Denver’s Record-Breaking Snowstorms, Listed

As a result of this weekend’s reportedly massive snowstorm, we decided to dig into our history of extreme winter weather. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the biggest snowstorm in Denver occurred between December 1-5 of 1913 when the city was buried in 45 inches of snow — that is more snowfall than in all of 2013 ( 38.4 inches).

Front page of The Denver Post on Friday, December 5, 1913 the biggest snowstorm in record in Colorado. Headline reads: "'Tis a Merry Privilege to Live in Colorado, Shout Merry Gloom-Chasers in Storm." Not much has changed.

Front page of The Denver Post on Friday, December 5, 1913, the biggest snowstorm in Denver’s history. Source: The Denver Post.

The Denver Post recounted that day on its centennial celebration in 2013 by sharing the archived front page of December 5, 1913.  Headlines read, “‘Tis a Privilege to Live in Colorado, Shout Merry Gloom-Chasers in Storm” and “What the Snow Did, is Doing and Will do!” — both slightly perplexing but not far from modern sentiments. Below you’ll find the full list of the largest snowstorms from 1881 to present, as well as a few other facts and figures also provided by NOAA. Enjoy your snow day, if you can, and stay safe and warm.

Biggest Denver Snowstorms (1881-Present)

45.7

Dec 1-5, 1913

31.8

Mar 17-19, 2003

30.4

Nov 2-4, 1946

23.8

Dec 24, 1982

23.0

Apr 23, 1885

22.7

Oct 20-23, 1906

21.9

Oct 24-25, 1997

21.5

Nov 26-27, 1983

20.7

Dec 20-21, 2006

19.3

Jan 29-31, 1883

19.0

Apr 24-25, 1935

18.7

Mar 5-6, 1983

18.5

Mar 20-22, 1944

18.2

Apr 17-19, 1920

18.0

Apr 19-20, 1907

18.0

Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891

17.7

Nov 19-21, 1979

17.3

Apr 2, 1957

16.9

Mar 20-21, 1952

16.8

Apr 20-22, 1933

16.5

Sep 26-28, 1936

16.0

Oct 3-5, 1969

15.9

Feb 2-4, 2012

15.8

Apr 26-27, 1972

Seasonal Snowfall Last 10 Years:

Season Snowfall (inches)
2019-2020 57.6
2018-2019 48.1
2017-2018 25.7
2016-2017 21.8
2015-2016 72.8
2014-2015 57.8
2013-2014 38.4
2012-2013 78.4
2011-2012 55.6
2010-2011 22.8

Consecutive Days of 1″ or more of
Snow on the Ground (1900-Present)

Rank

# of Days

End Date
1 63 Jan 27, 1984
2 61 Feb 19, 2007
3 60 Jan 29, 1914
4 48 Feb 9, 1983
5 43 Jan 30, 1974
6 38 Jan 30, 1988
7 35 Feb 5, 1949
8 33 Jan 18, 1919
9 32 Jan 8, 2008
10 27 Feb 23, 1989

 

First Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years

September 8, 2020 (tied for 2nd earliest snowfall)
October 10, 2019
October 6, 2018
October 9, 2017
November 17, 2016
November 5, 2015
November 11, 2014
October 18, 2013
October 5, 2012
October 25, 2011

Date of Last Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years

April 16, 2020
May 21, 2019
April 24, 2018
April 29, 2017
April 30, 2016
May 10, 2015
May 12, 2014
May 2, 2013
April 3, 2012
May 11, 2011

