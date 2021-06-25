3 Newer Gay Bars in Denver to Check Out This Weekend

Denver has been developing its food and bar scene for the past few years. Now with the end of COVID inching closer, it allows more entrepreneurs to courageously open their next venture. In honor of Pride Month, there are three newer gay bars breaking into the landscape with each a unique take on the average bar scene. They unite in their celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and excitedly welcome all to stop in.

Tight End

Where: 1501 E Colfax Ave Denver

The Lowdown: From the owner of X Bar, Tight End brings Denver its first official gay sports bar. The turf covering the outside patio brings the feeling of entering into the arena whereas the bedazzled football disco ball affirms that the post-game party is always here. This lively space on Colfax has nine TVs, with updates online for what will be showcased on the day. Fans can come watch local favorites, championship matches or international elites. The draft beers are ideal for cheering during the game but there’s also an expansive cocktail list if you’re wanting something stronger.

Lucid

Where: 600 E Colfax Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: A comforting dinner can take place at Denver’s newest ramen bar, Kyu on Colfax. But after the noodles have been slurped, the lights go down and upstairs Lucid turns on the neon. This disco bar radiates a kaleidoscope of color that any good disco provides. Their goal is a continuous celebration of community and the people that give it life. Nights can be spent alongside DJs and drag queens. The cocktails, sake and beer remind bar-goers the ramen bar below with specialty drinks such as a Samurai Seaweed Sling made — cucumber gimlet with a seaweed finish. If you plan your night right, it’s a great spot for a dinner and show.

Fusion Bar and Grill

Where: 3053 Brighton Blvd, Denver

The Lowdown: RiNo houses more than just art. Industry is a former warehouse and food market that unites 65 businesses of all different ventures — advertising, yoga and brunch. It’s defined by its diversity, which led them to include Fusion Bar and Grill. While the other bars specialize in serving until last call, Fusion blends together a bar scene with a full food menu. The eye-catching space gets its final details with roses dangling from the ceiling. The idea emerged during COVID and will come to fruition during the final weekend of Pride month. The official opening is Friday, June 25.