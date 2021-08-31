Summer may be coming to an end, but the days are still long and very hot. What better way to celebrate a long weekend in this heat than at a cool anniversary party? NATIV Lounge and Hotel is celebrating its third anniversary by throwing a white party presented by 303 Magazine — all in white attire.

The night will feature red carpet step and repeat, cocktails, laughs, music in both the lobby and the Stereo Lounge Nightclub. SIGN UP for our free guest list to ensure your entrance and avoid the line.

Saturday, September 4, 2021

1612 Wazee St., Denver

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Attire: All White Everything

21+ event – Must present a valid form of ID

