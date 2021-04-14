New Immersive Installation “Earth Illuminated” Has Landed In Denver

Earth Illuminated has fluttered and landed upon the Mile High City. The interactive installation takes inspiration from the natural world with large-scale animals, rooms filled with botanicals and more.

The installation is the brainchild of the Loveland-based Blazen Illuminations team that also took part in creating the Distortions Monster World art installation that was exhibited at Denver Pavilions last year in coordination with Distortions Unlimited.

Nate Webb the co-owner of Blazen Illuminations explained, “Earth Illuminated is a large, explorable, interactive art installation that transcends beyond your average ‘Instagrammable pop-up’.”

The immersive showcase takes over Denver Pavillions and fills the 13,000-square-foot space that allows you to take a journey through the Earth’s different elements of land, air and sea. These interactive environments aim to connect people with art and nature using theatrical lighting, immersive projections, sound designs, special effects and more.

Throughout the installation, you can encounter humongous insects and butterflies, stroll through a garden of flowers and grass and take a deep dive into the ocean – all while staying indoors.

“This artainment experience will immerse visitors deep into the beauty of our world and offer a new perspective on the natural magic that surrounds us,” stated Webb.

Tickets range from $18 – $20. Installation hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Earth Illuminated is located at Denver Pavillions at 500 16th Street Mall, Suite 280, Denver.