig with the help of moderator and Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo throughout the month of August.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: August 30, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local up-and-coming comedians, experience a joke-writing contest and more throughout the virtual event with host, television writer and professional comedian Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, August 31

Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: August 31, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore all of the amazing art around Denver with a Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour is led by public art docent Esther Varney and will bring you to public contemporary art pieces near the Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park and the Denver Public Library.

Curator Talk: Asian Art at the Denver Art Museum

When: August 31, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Curator Talk: Asian Art at the Denver Art Museum with curatorial associate in the Asian Art Department of the museum, Douglas Wagner. The lecture will showcase newly acquired works, the history behind different pieces and more.

How Art is Born Podcast Launch Party

When: August 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the How Art is Born podcast launch party. You can raise a glass to the launch of the museum’s first major podcast while sipping a brew at Ratio Beerworks and listen to the first two episodes.

Wednesday, September 1

Music in the Clouds

When: September 1, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a summer evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Matt Flaherty on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Not Your Grandma’s Bingo

When: September 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery teams up with Temple Denver for Not Your Grandma’s Bingo. You can play bingo with host and drag performer Lala Shearz, win prizes, jam out to beats from DJ Charisma and more throughout the artsy event.

Thursday, September 2

Sip and Sushi

When: September 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $32 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with GetFed Concepts for Sip and Sushi. You can learn how to make three different styles of sushi with the help of chef Taylor West of GetFed Concepts while sipping on ciders from Stem Cider.

Dystopia Utopia

When: September 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michael Warren Contemporary welcomes artist Andrew Roberts-Gray for the reception of Dystopia Utopia. The exhibition features paintings layered with texture and color for deeper impact. You can also explore works from artists Nancy Lovendahl and Sara Ransford during the reception.

Friday, September 3

First Friday Art Walk

When: September 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore over 100 creative businesses and galleries that are settled within the art district while taking in the summer warmth. See paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Street Food Series: Mexico

When: September 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 register here

The Lowdown: Spice up your evening a Street Food Series: Mexico class. You can learn how to create beer steamed mussels, roasted tomato & green chili chicken tinga tacos and churros for a sweet finish through the guidance of a Cook Street School of Culinary Arts instructor.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: September 3, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Five Points, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. Make sure to stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to buzzing jazz tunes throughout the evening for the perfect Friday.

Labor Day Weekend Fun

When: September 3 – 6

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark has Labor Day covered with a weekend full of fun. You can dance to live DJ sets, munch on brunches, take part in themed parties and more throughout the four-day celebration.

Dairy Block Art Walk

When: September 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with InsideHer Studio for a First Friday Art Walk. You can explore local curated artist booths, listen to live music, delight in refreshments and more – all in the Dairy Block Alley.

Saturday, September 4

Taste of Colorado

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Various locations in Downtown Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A Taste of Colorado returns to the city with various stops around downtown Denver this September for some killer music and flavor-filled bites. This Denver food and music festival will host a lineup of live music, art and more for a fun Labor Day Weekend. Check here for more information.

U.F.O. (Unidentified Freaky Object)

When: September 4, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at U.F.O. (Unidentified Freaky Object). You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Belgian Brew Fest

When: September 4, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., #100, Denver

Cost: $40 – $48, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beer celebrates its annual Belgian Brew Fest. The fest – which started in 2017 – gives you a chance to sample all Belgian-style beer from local breweries during an outdoor venture.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: September 4 – 6

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2nd Ave. through 3rd Ave. between Clayton St. and Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CherryArts is back with the 30th Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features a gathering of more than 200 local and national artists, immersive art activities, live music and more. You can sip on drinks, delight in food and watch live performances while perusing the giant art showcase. Additionally, the event has moved across the street to the creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center in order to create more space.

For the Record

When: September 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents For the Record. The event features a showcasing of art all made on or from tapes, CDs and vinyl records. You can jam out to music from There’s An Ape For That while perusing works from over 50 artists.

Summerfest

When: September 4 – 5

Where: Buchanan Recreational Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Center for the Arts Evergreen hosts Summerfest. The warm weather festival celebrates fine arts, music and brews. You can shop from a wide selection of fine art vendors, raise funds for the Center for the Arts Evergreen’s programs and more throughout the holiday weekend.

Sunday, September 5

All White Party

When: September 5, 6 p.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress in white for the All White Party this Labor Day. The soiree celebrates the opening of Infinity One Grand Reality and Labor Day Weekend. You can shake your stuff to beats from KDJ Above, Steve Watts from Dotsero and more while rocking your best white fit.

Pop Up in the Park

When: September 5, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake what your mama gave you with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Felix Ojeda and his team from Palango! Fitness during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a high-energy class with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a funky with vibes.

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks

When: September 5, 9 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with park admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Labor Day at Elitch Gardens with special holiday fireworks. Elitch will light up the Denver skyline with fireworks after dark near closing time. The show is free with a daily ticket or a season pass.

Illegal Pete’s 26th Anniversary

When: September 5, 3 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a burrito for Illegal Pete’s 26th Anniversary. You can stop in at any Illegal Pete’s location for an all-day happy hour, live music and more in honor of 26 years in business.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: September 5 – 6

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Watch as artists create amazing works of art all from chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The two-day festival features chalk creations in the parking lot of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. It’s one of the few art festivals where you can witness artists creating pieces before your very eyes.

Mark Your Calendar

Indigenous Film

When: September 8, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m.

When: September 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80, tickets available here

13th Floor Season Opening

When: September 11, 7 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 -$39.99, tickets available here

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 16 – 18

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Prices vary, check here