27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some colorful events lined up this week. Kick it off by sipping for a cause during Keep the Glass and end it by celebrating Pride at the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimspe at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 21

Keep the Glass

When: June 21, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with The Denver Zoo for a special Keep the Glass Monday. You can sip on the collaboration cider FLOCKSTAR and raise funds for The Denver Zoo’s programs throughout the afternoon with a glass as a souvenir.

X Fest

When: June 21 – 27

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: X Bar offers 10 days of celebratory events with X Fest. You can party out Pride month with art festivals, musical performances and more. To start the week, you can take part in SIN Mondays and imbibe in $1 off SVEDKA specials.

Mother Earth Gallery

When: June 21 – July 1

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the Mother Earth Gallery. The exhibition features works from female artists Richelle Cripe, Vivian Pastor, Hannah Anderson and Hannah Leather. All of the art celebrates Mother Earth.

Fiction Beer Company Book Club

When: June 21, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a cold brew and turn a page during the Fiction Beer Company Book Club. Throughout the month of June, the club will read and discuss the novel Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant. You can also join the Fiction Beer Company Book Club Facebook Group here.

Tuesday, June 22

Summer Slow Food Gather

When: June 22, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square LoDo, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Denver hosts a Summer Slow Food Gather. You can join with others for pours of wine, tea and a look at the new McGregor Square in LoDo. The group will meet at the Recreation Room within Tower Bridge on the 12th floor.

Fit & Rock

When: June 22, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block is back with its annual workout series rockin’ hour-long courses with The FIIT Co. The class combines a HIIT session with a fun playlist. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the March of Dimes Colorado.

Cider & Sides

When: June 22, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery for a Cider & Sides. Munch on four sugary cupcakes created by Mermaids Bakery paired perfectly with four fresh flavored ciders from Stem Ciders for a sweet tooth-satisfying afternoon.

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: June 22, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) teams up with Denver Film Society to host a Sci-Fi Film Series. The discussion will be with professor of film and media studies at MSU Denver Vincent Piturro and DMNS space scientist Naomi Pequette about the film Independence Day. Make sure to view the film before the event.

Wednesday, June 23

Tracks Pride Awakening Kick-Off

When: June 23 – 27

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver starts off its Pride festivities with a Pride Awakening Kick-Off. The party features performances from Friends With Benefits, DJ DeKid and DJ Konnie Chiwa throughout the evening. The event is 21+.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 23, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Taylor Frederick on the rooftop of the hotel with a spectacular view of the city.

Thursday, June 24

Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21

When: June 24 & June 26 – 27

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $125 get tickets here, here and here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts Denver’s top fashion events with Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21. You can take in three days of fashion with a vintage-themed evening, a glam night and a ready-to-wear night to end it all. Designers such as Machete & Sons, Stevie Boi and Electric Bubblegum will be featured throughout the week.

SeriesFest

When: June 24 – July 11

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $500 tickets available here

The Lowdown: SeriesFest returns to Denver. The event – now virtual this year – features a television festival that celebrates all things TV with panels, workshops, competitions and more. You can have the chance to watch readings of television shows, see screenings of original programming and even take part in pitch meetings.

Against All Odds Fundraising Dinner

When: June 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $1000 RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents the Against All Odds Fundraising Dinner. You can dine on a feast created by chef Kelly Whitaker of The Wolf’s Tailor to raise funds for MCA’s continued educational programming.

Riverfront Park Summer Session

When: June 24, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out in the sun during a Riverfront Park Summer Session. You can watch a free live performance from local musicians, sip on brews from local breweries, snack on bites from Front Range food trucks and more throughout the evening.

Mile High Music Series

When: June 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake it up to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. The ticket price includes an evening to hear two live musical performances, a drink and a table reservation.

Hope: A Solo Show of New Work from Koko Bayer

When: June 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sally Centigrade Gallery, 445 S. Saulsbury St. Unit E, Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sally Centigrade Gallery hosts Hope: A Solo Show of New Work from Koko Bayer. You can peruse colorful works from artist Koko Bayer that range from wheatpaste art to concrete sculptures.

Friday, June 25

National Food Truck Day

When: June 25

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admisison

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Food Truck day by noshing at some local food trucks. Roaming Hunger hosts the event with food trucks such as Em’s Ice Cream, Farm to Truck, Rolling Smoke BBQ and more participating.

Pride Weekend At Bruz Off Fax

When: June 25 – 27

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a cold brew during Pride at Bruz Off Fax. Don your best Pride gear to get happy hour pricing on full pour beers throughout the weekend and if you show up in drag – you can sip on a free entry-level beer. You can also snag pies from Chocolatina Pie Queen, jam out to music from a DJ and more throughout the weekend.

Harry Potter Quiz for a Cause

When: June 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of the wondrous world of magic during a Geeks Who Drink Harry Potter Quiz for a Cause. Quizmasters Troy and Anne will guide you through tricky trivia surrounding the novel series, the wizarding school of Hogwarts and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Saturday, June 26

Denver Pride

When: June 26 – 27

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax hosts Denver Pride. The Center will transform its parking lot into a mini-festival filled with exhibitors, rooftop entertainment, food trucks and more. The Center on Colfax has also offers Denver Virtual Pride events. You can watch live entertainment on The Center’s YouTube Channel, its Facebook page and its website.

Denver Pride 5k

When: June 26, 8 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, 12th Ave. E. and High St., Denver and Online

Cost: Varying prices register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Denver Pride 5k presented by Smartwool. You can participate in the in-person 5k race around Cheesman Park or take part in the Virtual 5k Race to raise funds for The Center on Colfax.

Out There Art Fest

When: June 26, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Global Riverfront Art Center, 888 E. 50th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Global Riverfront Art Center (GRAce) hosts the Out There Art Fest. You can explore art from more than 70 artists and creative businesses, watch live demonstrations, jam out to music and more throughout the day.

Latinx Pride Dance Party

When: June 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Lucid Lounge, 600 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake what your momma gave you at the Latinx Pride Dance Party. LUCID Lounge hosts the morning dance party with Latinx beats from DJ Buddy Bravo pumping out all day long.

Sunday, June 27

Big Queer Beerfest

When: June 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company teams up 17 breweries throughout the city of Denver for a Big Queer Beerfest. With every beer sold, $1 will be donated to an organization that supports LGBT+ and BIPOC communities and the funds raised will be matched by the hosts at the end of the event.

Pride Drag Bingo Brunch

When: June 27, 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Milk Market and Dairy Block get loud and proud with a Pride Drag Bingo Brunch. You can sip on bottomless mimosas, have a chance at winning prizes and delight in tasty brunch bites throughout the morning.

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: June 27, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to stroll through the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade

When: June 27, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax partners with Denver7 to present the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade. The event features a day filled with online entertainment that can be viewed on the Denver Pride website, the Denver7 website and The Center on Colfax’s YouTube channel to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march virtually in solidarity with others.

