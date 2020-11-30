19 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill lined up this week. Start it off by seeing some of downtown Denver lit up with 9News Parade of Lights and end it by laughing a little with an ApocoLips Comedy Show. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, November 30

9News Parade of Lights

When: November 30 – December 6

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights returns for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats that are stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can a magical array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

When: November 30 – December 24

Where: Kings Soopers Front Range locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CBS Denver partners with King Soopers and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver to host a Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. You can donate toys, games, art kits and more to help children all over the Denver Metro have a happier holiday.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 30 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens is back with its magical Blossoms of Light display. The wondrous interactive light display features sound-reactive animated LED lights for a wild experience. You can explore the lights, delight in holiday treats, warm drinks and more throughout the gardens.

Tuesday, December 1

Virtual Musical Storytime

When: December 1, 15 & 29

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tune in to a Virtual Musical Storytime with Bradley Weaver. You can listen to wild tales, hear some fun beats and more during the Zoom session. RSVP and receive the Zoom link by emailing [email protected]

Sake 101 Tasting

When: December 1, 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the ins and outs of Sake during a Sake 101 Tasing. Colorado Sake Co. presents a virtual tasting with a background of the sake making process, a Q&A with the master sake brewers and a sampling of three sakes.

Wednesday, December 2

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 2 – 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get on that gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Thursday, December 3

Snow Stroke Social

When: December 3, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Wilderness Exchange is switching it up this year with its 4th annual Snow Stroke Social. This Thursday you can party and raise funds for Friends of Berthoud Pass during the virtual bash. You can sip on brews from Tommyknocker, be entered into a raffle to win prizes, hear from backcountry experts and more throughout the evening.

Melody Lines with ARISE

When: December 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ARISE Online teams up with the Sweet Relief Music Fund for an online show with Melody Lines. You can watch the broadcast of the musicians and take part in a virtual meet and greet. A portion of the proceed will go towards the Sweet Relief Music Fund.

Jingle Bell Bar

When: December 3 – 4

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Holiday Bazaar hosts the Jingle Bell Bar. The festive outdoor bar hold hot and seasonal themed cocktails, seasonal brews, wines and more. You can grab a drink and take part in Holiday Happy Hours.

Live at Lost City

When: December 3, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $15 on FanFlex, $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Live at Lost City. You can jam to live music from Alpha Pegasi – finally taking the stage for the first time in 10 months on the outdoor patio while you relax during a fall night.

Friday, December 4

Snooze x Be A Good Person Launch

When: December 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Be A Good Person Online

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M Eatery teams up with Be A Good Person and No Kid Hungry to launch a Snooze x Be A Good Person collaboration t-shirt. The shirt will be sold online and $10 of every purchase will be donated to No Kid Hungry to provide meals to hungry children across the country.

American Field Après Holiday Market

When: December 4 – 6

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tick off some gifts from your shopping lists at the American Field Après Holiday Market. The market offers a rotating line up of 12 different Colorado and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

When: December 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The 16th Street Mall, 1000 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through downtown Denver and pick up some holiday gifts at the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival. The festival hosts an array of vendors offering handmade crafts, art, seasonal bites and more.

December Delights

When: December 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $9 -$14 at entry

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park celebrates the holidays with December Delights. You can snack on seasonal bites, imbibe in beverages, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also see a life-sized holiday card created by artist Brian Corrigan.

Zoo Lights 30th Anniversary

When: December 4 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return to Denver Zoo for its 30th annual appearance. You can take a gander more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Work & Class Pop-Up

When: December 4 – 6

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. partners with Work & Class for a Work & Class Pop-Up. You can dine on a brunch menu created by Chef Dana paired with straight bourbon cocktails – all on the outdoor patio.

Saturday, December 5

Holiday Bazaar

When: December 5 – 6

Where: Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Belleview Station partners with Denver BAZAAR for a Holiday Bazaar. You can explore the outdoor market that is filled with local vendors offering crafts, fashion, handmade products and more for your seasonal shopping.

Virtual 1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best 1940’s fashion for a Virtual 1940’s White Christmas Ball. You can learn how to make a vintage dish, a vintage cocktail and dance all night long to some sweet swing tunes.

Krampus Nacht

When: December 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market‎, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Christkindl Market hosts its annual Krampus Nacht. Throughout the evening Krampus – the mystical darker companion of St. Nikolaus will pick out the naughty children who didn’t make the nice list and punish them. All in good jest of course.

Sunday, December 6

ApocaLips Comedy Show

When: December 6, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $224 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an ApocoLips Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians such as Mike Langworthy and Chuck Roy while kicking back at home. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to Elevating Connections.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Online Talk with the Denver Art Museum’s Chris Patrello

When: December 8, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 8

Where: Online

Cost: Give donations here

Sophie’s Neighborhood Holiday Virtual Auction

When: December 10 – 12

Where: Online

Cost: Donate here

Hilltop at Denver Christkindl Market

When: December 11, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Greek Theater at Civic Center Park, 150 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission