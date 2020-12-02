10 Socially Distant Things To Do This Holiday Season In and Around Denver

This year, the holiday season will look very different in Denver from previous years. As the cases of COVID-19 surge in the state of Colorado, people and event organizers must follow the health guidelines. This means tweaking popular events to abide by the social distancing rules.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of safe and socially distant things to do near Denver that will get you into the holiday spirit.

Camp Christmas

When: November 20 – January 5



Where: Virtual experience



Cost: $12 – 67



The Lowdown: This year, Camp Christmas turns into an immersive, virtual holiday experience. The organizers opted for an interactive web experience that delivers curated crafts, activities and adventures directly to people’s homes. You can opt to purchase a variety of bundles, from decoration sets to holiday baking kits. On top of that, Camp Christmas includes a web-based app that features multimedia content about stories, in-home activities and traditions of the season. For more information on Camp Christmas click here.

Holiday Lights Mini Golf

When: For the holiday season



Where: Adventure Golf and Raceway, 9650 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster



Cost: $9 – 10



The Lowdown: During the holiday season, Adventure Golf transforms three of the mini-golf courses into holiday-themed light displays. Enjoy the usual theatrics and fun of mini-golf as well as an immersive light show to celebrate the spirit of the holidays. Masks are required at all times and only four people are allowed at a time in a golf hole.

Christmas at Gaylord Rockies Resort

When: November 20 – January 3



Where: 6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Aurora



Cost: $5.99 – $35



The Lowdown: Gaylord of The Rockies returns with its massive Christmas celebration. Sprawling acres of the hotel property, new experiences and safety measures have been added to keep everyone socially distant. Ice skating, snow tubing, ice bumper cars and a merry-go-round take place outside while limited tickets are being sold for its new exhibit — I Love Christmas Movies. This experience offers 17,000 square feet of a multi-sensory journey that guides you through over 13 scenes from iconic Christmas movies like Elf, Polar Express, Christmas Vacation and more. For more info go, here.

9News Parade of Lights

When: November 30 – December 6

Where: Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This year, the annual 9News Parade of Lights becomes a multi-day event instead of the usual procession that attracts large crowds. The floats will be stationed all around downtown Denver, starting at Denver Pavilions and ending at Denver Union Station. Go for a socially distanced stroll and admire the holiday floats and array of lights.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 30 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver



Cost: $21; get tickets here



The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens brings back the ethereal Blossoms of Light display. The gardens’ signature event transforms the York Street location into a colorful, twinkling wonderland. The Botanic Gardens will make sure visitors and staff wear masks and practice social distance. Additionally, there will be limited capacity and timed tickets. Explore the popular light display and enjoy holiday treats and warm drinks available.



Christmas in Color: Drive-Thru Animated Light Show

When: November 30 – January 2

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S Rooney Rd., Morrison; and Water World, 8800 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights



Cost: $30 per vehicle, get tickets here



The Lowdown: If you are looking to avoid gatherings altogether, then Christmas in Color is the perfect holiday event for you. Drive through millions of Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music you can hear through your radio. You can check out the light extravaganza at two locations – Federal Heights and Morrison. Part of the proceeds goes to the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help children dealing with critical illnesses.



Christmas Movies at Drive-In Theater

When: December 3, 5 p.m.

Where: 88 Drive-in Theatre, 8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City



Cost: $9



The Lowdown: Watch classic Christmas movies back-to-back- at one of Colorado’s original drive-in theaters. The evening starts with a heart-warming favorite, Elf. Afterward, guests can also enjoy A Christmas Story and end the night with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Tickets are sold at the box office, open rain or shine.

Denver Christkindl Market

When: November 20 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission, for more information click here



The Lowdown: The famous Christkindl Market changed its location this year to follow health guidelines. This year the pop-up German village moves outdoors to Civic Center Park for more space for social distancing. Visitors can enjoy the music, food and shop for holiday gifts from local vendors. From artisanal jewelry to toys, the Christkindl Market covers everyone on your Christmas shopping list. For safety measures, the market, guests must sign in at the entrance for contact tracing. Additionally, masks are required the layout follows a one-way flow.

Zoo Lights

When: November 23– December 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver



Cost: $15 – 25, get tickets here



The Lowdown: Denver Zoo celebrates its 30th anniversary of Zoo Lights. For the month of December, the zoo dresses up in twinkly, colorful lights, turning its 80 acres of land into a magical winter wonderland. The first two weeks are reserved for members only. The light display opens up to the public on December 4. For safety measures, Denver Zoo created a one-way path around the campus to avoid crowds. In order to promote social distancing, admissions will also be limited and timed.

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker

When: December 18, 9 p.m., December 19, 1 a.m., December 24, 7 p.m., December 25, 12 a.m.



Where: Broadcasted on Rocky Mountain PBS



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: The Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker moves its 59th annual production to your television. The spirit of the season comes to life in this acclaimed production of a holiday favorite. While the production will be broadcasted on various dates, you can choose to watch it here whenever you are in a festive mood.