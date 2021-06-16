Sound Healing and the Sound Health That Follows

There are countless avenues of discussion when talking about vibrational frequencies. It’s a rabbit hole of discoveries but sound frequencies are by far, the most interesting because of their universal appeal . Vibrations and frequencies in the metaphysical, spiritual and healing community relate to the energies that surround us, including sound . This study or practice is referred to by many names — depending on what you’re focusing on. For generalization, we’ll refer to our focus as, “sound healing.”

Sound healing can be natural sounds or they can be produced by someone. What’s unique about these sounds is their ability to fine-tune and trigger our brains into different states of consciousness. Also, the term, “healing” should be taken at face value within the context of the subject matter. The healing properties related to our mental and emotional state when listening to healing sounds are apparent, but there’s no evidence to support physical healing characteristics. Although sound healing can’t give us regenerative abilities, it can help us concentrate or focus on specific states of consciousness. This, in turn, can improve our mental well-being.

Listening to your favorite album on a tough day can be considered sound healing, but scientists are seeking a connection between music and cognitive ascension on a deeper level . Much like our external body needs treatment after an injury, so does our internal or conscious body when dealing with inner turmoil . More often than not, we’ll tend to the body when injured to avoid further damage, while oppositely we neglect the mind when it’s damaged.

This could be due to the lack of knowledge surrounding the brain and its internal strifes or simply because visible blood outweighs our other priorities . Whatever the case, sound healing is breaking into mainstream media. But t ake one look at any religion or philosophical practice and you’ll soon realize how intertwined the practice of sound healing has been in our history .

“Where it originated, who knows?” Jonathan Goldman inquires. The Grammy-nominated artist, expert and longtime sound healing advocate spoke over the phone with 303 Magazine on the subject .

“In biblical times David played the harp for King Saul, who probably suffered from some sort of manic depression or was you know bipolar. And indeed, probably one could perceive that one of the original music therapists, was a guy by the name of Pythagorean — who basically is credited with you know not only geometry but modern music healing . I mean, so its dates go back to the ancient healing temples of Egypt .”

Goldman has written several books on the subject, including his latest, The Humming Effect: Sound Healing for Health and Happiness. He’s also written countless articles on the subject matter that can be found on his website

Avid practitioners in healing music will tell you they feel a positive shift when listening to healing sounds . Unfortunately, that’s not the side of the aisle that needs convincing on the topic . The spiritualistic and metaphysical side of, “sound healing” is practiced today in holistic and religious communities, yet, the scientific community has not accepted its healing properties . It’s not that scientists reject the benefits of sound healing, they just run into the predicament of inconclusive data .

Despite a lack of acceptance by the scientific community, many who practice sound healing feel that whatever the research says, it can’t change what they’ve experienced. Like Lauren Gale, a former student of Goldman, who explains what the sound healing community means to her.

“As I was searching around I came across sound healing and in many ways, it’s sort of this serial conceptual method of healing,” Gale states. “It was less than six years ago when I started it. It was less studied scientifically than things like massage and Reiki even and all these other types of body and energetic body healing. When I went to my first sound healing training in 2016 I was just blown away. I was like these are my people .”

Gale, eventually opened her own sound healing studio, Heart Nectar Healing , after falling in love with the practice. When she was practicing in normal conditions — pre-COVID, Gale would have group sessions filled with 30 to 35 people and would offer individual sessions as well .

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had that experience with somebody even outside of sound or music of really high vibrations . Those kinds of experiences are really regular to have happened right after a sound bath because people’s energetic bodies are literally vibrating at a higher frequency. That allows your body to let go of any stuck energy because we totally hold energy. The fact is that we hold on to the energy that we don’t process. And if we don’t properly process things, then we become easily triggered or re-traumatized by the things that have happened in our lives .”

Whether it’s a group sound bath, a meditative hum, or binaural beats, the desired outcome is an altered state of mind . And there’s a multitude of tools and practices to achieve this desired outcome – all of which are useful.

For the sake of simplicity, instead of listing all the instruments used to practice audible healing, let’s focus on a more relevant, current practice known as binaural beats . Broken down, “binaural,” simply describes the action of listening with both ears. Binaural beats are the practice or method of utilizing the right and left ear to combine the different frequencies. This combination creates a single frequency through the listener’s inferior colliculus (the part of your brain that gathers auditory input) . This method of listening causes the brain to tune into the fabricated frequency . For instance, if you have your left ear register a 215 Hz tone and your right ear to a 210 Hz tone, the binaural beat is 5 Hz — the difference between the two frequencies . Due to the nature of its creation, these frequencies are sometimes called auditory illusions .