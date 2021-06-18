150+ LGBTQ Businesses to Support in and Around Denver

As Denver celebrates Pride Month, it is also important to at ways to support the LGBTQ+ community all year round. We’ve compiled a list of every LGBTQ-owned business we could find in and around Denver. However, this is in no way definitive.
This list will be updated periodically as we become aware of other establishments. If you’d like a business to be considered, comment below. Also, check out these resources for more information:
Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Restaurants, Food and Beverage
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Hamburger Mary’s Denver – burgers, City Park West
- Bubby Goober’s Hand Pies – baked goods, Five Points
- Adrift – Tropical-themed tiki bar and restaurant, Baker
- Pie Queen – pastry chef and drag queen Chocolatina, Denver
- Elevated Catering – catering services, Littleton
- Nosh Catering – catering services, Barnum
- The Easy Vegan – vegan catering services, City Park and South Pearl Street
- The Triangle Bar Denver – gay bar and grill, Five Points
- Cafe Insomnia – cafe and hookah bar, Rosedale
- Cafe Ole – juice and smoothie bar, Lakewood
- Rita’s Law – cafe and bar, Five Points
- Lady Justice Brewing Company – taproom and brewery, Aurora
- Mozart’s Denver – karaoke bar, Montclair
- Third Culture Bakery – mochi donuts and muffins, Five Points
- Make it Vegan – vegan meal prep and delivery service
- Under the Umbrella – cafe and bistro, Congress Park
- Lil Devils Lounge – gay bar, Baker
- Boyztown – gay bar and male revue, Baker
- Tracks Nightclub – gay nightclub and dance hall, Five Points
- Charlie’s Denver – gay bar and country-western saloon, Capitol Hill
- X Bar – gay nightclub, Capitol Hill
- El Potrero – Latin LGBT nightclub, Glendale
- Tight End – gay sports bar, Cheesman Park
- Trade – cocktail Bar, Santa Fe
- Daddy’s Bar & Grill – bar and grill, Speer
- Denver Sweet – rooftop bar, Capitol Hill
- Blush & Blu – cocktail bar, lesbian bar, Cheesman Park
Cultural Organizations & Non-Profits
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Rocky Mountain Arts Association – LGBTQ chorus groups
- The Center – non-profit for Colorado’s LGBT community, City Park West
- Matthew Shepard Foundation – non-profit for equality and dignity, CBD
- One Colorado – advocacy for LGBT Coloradans, Cheesman Park
- Transgender Center of The Rockies – nonprofit for the trans community, Englewood
- Colorado Housing and Finance Authority – affordable housing, Denver
- How To Have the Talk – mental health for LGBTQ
- Titwrench Collective – non-profit music events planning, Denver
- Denver Colorado AIDS Project – HIV support services
- Food Bank of the Rockies – food and necessities programs, Denver
- Babes Around Denver – lesbian social events
- PFLAG Denver – support and advocacy for LGBT community
- SAGE of the Rockies – services and advocacy for LGBT seniors
- Denver Gay Men’s Chorus – LGBTQ male chorus group
- Out Front Foundation – organizer of Aurora Pride, Aurora
Retail, Services, Etc.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- The Bridal Dressmaker – bridal and women’s clothing, Jefferson Park
- MUGKiNi, LLC – drinkware accessories, online store
- Contract Furnishings, Inc. – used furniture sourcing, Denver
- Get your Gay On – LGBTQ themed clothing, online store
- Wander Free and Queer – crochet products
- Needz – men’s clothing, Baker
- LittleJohn Produce Box Project – local produce, Denver
- Melt – bath and skincare
- Anton Larosa – women’s clothing
- Queer America Clothing – online clothing store
Health, Beauty & Wellness
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Goldie X Bob Hair Salon – hair salon, Globeville
- Lumnious Hair Studio – hair salon, Greenwood Village
- BarberX Barbershop – barbershop, Five Points
- Transitions Coaching – support and counseling for LGBT, Lakewood
- Denver’s Cupid – matchmaking, Congress Park
- Vivent Health – HIV prevention, care and treatment, Hale
- Mobile Care LLC – medical services to the LGBTQ community, Hale
- ZoomCare – on-demand healthcare, Denver
- Empowered Minds – telehealth counseling
- Zenergy Dancesport – massage services, Denver
- ANYASolutions, LLC – massage and beauty services, Capitol Hill
- Mental Health Center of Denver – mental health, University Hills
- Lisa Griebsch – relationship and life coaching,
- In Bloom Therapy – therapy services, Denver
- Spiritual Hospitality – reiki, life coaching, Highland
- Midtowne Spa – gay spa and sauna, Highland
- Cairn Counseling – trauma counseling
- Ivy + Oak Salon – hair salon, Regis Park
- Midtown Dental– dentistry, City Park West
- Rogers Therapy – therapy and coaching, Glendale
- Gate of Hope Acupuncture – acupuncture, East Colfax
- Vibrant Pearl Acupuncture & Herbs LLC – acupuncture and Chinese medicine, Cory-Merrill
- Denver Center for Relational Healing – therapy and counseling, Belcaro
- The Lesbian Couples Institute – counseling for lesbian couples and individuals, Platt Park
- Alzheimer’s Association-Colorado Chapter – Alzheimer care and support, Speer
- Nurture – wellness marketplace, West Highland
- Colorado Surrogacy, LLC – assisted reproductive technologies, Denver
- The Denver Element – behavioral health services, Globeville
- Mandala Medical – LGBTQ healthcare
- Advanced Aesthetic Dentistry – oral healthcare, Civic Center
- Colorado Health Network – HIV healthcare and support, Montclair
- Lisa Yaeger Psychotherapy – mental healthcare, Platt Park
- The Colorado Trust– medical resources, North Capitol Hill
Fitness & Sports
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Endorphin – personal training, Congress Park
- Denver Gay and Lesbian Flag Football League – flag football, Denver
- Denver Squid Aquatics Club – Aquatic club, Denver
- Colorado Frontrunners – running club for LGBTQ+ people, Denver
- Yoga Box – yoga studio, Highland
- Out Spokin – LGBTQ+ cycling club
Home, Construction & Contractors
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- All About Ease Organizing LLC – professional organizing services, Lakewood
- Plant Garage – garden center, Civic Center
- BCHS – cleaning services, Centennial
- Pure Maintenance of Colorado –mold and pathogen removal, Wheat Ridge
- Rest Assured Inspections LLC – home inspections, Arvada
- Great Guys – heating, cooling and electrical, Littleton
- Nicky’s Windows – professional window services, Wheat Ridge
- Synergy Property Solutions – roofing and exteriors, Baker
- Sloan Design Studio, LLC – interior design, Santa Fe
- Bennett Brothers Cleaning – cleaning services, Denver
- True Flow Heating and Air – air conditioning, Denver
- Newmont Goldcorp – mining, Greenwood Village
- Jordy Construction – commercial construction, Platt Park
- Colorful Colorado Painting – interior and exterior painting, Capitol Hill
- Ladies First Heating and Cooling – residential air conditioning, Lakewood
- Spartan Construction Services – construction, Cherry Creek
- Closet Factory – closet design, Parker
- A&A Classic Exteriors – exterior restoration, CBD
Arts, Entertainment & Creative Services
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Denver Art Museum – museum, Capitol Hill
- Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space – aero museum, Lowry Field
- Lynne Lawlor Photography –photography
- Christine June Photography – maternity and family photography, Greenwood Village
- A Smith Photography – landscape photography, Lakewood
- Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra – professional musical ensemble, Arvada
- Mile High Freedom Bands – non-profit musical band, Speer
- Celebrations Event Planning – event planning, Parker
- Learn2irishdance.com – Irish dance classes, Capitol Hill
Law
Photo By Colorado LGBT Bar Association
- LGBT Bar Association – advocacy for LGBT community, Denver
- Minor & Brown PC ”MB Law” – law firm, Cherry Creek
- Trachman Law Center, LLC – law services, Cherry Creek
- Law Office of Karen Lamprey PC – family-related legal services, Lakewood
- Colorado Surrogacy, LLC – surrogacy services, Central Park
- Holzer Patel Drennan – business law, CBD
Education
- Scientific & Cultural Facilities District – cultural education programs, Capitol Hill
- Arapahoe Community College – academic and educational programs, Littleton
- Spanish Learning Network – language school, Highland
- Ambler Keenan Mitchell Johnson – attorney, Cherry Creek
Miscellaneous Services
- Content Creature Digital Marketing – marketing services, Highland
- Leah Welborn – writer, Denver
- Trunited – income advice, Westminster
- Innovatoa Digital Marketing – digital marketing, Denver
- McGrath + McKenna Design Group – graphic design, Broomfield
- Tree Ring Digital – digital marketing, Baker
- Poston Communications LLC – public relations, City Park
- Award & Sign – signs and banners, Greenwood Village
- CODE mktg. – digital marketing, Capitol Hill
- Clicta Digital – virtual marketing, Speer
- Ad Fontes Media, Inc. – media analyst, Westminster
- SocialStreamingTV.com – video streaming, Denver
- JumpStart Franchise Services – franchise strategies, Central Park
- Vertikle Enterprises LLC – business administrative services
- Terry Hildebrandt and Associates, LLC – business coaching, Civic Center
- Michael Best Strategies – political consulting, North Capitol Hill
- Higher Talent LLC – talent agency, Five Points
- Triple Threat Success – sales marketing, Denver
- Push FORWARD Development Ltd – leadership development, Denver
- OpenMedium, Inc. – information technology, Broomfield
- STREETCAR8 – e-learning, Cherry Creek
- Little Shoe Studios – web design, Five Points
- Dr3 Research and Consulting, LLC – management consulting, Union Station
- Jen Spolnik – web design, Denver
- Airloom.space – web design, Denver
- Oppenheimer Funds, Inc – financial planning, Centennial
- Universal Lending Corporation – mortgage broker, Greenwood Village
- Back To Skye High Credit LLC – financial planning, Denver
- Apis Business Solutions, LLC – accounting, Platt Park
- RP Financial Services – tax consultant, Broomfield
- Deloitte – tax and consulting, Denver
- 5281 Insurance Agency – insurance, Lakewood
- RSM US LLP – accounting, CBD