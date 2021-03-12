Denver’s Record-Breaking Snowstorms, Listed

As a result of this weekend’s reportedly massive snowstorm, we decided to dig into our history of extreme winter weather. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the biggest snowstorm in Denver occurred between December 1-5 of 1913 when the city was buried in 45 inches of snow — that is more snowfall than in all of 2013 ( 38.4 inches).
The Denver Post recounted that day on its centennial celebration in 2013 by sharing the archived front page of December 5, 1913. Headlines read, “‘Tis a Privilege to Live in Colorado, Shout Merry Gloom-Chasers in Storm” and “What the Snow Did, is Doing and Will do!” — both slightly perplexing but not far from modern sentiments. Below you’ll find the full list of the largest snowstorms from 1881 to present, as well as a few other facts and figures also provided by NOAA. Enjoy your snow day, if you can, and stay safe and warm.
Biggest Denver Snowstorms
|
45.7
|
Dec 1-5, 1913
|
31.8
|
Mar 17-19, 2003
|
30.4
|
Nov 2-4, 1946
|
23.8
|
Dec 24, 1982
|
23.0
|
Apr 23, 1885
|
22.7
|
Oct 20-23, 1906
|
21.9
|
Oct 24-25, 1997
|
21.5
|
Nov 26-27, 1983
|
20.7
|
Dec 20-21, 2006
|
19.3
|
Jan 29-31, 1883
|
19.0
|
Apr 24-25, 1935
|
18.7
|
Mar 5-6, 1983
|
18.5
|
Mar 20-22, 1944
|
18.2
|
Apr 17-19, 1920
|
18.0
|
Apr 19-20, 1907
|
18.0
|
Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891
|
17.7
|
Nov 19-21, 1979
|
17.3
|
Apr 2, 1957
|
16.9
|
Mar 20-21, 1952
|
16.8
|
Apr 20-22, 1933
|
16.5
|
Sep 26-28, 1936
|
16.0
|
Oct 3-5, 1969
|
15.9
|
Feb 2-4, 2012
|
15.8
|
Apr 26-27, 1972
Seasonal Snowfall Last 10 Years
|Season
|Snowfall (inches)
|2019-2020
|57.6
|2018-2019
|48.1
|2017-2018
|25.7
|2016-2017
|21.8
|2015-2016
|72.8
|2014-2015
|57.8
|2013-2014
|38.4
|2012-2013
|78.4
|2011-2012
|55.6
|2010-2011
|22.8
Consecutive Days of 1″ or more of
Snow on the Ground (1900-Present)
|
Rank
|
# of Days
|
End Date
|1
|63
|Jan 27, 1984
|2
|61
|Feb 19, 2007
|3
|60
|Jan 29, 1914
|4
|48
|Feb 9, 1983
|5
|43
|Jan 30, 1974
|6
|38
|Jan 30, 1988
|7
|35
|Feb 5, 1949
|8
|33
|Jan 18, 1919
|9
|32
|Jan 8, 2008
|10
|27
|Feb 23, 1989
First Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years
September 8, 2020 (tied for 2nd earliest snowfall)
October 10, 2019
October 6, 2018
October 9, 2017
November 17, 2016
November 5, 2015
November 11, 2014
October 18, 2013
October 5, 2012
October 25, 2011
Date of Last Measurable Snow of the Last 10 Years
April 16, 2020
May 21, 2019
April 24, 2018
April 29, 2017
April 30, 2016
May 10, 2015
May 12, 2014
May 2, 2013
April 3, 2012
May 11, 2011
