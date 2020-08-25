Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby and More to Perform at Red Rocks for a Special Visible Event

The live music scene has taken a big hit amidst the COVID-19 guidelines, with most national tours canceled until 2021 and local venues drastically reducing show capacity in order to maintain social distancing measures. The days of tightly squeezing into GA are nowhere to be seen for now, but that hasn’t stopped the music industry from finding creative ways to keep the show running.

The latest innovative twist on the live-stream train is courtesy of Visible and Red Rocks. The monoliths will be host to a reimagining of virtual concerts, with three days of music featuring acclaimed national artists, and interactive perks controlled by the viewer, bringing a more personalized connection between audience and performer than virtual shows have had before.

Called “Red Rocks Unpaused,” the virtual concert series has a list of technical feats its introducing to the live-stream game:

Audience chat messages will be displayed on the faces of the Red Rocks for artists to see and react to

The audience will have the ability to help set off pyrotechnics

Viewers’ voice will affect the show’s lighting and color schemes

Viewers will have the ability to vote and choose the final encore song

Interchangeable camera views – letting the audience customize and choose the “seat” from which they’re viewing the show

Audience polling that changes the outcome of the light show

The lineup for each night is as follows:

Tuesday, September 1: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats with special guest Phoebe Bridgers

Wednesday, September 2: Lil Baby with co-headliner and award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion

Thursday, September 3: Award-winning country artist Sam Hunt with a surprise guest to be announced

The performances will be live-streamed for free here starting at 8 p.m. on all three nights, where you will also get a chance to participate as an audience member from the comfort of your own home.