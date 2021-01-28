8 Outdoor Apparel Stores for Your Next Trip to the Mountains

For some, the winter season means cozying up inside and staying warm during these cold months. For others, this time of year consists of dozens of opportunities to venture outdoors and experience nature. Whether that takes the form of skiing, snowboarding, cross country or the like, Colorado and its mountains offer individuals an ideal environment for outdoor activities year-round. Therefore, our state similarly houses a wide variety of outdoor apparel and gear shops for easy access and quick service before you venture into the wild.

Now more than ever, embracing nature transforms into a much-needed escape, as we’ve been cooped up indoors for so long. To aid in your next adventure, 303 Magazine has compiled a list of our favorite outdoor shops, each offering an extensive selection of unique clothing, accessories and equipment. Suitable for adventurers of any level, whether a beginner or advanced, each store provides customers with high-quality items and fosters a motivation to immerse yourself in the great outdoors.

Feral

Where: FERAL is located at 3936 Tennyson Street, Denver and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: FERAL is a small, locally-owned shop that offers a large selection of outdoor gear and apparel. Its inventory stems from both new and used products with the additional option to rent gear as well. FERAL features stores in both Denver and Idaho Springs, allowing the company to encourage a love of the outdoors with a larger population of people. It hopes to foster an inclusive environment through a love of nature by offering a public meeting space and mezzanine for anyone to enjoy.

Neptune Mountaineering

Where: Neptune Mountaineering is found at 633 South Broadway, Boulder and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Opened in Boulder in 1973, Neptune Mountaineering is an independent shop that offers customers clothing and equipment for a large range of activities. Featuring items from many notable brands, the store offers appropriate gear for camping, climbing, backcountry skiing and more. Neptune Mountaineering brings a fresh and modern interpretation to the world of outdoor apparel. The store has also expanded to include a museum, lab and cafe.

Maroon Bell Outdoor

Where: Maroon Bell Outdoor is currently accessible online only. They do not have a physical storefront, but purchases can be made via their website.

The Lowdown: Maroon Bell Outdoor first opened in 2016, offering consumers a unique brand of apparel and accessories. Its love of the outdoors feeds directly into the products, encouraging everyone to step outside and embrace nature through environmentally-conscious and fashionable clothing. Maroon Bell Outdoor also donates 3% of its sales to local non-profit organizations, extending its reach to positively impact all aspects of the community.

Topo Designs

Where: Topo Designs is located at 2500 Larimer Street, #102, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: In 2008, Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen established Topo Designs out of their love for the outdoors. One of the company’s main goals is to resurrect classic designs with modern function. Their streamlined aesthetic provides a fresh perspective on outdoor wear. Topo Designs has its flagship store in Denver, with additional locations in Fort Collins, Boulder and even the airport. However, the shop in Boulder is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Toad&Co

Where: Toad&Co is found at 1213 Washington Avenue, Golden and is currently open Sunday through Thursday from 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: First started in Telluride in 1995, Toad&Co has since expanded to become a staple for outdoor apparel and accessories. With a mission to create a clean and sustainable brand, Toad&Co embodies its love of nature within the company. Toad&Co’s inventory features a wide range of men’s and women’s clothing, with specific products containing eco-material. Similarly, the company also cultivates a strong involvement with the community as it invests in nonprofit organizations and the like.

M.W. Reynolds

Where: M.W. Reynolds is located at 1616 Stout Street, Denver and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Found in downtown Denver, M.W. Reynolds features an extended assortment of gear and apparel. The store offers equipment for many hobbies, including fly fishing and motorcycle riding. Similarly, with items ranging from grooming to apparel to luggage, M.W. Reynolds becomes an ideal location to shop for a variety of products. Purchases can be made through the website and the shop also offers the opportunity to buy consignment according to their current needs.

Mountain Khakis

Where: Mountain Khakis is found at 1412 Larimer Street, Denver and is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Inspired by nature, Mountain Khakis first originated in Wyoming. Since then, it has aimed to foster a union between outdoor apparel and a sophisticated image. Mountain Khakis quickly grew to success and expanded to include women and children’s products as well. Mountain Khakis also desires to preserve the environment by employing sustainable fashion and create apparel that is built to last. There is a storefront in Larimer Square, as well as a second location in the Outlets at Castle Rock.

Sports Plus

Where: Sports Plus is located at 1055 South Gaylord Street, Denver and is open Tuesday through Friday from 1o a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Sports Plus is a locally owned store that offers a varied selection of gear and apparel for many sports and activities. Showcasing the additional options to either buy online or rent equipment, Sports Plus becomes a central location for purchasing outdoor products. The store has an exciting collection of gear for biking, hockey, skiing and everything in between. Sports Plus has also expanded its services to include repairs and consignment of items. Further information and direction can be found on the website.