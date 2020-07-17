Live Music Opens at Red Rocks with Special Colorado Symphony Acoustic Performances

We have mourned the loss of our usual Red Rocks summer as COVID-19 caused Colorado to shut down crowded events. At a moment when most people had come to terms with the necessary precautions following the pandemic, the Colorado Symphony announced a new acoustic series at the famous monoliths to pacify the withdrawals. The Colorado Symphony will premiere an acoustic series of performances at Red Rocks from July 29 – August 2 with social distancing measures and limited ticketing.

Dubbed “Acoustic on the Rocks,” these performances will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear the splendor of classical music in the famed outdoor amphitheater. Performances with be 75 minutes long with no intermission and will adhere to social distancing guidelines that include:

Facial coverings are required to be worn by all patrons in order to enter the venue and are required to be worn while moving throughout the venue in a socially distanced manner



Physical distancing of at least six feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.

If you are feeling sick, do not attend the concert.

For more information regarding the required guidelines, you can check out Red Rocks’ official “Welcome Back” guidelines.

Tickets for each nights’ performance are on sale here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7:30 p.m.