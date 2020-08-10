10+ Farmers Markets to Shop From Before Summer Ends

Summer is coming close to an end but Denver’s Farmers Markets are still going strong. 303 Magazine has created a roundup of local markets that you can support while finding some fresh foods and finds.

Curbside Farmer’s Market

When: August 5 – 23

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar presents a Curbside Farmer’s Market. You can shop online from local vendors such as Miller Farms, Create Good Co., Pet Wants Denver and more to later pick up your goods at various locations.

Boulder Farmers Market (Boulder, Denver, Longmont)

When: Boulder, Wednesdays Until October 7, Saturdays until November 21

Longmont, Saturdays until November 21

Denver, Saturdays until October 24

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: One of Colorado’s most popular markets spans several cities and days. Taking place in Boulder on Wednesdays and Saturdays you can take a break from your daily tasks to gather fresh produce from local vendors and more. Those living in Longmont and Denver can swing by their locations on Saturdays to get their fill of goodies. Make sure to register for your shopping window or prep by ordering online and choosing curbside pickup while continuing to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Lost City Market

When: Wednesdays, August 5 – October 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: TAXI Complex near Lost City, 3455 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Lost City, East Denver Food Hub and Focus Points Family Resource Center host the Lost City Market. The event is a pay-how-you-can outdoor farmer’s market. You can shop from local vendors including Rebel Farm, Comal Heritage Food Incubator and Mile High Microgreens.

Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea

When: Fridays, August 14 – September 25, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Shop from local vendors offering baked goods, fresh sustainably grown produce, farmed goods and more during the Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea. You can shop in person – while abiding by social distancing rules or order curbside pick up here.

Cherry Creek Farmer’s Market

When: Saturdays, August 15 – November 14, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek Farmers Market is back for its 23rd season. The popular market stands until October hosting local businesses such as farms, bakeries and coffee roasters. Make sure to arrive early to get the best grabs.

Founders Green Farmers Market

When: Sundays, August 5 – October 11, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a breath a fresh air during a Founders Green Farmers Market. The market fosters local businesses by offering products that have only been produced within Colorado or the counties bordering the state. You can shop from brands such as Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, Blanchard Family Wines, Baba + Pops and more.

People + Produce

When: Sundays, August 9 – September 27

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other fresh finds within the Belleview Station.

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

When: Sundays, August 9 – November 15, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 1400 to 1500 South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down South Pearl Street during a summer farmers market. The outdoor market is open until November, giving you a chance to shop from over 100 local vendors for longer. You can stop by the market for shopping needs or you can order online and pick up for safer measures.

Golden Triangle Farmers Market

When: Sundays, August 9 – September 27, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle Farms Market, 1115 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your mask to peruse the Golden Triangle Farmers Market. You can support local artisan creators and producers while buying fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more at the outdoor venture.

Highlands Farmer’s Market

When: Sundays, August 9 – October 11

Where: Highland’s Square, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Every Sunday of the summer till October, you can grab a reusable bag and shop the Highlands Farmers Market. The market presents organic farmers, local baked goods and chilled drinks to cool you from the summer heat. You can also explore Highlands Square after you have gathered your haul. Be sure to don a mask and stay socially distanced as you shop.

Mayu Sanctuary Pop-Up Market

When: August 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Mayu Sanctuary, 1804 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take in the summer sun at the Mayu Sanctuary Pop-Up Market. The Market features Black-owned brands such as Curious Sunshine, Little Sistas Treats, The Black Pineapple Candles and more.