A Weekend Guide To a Great Getaway in Carbondale

Resting in the shadows of Mount Sopris in the Roaring Fork Valley, the town of Carbondale is jam-packed with art, food, culture, scenic landscapes and outdoor adventures — but not tourists. The modest town flies under the radar where it quietly rests between the crowds of Glenwood Springs and the lavish life in Aspen, making it the perfect destination without the people and expensive price tags. Discover how you can enjoy a weekend getaway with a trip to Carbondale.

Where to Stay

Marble Distilling Co.

Where: 150 Main St., Carbondale

The Lowdown: What’s not to love about Marble Distilling Co.? It’s half craft distillery and half boutique luxury inn. The family-owned distillery pours small-batch whiskeys, vodkas, and liquors, plus it hosts overnight guests in their five deluxe rooms. Being the only inn in the world housed within a working distillery isn’t its only perk. Marble Distilling is also recognized for its sustainability efforts. Because of their ability to recapture 100% of their water usage and reuse energy, they boast four million gallons of water saved annually and enough recycled energy to heat 20 homes.

Post up at the marble bar made from a nine-ton block of marble from the Yule Quarry — the same quarry that produced the marble used to construct the Lincoln Memorial. The tasting room is open every day, except Mondays, starting at 3 p.m. Whether you are a whiskey drinker or not, a visit to the Marble Distilling Company is a must.

What To Do

Discover the arts

The Lowdown: Named as a Certified Colorado Creative District, Carbondale is home to many artist studios, public art displays, unique music venues and the in-town Rio Grande Artway. The art walk is a one-mile paved path through downtown that is open to walkers, runners and bikers. Along the path, visitors will discover various sculptures and murals created by local artists. Even, a quick walk along Main Street will reveal colorful murals and sculptures at the street corners.

For other ways to enjoy the art scene in Carbondale visit the Launchpad, a designated space for the arts located in the heart of downtown. Not just a place for performing arts but also a creative hub for the community where visitors can view local artist’s exhibitions on the first Friday of every month.

Support the local artists by shopping at the Carbondale Clay Center pop-up gallery. The shopping gallery is located outside the Carbondale Clay Center, inside an airstream. Be sure to also stop inside to view the gallery featuring rotating pottery and ceramics exhibitions.

Find your Zen at the True Nature Peace Garden

Where: 100 N 3rd St., Carbondale

The Lowdown: While walking along the Artway, be sure to also stop in at the True Nature Peace Garden. As part of the True Nature Healing Arts center, the garden features multiple ways to treat yourself to a moment of Zen. Practice peaceful mediation at the Zen Garden, complete with a winding path and gravel garden. Find peace in movement with the winding sandstone path in the labyrinth or walk amongst the therapeutic mosaic of colorful stones along the Reflexology Path.

Hike to Mushroom Rock

Where: At the intersection of HWY 133 & HWY 82

The Lowdown: For a quick in-town hike with incredible views, head to the top of Mushroom Rock. Conveniently located at the corner of HWY 133 and HWY 82, the Mushroom Rock trailhead is easily accessed from town. Perfect as an early morning hike, the two-mile, out-and-back trail is rated as difficult for its steep climb to the top. Enjoy never-ending vista views of Mount Sopris and the town of Carbondale.

What to Eat

The Lowdown: No matter your appetite, Carbondale is likely to have what you are looking for. From an impressive line-up of sushi options to casual eats such as burgers and tacos, there is something for everyone. Eat back your calories after your hike with a juicy burger from Fatbelly Burgers. Grab your tacos to go from the walk-up window at Senor Taco Show or chow down on a burrito from Dos Gringos Burritos & Café Ole.

For dinner, take a seat at 450 Teppanyaki if you’re craving sushi, or enjoy a formal meal at Brass Anvil. Ask for an outside table on their expansive patio, complete with warming fire pits and access to a menu filled with seafood and steak options. Pair with a nightcap and stop next door at Batch Provisions. Enjoy a crafty cocktail, admire art from their gallery, and soak up the good vibes at this friendly establishment.

No matter what you’re craving, Carbondale has a little something for everyone for a quick weekend getaway!