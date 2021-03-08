Anythink Drive-In to Host Family-Friendly Storytelling Experience

Anythink Libraries and Alt Ethos are partnering to host a fully-immersive storytelling drive-in in Brighton, Colorado. Featuring A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling. This unique experience will feature a variety of well-known folktales such as Rumpelstiltskin and Anansi the Spider. Each told in a new and innovative way. Tune into your FM transmitter to hear the stories and watch as colorful lights and other visual elements bring these folktales to life.

“At Anythink, creativity knows no bounds, and this is especially true when our staff and partners combine forces,” said Stacie Ledden – director of Anythink Strategic Partnerships. “Between the passion for storytelling from our Anythink Brighton staff and Alt Ethos’ ability to bring tales to life through light and sound, the Anythink Drive-In will be an interactive experience that families will never forget.”

This multi-sensory experience is a great opportunity for the entire family. Wear your favorite whimsical costume and enjoy the adventure from the comfort of your own safe and socially distant vehicle. Participants will receive special instructions and the materials needed for the event upon arrival.

A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling will take place on Saturday, March 13. There will be two sessions – one at 6:30 pm and one at 8:30 pm. The drive-in is free but requires advanced registration — available here. Anythink and Alt Ethos kindly ask that participants register only once per vehicle.

A Wildly Wonderful, Curiously Celestial Adventure in Storytelling will take place at Anythink Brighton located at 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton, CO 80601.