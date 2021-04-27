Farm Life Meets Glamping at Cedar Ranch Outside of Carbondale

Resting in the shadows of Mount Sopris in the Roaring Fork Valley, the family-owned Cedar Ridge Ranch in Carbondale is the perfect place to retreat while enjoying scenic landscapes and outdoor adventures — without the crowds. The local ranch flies under the radar where it quietly rests between the crowds of Glenwood Springs and the lavish life in Aspen, making it the perfect destination to get away from it all without the expensive price tags.

Glamping at Cedar Ridge Ranch

Located 10 minutes outside of downtown Carbondale, Cedar Ridge Ranch is one of the only few glamping options in the area that provide visitors a fun safe place to get away and reconnect with the natural world.

The owners of Cedar Ridge Ranch, Pam Johnson and her husband Randy, were once city slickers who held high-profile careers in the city of Chicago. After years of corporate America and several visits to Colorado, they left it all behind and made the move out West. Knowing absolutely nothing about how to run a ranch, they bought it in 1999 and taught themselves a new way of life. Their daughter, Merrill, works alongside her parents as the ranch manager, horse handler and is the visionary behind the ranch’s growth and expansion.

“Our vision for the ranch is to offer a safe spot for guests of all ages. Where they are unapologetically free to be themselves and explore outside and discover something new,” explained Pam.

What began as a home to the horse community has now expanded into an organic farm, a creative space and lodging for travelers. Spanning 67 acres, the ranch accommodates groups of up to 16 people, with two safari tents, a large yurt, rustic cabin and the restored farmhouse.

Stay under a canvas of stars in either their Star Gazer Glamping tent or the Out of Africa Glamping tent, each with an adjacent oversized bathroom. Or spread out in their large glamping yurt, complete with an indoor dining area and outdoor deck. For even more space and an indoor bathroom, check out the Cowgirl Cabin or the farmhouse, each available year-round.

Guests will enjoy picturesque views of Mt. Sopris, sprawling open space, nearby trails, a chance to learn about the daily life of a working ranch, plus easy access to restaurants and shops in downtown Carbondale.

Beyond glamping, Cedar Ridge Ranch is a place for people who love horses. Both horse and rider can enjoy the large pastures, paddocks, round pen, open space and shelters. The ranch also includes a beautiful nine-stall heated barn, lighted indoor arena and trails for year-round riding.

Learn more about life on the farm with a farm tour and other unique summer activities including egg collecting, alpaca yoga, equine therapy, alpaca felting classes and stargazing. During your farm tour, meet the latest family of rescues including alpacas, Nigerian Dwarf goats, chickens, Zebus cattle (oldest miniature cow in the world), a miniature horse named Gaston, and his best friend, Come Along. Guests can shop local and buy fresh eggs and sausage for a farm-fresh breakfast. Plus, find gifts such as hats and socks made directly from their alpacas.

“Cedar Ridge Ranch is not only a place where my own family feels so completely at home, but it’s also a destination for guests seeking comfort and a connection to nature…. even if just for a couple of days. We feel so fortunate to be doing what we’re doing and happy to be able to share it with others,” Pam said.

Cedar Ridge Ranch is located at 3059 County Road 103, Carbondale, COFor more information about Cedar Ridge Ranch, visit their website at cedarridgeranch.com