6 Denver Salons with Stylists Dedicated to Curly Hair

Here at 303 Magazine, we strive to celebrate local individuals and businesses that actively make a positive impact in our communities. With inclusivity in mind, many curly-haired Coloradans might agree that they’ve had their fair share of frustration when trying to find skilled salons and stylists dedicated to naturally curly hair.

It’s also important to note that the frustration may be rooted in society’s dismissal of curls — especially of Black hair through history. In fact, the CROWN Act is legally helping put an end to hair discrimination in America with Colorado formally passing the act into law this past September.

So, if you’ve had a particularly difficult time finding professionals who actually know how to work with curls and find it their passion, we’ve compiled a list of six notable salons and hair stylists who’ve made it their mission to help curly locals look and feel their best.

Where: 3812 Lowell Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Having found her passion for hair at just 13 years old, Diana Yakhlef finds it a joy to work with several different clients at Lucky Lu’s every day. She’s an expert colorist and an advanced trained stylist, having attended the world-renowned Sassoon Academy in Seattle, the American Crew Academy for men’s haircuts, the Matrix Color Academy NYC and has even trained with the prestigious global hair care company Davines. Curly individuals can rest assured and expect a nourishing revival of their locks with Yakhlef’s 16-year industry experience at their next booking.

What She Offers: Men’s, Women’s and kid’s haircuts, color and highlight/balayage services.

How to Make an Appointment: Due to COVID-19, Lucky Lu’s guests are asked to maintain certain restrictions while in the salon. Schedule an appointment by booking with Yakhlef online, or by calling or texting (303) 990-9359.

Where: 15500 Broncos Pkwy., Englewood

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for extensive curly hair wisdom, education and a full line-up of Certified Curl Experts, then it’d be in your favor to check out More Than Curly Salon. Husband and wife duo Melissa and Jason Vaz first opened the salon in Aurora as the only chemical-free natural salon in the Rocky Mountain region in 2011 where Ouidad, Moroccanoil, Paul Mitchell Awapuhi and Design Essentials haircare products have been methodically used. Over 7,000 satisfied clients have raved about the salon since its opening, along with consecutively winning the “Talk of the Town” award and being mentioned by ELLE Magazine in its list of top 100 salons in America.

What They Offer: Popular services include the “Curly Session” and “Loose/Wavy Session.” Other services include an all-over color or root touch-up and a “Curly Kids Session.”

How to Make an Appointment: New clients are encouraged to book online by filling out an information form. For any other questions, clients can call (303) 739-2875.

Where: 4399 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Devana Salon’s mission is to inspire and embrace natural hair, beauty and spirit. The team strives to help curly locals to fall in love with their locks by styling all-types of textures — from kinky curls to soft waves. Owner and lead stylist of Devana Salon, Erik Emblen is a Certified Advanced DevaCurl Hairstylist in the Glendale neighborhood that’s an expert at cutting and coloring a full range of textured hair. The salon cuts curly hair in its natural state — when dry — while also teaching clients about how to style and care for their curls at home.

What They Offer: Devana’s “The Curly Do,” Signature Devana Curly Haircut, Monochromatic Color, Pintura Highlights and deep conditioning treatments.

How to Make an Appointment: Locals can book online or give the Devana Salon team a call at (720) 645-1642.

Where: 1152 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 204, Denver

The Lowdown: To Juhdet Connor, curls are meant to be embraced and loved for their natural beauty. In fact, Connor began venturing out on her curly hair career while beginning to braid her own hair as an adolescent, which developed into building a small clientele during high school. It wasn’t until working as a hair stylist at a curly hair salon in Aurora that her fascination with natural textures — through the Ouidad product line and its patented carving and slicing haircutting technique — further heightened her passion. Helping encourage her clients’confidence, especially towards teen girls, and advising them on the best hair care methods are reasons behind Connor’s why as a curly hair expert.

What She Offers: Foundation, Ouidad and men’s haircuts, styling and coloring.

How to Make an Appointment: Book online or contact Connor via email or by phone at (303) 731 – 2354.

Where: 402 N. Tejon St. Suite 108, Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: A holistic hair care approach towards curly hair is The Nurtured Curl’s forte. The Colorado Springs based salon has valued the importance of education and specialized skills to garner haircut and styling services with organic beauty products in its arsenal. As for The Nurtured Curl’s owner, Jami Anderson is constantly growing and evolving as a cosmetologist. Being able to pass along worthwhile information and education to clients is what makes her feel alive. Anderson wants every individual who sits in her chair to feel well-equipped with the understanding of how to maintain healthy curls every day.

What They Offer: A Customized Curl Experience and/or Curly Cut, Custom Curl Coaching Session, Maintenance Curly Cut, Custom Treatments and a variety of coloring options.

How to Make an Appointment: New clients are encouraged to fill out a form regarding a customized curl experience or book online. The salon can also be reached at (719) 301-7465 or by email.

Where: 1685 South Colorado Blvd. Suite G, Denver

The Lowdown: Located in her own private studio inside of Indie Salons, Jessica Lambert is an expert curl specialist that also has technical savvy skills with men’s hair and women’s short hair. In a post on an Instagram story, she revealed that after several failed attempts as an art major, she found that she could actually create art through dry cutting curly hair. Lambert has even posted a couple of in-depth Instagram posts explaining the dry cutting method along with a short tutorial with her client. Those who sit in her chair are destined to have their curls meticulously cared for with incredible attention to detail.

What She Offers: The Full curly method, curly dry cut, chick fade and a men’s cut.

How to Make an Appointment: Book with Lambert by texting her directly at (719) 207-0336.

