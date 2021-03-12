Denver’s Record-Breaking Snowstorms, Listed

As a result of this weekend’s reportedly massive snowstorm, we decided to dig into our history of extreme winter weather. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the biggest snowstorm in Denver occurred between December 1-5 of 1913 when the city was buried in 45 inches of snow — that is more snowfall than in all of 2013 ( 38.4 inches).

The Denver Post recounted that day on its centennial celebration in 2013 by sharing the archived front page of December 5, 1913. Headlines read, “‘Tis a Privilege to Live in Colorado, Shout Merry Gloom-Chasers in Storm” and “What the Snow Did, is Doing and Will do!” — both slightly perplexing but not far from modern sentiments. Below you’ll find the full list of the largest snowstorms from 1881 to present, as well as a few other facts and figures also provided by NOAA. Enjoy your snow day, if you can, and stay safe and warm.

Biggest Denver Snowstorms

45.7 Dec 1-5, 1913 31.8 Mar 17-19, 2003 30.4 Nov 2-4, 1946 23.8 Dec 24, 1982 23.0 Apr 23, 1885 22.7 Oct 20-23, 1906 21.9 Oct 24-25, 1997 21.5 Nov 26-27, 1983 20.7 Dec 20-21, 2006 19.3 Jan 29-31, 1883 19.0 Apr 24-25, 1935 18.7 Mar 5-6, 1983 18.5 Mar 20-22, 1944 18.2 Apr 17-19, 1920 18.0 Apr 19-20, 1907 18.0 Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891 17.7 Nov 19-21, 1979 17.3 Apr 2, 1957 16.9 Mar 20-21, 1952 16.8 Apr 20-22, 1933 16.5 Sep 26-28, 1936 16.0 Oct 3-5, 1969 15.9 Feb 2-4, 2012 15.8 Apr 26-27, 1972

Seasonal Snowfall Last 10 Years

Season Snowfall (inches) 2019-2020 57.6 2018-2019 48.1 2017-2018 25.7 2016-2017 21.8 2015-2016 72.8 2014-2015 57.8 2013-2014 38.4 2012-2013 78.4 2011-2012 55.6 2010-2011 22.8

Consecutive Days of 1″ or more of

Rank # of Days End Date 1 63 Jan 27, 1984 2 61 Feb 19, 2007 3 60 Jan 29, 1914 4 48 Feb 9, 1983 5 43 Jan 30, 1974 6 38 Jan 30, 1988 7 35 Feb 5, 1949 8 33 Jan 18, 1919 9 32 Jan 8, 2008 10 27 Feb 23, 1989

First Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years

September 8, 2020 (tied for 2nd earliest snowfall)

October 10, 2019

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

October 25, 2011

Date of Last Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years

April 16, 2020

May 21, 2019

April 24, 2018

April 29, 2017

April 30, 2016

May 10, 2015

May 12, 2014

May 2, 2013

April 3, 2012

May 11, 2011

Editor’s note: This article was originally posted in March 2016, but has been updated with current information.