20 Events to Celebrate Pride in Denver This June

Pride Month is here and offers a myriad of bright and bold events to celebrate equal rights and love for all. As Denver Pride approaches, Denver has some great parties, marches and more lined up to keep you entertained and living it up until the main events arrive.

Denver Pride @ Blush & Blu

When: June 16 – 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Blush & Blu Denver, 1526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blush & Blu honors Pride month with a whole series of events in celebration during June. Throughout the month you can take part in workshops, a queer party, community bashes and more.

Pizzeria Locale x Evision:You

When: Starts June 1

Where: All Pizzeria Locale Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale has partnered with Envision: YOU to create a custom PRIDE box in celebration of PRIDE month. You can order a pizza from any of the Pizzeria Locale locations, online or on the Pizzeria Locale app to receive the box. Thirty-three percent of all sales will go back to Envision: YOU, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower members of Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community who are living with a mental health and/or substance use disorder.

X Fest

When: June 18 – 27

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: X Bar offers 10 days of celebratory events with X Fest. You can party out Pride month with art festivals, musical performances and more. On June 18, Ebony Enchantress and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, Simone will perform live.

Pride at The Curtis

When: June 18, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. & June 27, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here, here and here

The Lowdown: The Curtis is primed and ready for Pride month. On June 18, you can attend Drag Queen Bingo with complimentary prizes and beverages, and on June 27, you can watch Denver PrideFest during a watch party with flowing mimosas. You can also book your stay with a myriad of Pride-themed packages throughout the month.

Liberation Day

When: June 20, 10 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Pavillion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate and honor Pride month with Liberation Day. You can kick the day off with a big gay field day, followed by a liberation march from Cheesman Park to the West Capital Steps to voice your support of the LGBTQ+ community and rights.

Tracks Pride Awakening Kick-Off

When: June 23 – 27

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver starts off its Pride festivities with a Pride Awakening Kick-Off. The party features performances from Friends With Benefits, DJ DeKid and DJ Konnie Chiwa throughout the evening. The event is 21+.

Berry Proud Release

When: Starts May 29

Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. honors PRIDE with a Berry Proud Release. You can snag the Berry Proud sour ale in limited edition crowlers or on tap in all of the Denver Beer Co. locations throughout the month of June. Fifteen percent of sales from every Berry Proud pint, 32-ounce crowler and Denver Beer Co. Pride merch will benefit One Colorado.

Pride Cocktails

When: June 25 – 27

Where: The Original and The Rally Bar, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in some colorful sips with Pride Cocktails at The Original and The Rally Bar. Both bars offer pours that represent every color of the rainbow through Denver Pride Weekend. For more information and reservations check here and here.

Pride Weekend At Bruz Off Fax

When: June 25 – 27

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a cold brew during Pride at Bruz Off Fax. Don your best Pride gear to get happy hour pricing on full pour beers throughout the weekend and if you show up in drag – you can sip on a free entry-level beer. You can also snag pies from Chocolatina Pie Queen, jam out to music from a DJ and more throughout the weekend.

Denver Pride Patio Party

When: June 26, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Behind Club Vinyl, 1075 N. Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chill out at the biggest Denver Pride Patio Party. The party features performances from Divinity Ray, DJ sets galore and some killer commentary from celebrity host Mikalah Gordon.

Denver Pride

When: June 26 – 27

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax hosts Denver Pride. The Center will transform its parking lot into a mini-festival filled with exhibitors, rooftop entertainment, food trucks and more.

Denver Pride Virtual

When: June 26 – 27

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you don’t feel like going out, The Center on Colfax has got you covered with Denver Virtual Pride events. You can watch live entertainment on The Center’s YouTube Channel, its Facebook page and its website.

Denver PrideFest Family Hub

When: June 26 – 27

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your science on while celebrating Pride at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s Denver PrideFest Family Hub. You can listen to a drag queen storytime, learn about science-related topics and more while enjoying Pride.

Latinx Pride Dance Party

When: June 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Lucid Lounge, 600 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shake what your momma gave you at the Latinx Pride Dance Party. LUCID Lounge hosts the morning dance party with Latinx beats from DJ Buddy Bravo pumping out all day long.

Denver Pride 5k

When: June 26, 8 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, 12th Ave. E. and High St., Denver and Online

Cost: Varying prices register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Denver Pride 5k presented by Smartwool. You can participate in the in-person 5k race around Cheesman Park or take part in the Virtual 5k Race to raise funds for The Center on Colfax.

Virtual Denver Pride Dyke March

When: June 26, 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise your voice and join others during the Virtual Denver Pride Dyke March. You can view the virtual march on The Center on Colfax’s YouTube channel or on the DenverPride’s Website.

Big Queer Beerfest

When: June 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company teams up 17 breweries throughout the city of Denver for a Big Queer Beerfest. With every beer sold, $1 will be donated to an organization that supports LGBT+ and BIPOC communities and the funds raised will be matched by the hosts at the end of the event.

Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade

When: June 27, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax partners with Denver7 to present the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade. The event features a day filled with online entertainment that can be viewed on the Denver Pride website, the Denver7 website and The Center on Colfax’s YouTube channel to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march virtually in solidarity with others.

Pride Drag Bingo Brunch

When: June 27, 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Milk Market and Dairy Block get loud and proud with a Pride Drag Bingo Brunch. You can sip on bottomless mimosas, have a chance at winning prizes and delight in tasty brunch bites throughout the morning.

Pride Sunday Block Party

When: June 27, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Triangle Denver closes out Pride month with a Pride Sunday Block Party. The party features sets from DJs such as DJ Jackinsky and DJ Nina Flowers, performances from drag performers and a special appearance from Vassy.