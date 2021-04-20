The Colorado Symphony Announces the Music of John Williams at Red Rocks

This week, the Colorado Symphony announced the music of John Williams at Red Rocks. As a score writer — Williams is most widely recognized for his music in classic films. Accompanied by resident conductor Christopher Dragon — the Colorado Symphony will feature selections from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Sunday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

From the Oscars to the Grammy’s — Williams has been nominated for more than 150 awards. Among his many deserving accolades are — three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, five Oscars and 25 Grammy Awards. Williams’ work has also appeared in numerous Steven Spielberg films, the inauguration of Former President Barack Obama and other works such as Jaws, Indiana Jones and Home Alone.

As its 2021 debut — the Colorado Symphony will perform outstanding features of Williams’ work under the stars — bringing an accompaniment unlike any other to Red Rocks. Performing over 150 concerts annually — it is proud of its diverse ensemble — consisting of 80 full-time musicians and represents over a dozen nations. The symphony is the Front Range region’s only full-time and professional orchestra.

“During the COVID-19 health pandemic, we worked to safely produce over 50 concerts with and without audiences, including — 18 Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre performances, two large scale virtual community benefit concerts, and dozens of small ensemble concerts performed in numerous outdoor venues like the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, Denver Zoo, and Denver Botanic Gardens,” the symphony said. Additionally, the symphony’s virtual #PlayOn campaign successfully gained two million views.

While Red Rocks Amphitheatre openly welcomes the community to come and enjoy the evening — the experience will continue to support social distancing guidelines during the event. To further accommodate guests — the seating bowl will be divided into four sections. Attendees must remain in their assigned section unless using the restroom or visiting the Trading Post or Visitor Center. Masks must be worn in indoor spaces at all times. For more information on COVID guidelines, policies and procedures at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre this summer — go here.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. here. General admissions starts at $55 and $70. Tickets to the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks are available online at its website or by phone at 303-623-7876 between 10 am and 6 pm Monday-Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions — the box office will remain closed to in-person inquiries until further notice.