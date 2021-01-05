Stay Home Silent Disco #2 Raises Money for COVID-19 Relief

So, we’ve rung in the new year and the Coronavirus rang it right in with us. While 2021 brings us the hope of vaccinations and a return to pre-pandemic life — for right now — it still remains true that wearing a mask and staying at home is the safest course of action to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. However, for those who have been missing concerts, clubbing and silent discos, the Stay Home Silent Disco #2 may be able to provide a little escapism to days past, while raising money for good local causes.

Presented by local public relations company and record label Tyler, the Creative, the Stay Home Silent Disco first started in late March when the pandemic began. Three local artists performed on three simultaneous live streams, each musician raising money for a cause close to their hearts. This time, through a private donor, one dollar will be donated for every view each of the three livestreams gets, up to $10,000 and this edition will feature DJ sets from Sinistarr, Erin Stereo and Boyhollow.

Detroit-born drum n’ bass DJ, Sinistarr, will be spinning a set for one of the three livestreams. With an impressive number of releases under his belt, Sinistarr is known for his impressively extensive knowledge of music and his ability to maintain a seamless sound as he jumps between genres. By tuning into his livestream, you’ll be sending money to the Colorado-based Artists of Color Fund. Set up in response to the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 crisis on communities of color, this charity provides micro-grants to BIPOC artists in Colorado.

Erin Stereo was recently named Best House DJ by Westword and will be performing her livestream to benefit Youth on Record, which supports at-risk youth in Denver via their music and arts programming. She’s worked with Youth on Record before, having been a guest artist for their FEMpowered program, geared towards empowering young women who are interested in learning about and making music. Erin’s “house from home” set is sure to turn your living room into a bona fide dance floor.

Rounding out the trio is Boyhollow, a longtime Denver nightlife staple known for cofounding and hosting America’s longest-running indie dance party since 2001, Lipgloss. Boyhollow’s cause of choice is the Rocky Mountain Music Relief Fund, which provides support to people and organizations in the music industry who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. His indie rock and electronica focused set will bring regular Milk Bar-goers back to the Friday night dance parties that are so sorely missed.

While the Stay Home Silent Disco #2 is a party, the organizers are encouraging all participants to avoid social gatherings and, as the name suggests, stay at home. All it takes to participate and help support members of the music industry is to log on to Twitch on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 9-10:30 p.m. MT, and it’s free of charge. Rather than going out, plug in your headphones, pour yourself some leftover New Year’s bubbly and do some good, all from the comfort of your living room.

All photography courtesy of Tyler, the Creative.

Visit the Stay Home Silent Disco #2 website to access all three simultaneous live streams for free on Jan. 8th, from 9-10:30 p.m. MT.