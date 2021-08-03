Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Opening Date

The wait is finally over. The long-awaited Denver off-shoot of Meow Wolf will finally open to guests on September 17, 2021. After years of watching the building rise between Colfax Ave. and an I-25 viaduct, Denverites will get their turn to discover the mysteries of Meow Wolf’s quirky art installations. Convergence Station, the formal name of the forthcoming location is described as “a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new worlds, and like all Meow Wolf locations, labyrinthine mysteries beckon from its vibrant walls, portals and wormholes.”

The concept of Convergence Station revolves around the four different universes that have erased the memories of all their residents and have resulted in the disappearance of four women. The Quantum Department of Transportation, a facet of the Convergence Station world serves as a gateway to the multitudinous worlds featuring, kaleidoscopic cathedrals, Corinthian catacombs, lush alien habitats, and dazzling and gritty cityscapes.

“Denver’s art scene is active and vibrant, making it the perfect place for our next exhibition,” said Chadney Everett, Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf Denver. “Convergence Station is Meow Wolf’s third permanent immersive experience, and it will truly change the way you look at art. This exhibition is unlike anything you’ve ever seen, from The Swamp to The Cathedral – there’s a strong narrative to be uncovered should you choose, alongside truly mind-bending art from the many talented creatives that have worked so hard to bring the vision to life. We can’t wait for everyone to explore.”

To bring the ambitious concept to life, Meow Wolf worked with more than 110 Colorado-based artists and 200 resident artists over the past three years to bring 79 unique installations to Convergence Station. Notable artists include Kalyn Heffernan, Christopher Nelson, Everything is Terrible!, Molina Speaks, Sofie Birkin, along with Moment Factory and many others. Convergence Station follows Meow Wolf’s flagship location in Santa Fe, New Mexico and the brand new Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nevada which opened in February of this year after a slight delay due to the coronavirus. Convergence Station will also feature a 450-capacity live music venue, cafe and retail space.

Beginning September 17, Convergence Station (1338 1st St, Denver, 80204) will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:00 am until 12:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are available for now on sale for pre-purchase at $45 for General Admission ($40 Children / Seniors /Military), and $35 for Colorado Residents. Visitors are required to pre-book a time slot for entry.

All photography courtesy of Meow Wolf.