This Week in Concerts – Dzirae Gold, Smoakland, Elllsworth and More

This week’s concerts are going by fast in Denver. Despite the increasing number of shows, any slight hesitation will cost you a seat. In the time it took to create this article, several shows were completely booked. That said, there’s still plenty of genres and shows to choose from in the Mile High City. With early, late and livestream shows, there’s no reason to skip your fix on live music. To stay up-to-date on the concerts this week and weeks to come, make sure to follow 303 Music on 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

3/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: Dopel, REISHIO, Filthy Trace, Something Strange, MOJO

4/1 – Subciety Takeover: Zeplinn, Dapolitiks, Braxx, Yoko, Yung Sriracha

4/1 – Recon DnB Takeover: Ghost, Darkstar, Solid, John Glist

4/2 – Smoakland w/ Hexed (early show)

4/2 – Smoakland w/ Hexed (late show)

4/2 – Locals In The Lounge: Atek, Milky Dubz, Subliminull, Deepskyblue, Cosmonauttt

4/3 – Smoakland w/ Hexed (early)

4/3 – Smoakland w/ Hexed (late)

4/3 – Sin7 & Friends: DiSiNtagr8, Dis_1 x Sin7, Iron Giant, MarsPluto, Aimerie, DjMT

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/31 – Kitchen Dwellers (early)

3/31 – Kitchen Dwellers (late)

4/1 – Kitchen Dwellers (early)

4/1 – Kitchen Dwellers (late)

4/1 – Pick & Howl (early)

4/1 – Pick & Howl (late)

Dazzle

3/31 – The VIP’s

3/31 – The VIP’s (livestream)

4/1 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine

4/1 – Alicia Straka Band, Gabriel Mervine (livestream)

4/2 – Ron Ivory

4/2 – Ms. Nomer

4/3 – Dylan Miles Experience

4/3 – Dylan Miles Experience (livestream)

Goosetown Tavern

4/3 – Future Dub Soundsystem, Picksy & Isaiah

The Grizzly Rose

3/31- 4/5 – Ryan Trotti

Herman’s Hideaway

3/30 – Fanflex Showcase: Louise Lately, Anastasia Rose, Kedence, Pedro Meyer, Lena Marie.

3/31 – New Talent Showcase: Kyle Szalay, Drive

4/2 – The Showcase Vol. I: Eazy Emcee, Zakk Riffle, H the Outlier, Mizfit, Dent

4/3 – Ninety Percent 90s, Danksta, Fist Fight, Hold Me Hostage

Larimer Lounge

4/1 – Monk Gyatso (early)

Lost Lake

4/1 – Ellsworth (early)

4/1 – Ellsworth (late)

4/2 – Grim &Darling (early)

4/2 – Grim & Darling (late)

4/3 – Taylor Maxwell, JD Guthrie

Nocturne

3/31 – Facing West

4/1 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

4/2 – Gabriel Mervine, Greg Gisbert and friends

4/3 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

4/4 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

Roxy Broadway

3/31 – Derek Dames Ohl

4/1 – Luke Britton

4/2 – Dzirae Gold

4/3 – Album Release: Jr. Rabbit

The Venue

3/31 – Open Stage

4/1 – Rattlehead, Thicker Skin, Ipecac

4/3 – Wolf Fest: Steelheart, Hericane Alice, Driven By Turmoil, Midnight Devils and more

Your Mom’s House

4/1 – FRBR Takeover: Sikie, ColdBillz, Vytal Signs, Shiftix, Ready or Not

4/2 – Spring Sound Session: Illanthropy, Huck Jorris, Lunar Lycan (early)

4/2 – Spring Sound Session: Illanthropy, Zorp, Beezlebub (late)

4/3 – Flying Guillotine, Pocket Shuffle, Enenra (early)

4/3 – ToOch, Brixx, Rhoptra, Denizen, Crimbrule, Jakattak (late)

4/4 – Dan Hochman Band, Fletcher, The Jackson Maloney Band (early)

4/4 – The Losers Club, Hoverfly, 2 Seconds to Denver (late)