24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some thrilling events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting some hoppy education at Craft Beer for Babes and end it by celebrating Day of the Dead at a Catrina Ball. Wherever Halloween week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 26

Craft Beer for Babes

When: October 26, 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $38 – $420 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the differences between brews, beer processing and more during a Craft Beer for Babes exploratory class. The three-part series explore the ins and outs of craft beers, perfect for anyone looking to know more about the industry.

IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series

When: October 26, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hear from The chief catalyst of The Equity Project LLC Nita Mosby-Tyler and director of Cultural Affairs at Denver Arts & Venues Tariana Navas-Nieves during the third installation of the IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series. The event dubbed How to be an Anti-Racist Organization will discuss equality, inclusion and diversity on Zoom.

CHOW Fundraiser

When: October 26 – 28, 9 am. – 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Various Prices

The Lowdown: CHOW Colorado (Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness) hosts a CHOW Fundraiser. You can purchase delicious bites such as hand pies, locally grown produce, cookies and more to raise funds to benefit rent relief in Colorado. Pick-up for the goods will be on October 31 at Brightmarten Restaraunt.

Tuesday, October 27

Talk with Gregory Hinton

When: October 27, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Talk with filmmaker, history, author and playwright Gregory Hinton. Hinton will speak about works from artists such as Alfred Jacob Miller, the history of hidden LGBTQ+ art and more throughout the lecture.

Wednesday, October 28

Movie Night: Halloween Edition

When: October 28 – 29, 6 p.m.

Where: Roger’s Liquid Oasis, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: $10 reserve here

The Lowdown: Grab a cup of hot cider and kick back to relax for a viewing some seasonal films. Roger’s Liquid Oasis hosts a Movie Night: Halloween Edition with a viewing of Hocus Pocus on Wednesday and a Viewing of Ghostbusters on Thursday.

Nacht Markt

When: October 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from local makers while sipping on brew from Prost Brewing Company at a Nacht Markt. The German-style outdoor market offer seasonal-themed treats, locally made products and more – all in celebration of the ghoulish holiday.

Down by the Bayou: A Dinner of Spirits

When: October 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a journey into the Lousiniana Bayou with dabbles into Voodoo during Down by the Bayou: A Dinner of Spirits. You can dine on a three-course meal in the garden of Ironton Distillery while sipping on four different themed cocktails.

Spookadelia 3: Back to The Source

When: October 28 – November 29

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space is back with its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 3: Back to the Source. The immersive installment delves into the human psyche, the experience of art consumption and more with a thrilling narrative-driven adventure.

Justice for Raverro Screening and Discussion

When: Ocotber 28, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tune in to a live stream of the Justice for Raverro Screening and Discussion. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) has partnered with Emancipation Theater Company and the Armory to present the screening that will be livestreamed on MCA Denver’s YouTube channel.

Groovinyasa

When: October 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nurture • A Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 – $34.25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let go of you mid-week stresses at a Groovinyasa session. The hour-long yoga session meshes live music, meditation and fun for a stress relieving event to help you loosen up and get out of your head.

60 Minutes in Space

When: October 28, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about exciting new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from museum scientist Ka Chun Yu and guest speaker Sachin Shenoy.

Thursday, October 29

Testigos / Witnesses

When: October 29, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents a virtual opening reception for Testigos/Witnesses. The exhibition – created by artist Dr. Gaal D. Cohen – explores Indigenous resilience, life, death and more with powerful images. The exhibition opening will be held on a live stream over Instagram,Facebook and YouTube.

Date Night: Supernatural

When: October 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: If you aren’t feeling a night out for this Halloween, cozy up for “Date Night: Supernatural.” You can hear about ancient seasonal traditions from acting curator of anthropology Dr. Erin Baxter and commune with the spirits.

Friday, October 30

NT MRKT

When: October 30, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer St. between 29th St. and 30th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from local businesses such as Modern Nomad, Ratio Beerworks and Futuristic during a NT MRKT. The market will offer an array of street food, apothacary goods, local brews and more throughout the evening for all of your shopping needs.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: October 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1300 40th St., Denver

Cost: $113 – $150 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O Hallowmass returns for its sixth year. The mindblowing event meshes powerful beats, pyrotechnics and more with a radio broadcast into your vehicle for a private and immersive concert experience. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned in a public ceremony.

All The Stops

When: October 30, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing makes its fourth and final stop during its All The Stops series to New York. The series helps you travel around the nation without leaving the city for a beer tasting experience. The “tour” travels to four states starting from California and ending in New York.

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night

When: October 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Peddle up to Denver Beer Co’s Canworks to watch an outdoor viewing of the Disney hit Coco for a Bike-In Movie Night. The ticket price includes one free beer per person. Food trucks will also be onsite offering snacks for sale. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair to sit on during the film.

Saturday, October 31

Lost City Dead Halloween Show

When: October 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents a Lost City Dead Halloween Show. The musical evening supports local artists and gives you a chance to explore new music while sipping on themed cocktails. You can rock out to a live set from Street Cats Making Love – a local Grateful Dead tribute band – on the outdoor patio which will be transformed into a post-apocalyptic experience. You can also take part in an apocalypse-themed costume contest and win prizes.

Satanic Panic Beer Release

When: October 31, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get into the holiday spirit with the Satanic Panic Beer Release. The brew is a caramel apple ale available on tap and in crowler form for your cosuming needs. You can imbibe in the beer and snack on a slice of pizza.

Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta

When: October 31, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Día de los Muertos and Halloween Fiesta. You can sip on an annual release of the Azteca Pulque that is made with cacao and cayenne, try the small-batch pumpkin spice Chicha and more during the seasonal evening. Make sure to call 720.379.7763 to create a reservation.

Halloween at ViewHouse

When: October 31, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse is pulling out all of the stops for Halloween. You can take part in a costume contest and have a chance at winning prizes, delight in drink specials and try some chilling-themed menu items.

Halloween at Colorado Sake Co.

When: October 31, 6:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace All Hallows Eve at Colorado Sake Co. during a Halloween party. You can take part in a costume contest to win a six-pack of sake, shake your stuff to fresh beats from a DJ, indulge in sweets and imbibe in themed-sake cocktails throughout the night.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: October 31, 12 – 5 p.m. – November 1 & 6

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art District on Santa Fe is back with a Día de los Muertos Celebration as a part of Denver Arts Week. You can pick up a free alter kit to build your own ofrenda. The kits will be available while supplies last on October 31 in the lot just north of Su Teatro at 721 Santa Fe Drive. You can also submit photos of those who have passed to add to a memorial projection that will be displayed on the Daniels & Fisher Tower on November 1 and 6.

Sunday, November 1

Catrina Ball

When: November 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Day of the Dead with a Catrina Ball. Raices Brewing Co. hosts the party with live music, treats and a traditional alter that you can add to. If you dress up as a Catrina or Catrino (dressed up skeleton ala -Día de los Muertos-style) you can recieve 10% of your drinks. Create your reservations here.

Mark Your Calendar

Dried Floral Arrangement Class & Wine Tasting

When: November 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $95 tickets available here

Denver Unique Fashion Week

When: November 6, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $75 tickets available here

Fray Opening Reception

When: November 6 – 8

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

6th Anniversary Extravaganza

When: November 7, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission