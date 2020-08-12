VF Corp and JanSport to Donate 8,500 Backpacks to Students in Need

VF Corporation is one of the largest apparel, footwear and accessory companies. It encompasses more than 30 brands including Eagle Creek, The North Face and JanSport. In 2018, VF Corp moved its headquarters to Denver.

This week, VF Corporation and its JanSport brand will donate 8,500 backpacks to students in need at Denver and Aurora public schools. Approximately 75 to 95% of students at the schools who will receive donations are part of a free or reduced lunch program. Furthermore, with the financial crisis COVID-19 has inflicted on many families, the hope is these backpacks can serve as a source of aid.

The ACE Diversity Employee Resource Group at VF Corp spearheaded this effort.

“At VF Corporation, we are passionate about looking for new ways to champion the diverse community we are proud to be a part of. Furthermore, we assist in ensuring students have access to basic school supplies. Many of these students have been hit the hardest during the pandemic and face many challenges. For example, lack of internet access for remote learning as well as access to meals normally provided by schools,” stated Sholeh Mirzai, director of merchandising, JanSport and Eagle Creek. “We are happy to be able to do our part to give parents one less thing to worry about by donating backpacks.”

These backpacks will be delivered to each of the 16 school campuses among Denver Public Schools. These include Rocky Mountain Prep, STRIVE Prep, Lake Middle School and Paris Elementary School.

The individual drives will be organized by Faith Bridge Co, Denver Metro Young Life, the Silva Family Foundation and Environmental Learning for Kids. This began on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Details on several organizations that will host larger drives can be found below. In addition, most campuses are coordinating individual pickups by grade.

Paris Elementary School Drive at Paris Elementary School located at 1635 Paris St. on Wednesday, August 12th, 1:30-4:30 p.m. MT

Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Drive in the Montbello Neighborhood located at 6060 Broadway on Saturday, August 15th, 10-12 p.m. MT