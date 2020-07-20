A New 400 Foot Mural is Being Painted on the Street of Larimer Square

Larimer Square, one of Denver’s first streets to close for pedestrian traffic and outdoor dining services, is now adding a block-long street art piece where cars once drove.

Local artists Pat Milbery and So-Gnar Creative Division are painting a 400-foot long installation from 14th to 15th street, curb to curb.

This painting will feature a bursting Colorado logo, sunrise, leaves and clouds. It will span across lanes that were once intended for cars, but now are shut down due to the pandemic.

“With the block closed to street traffic, we’re thrilled to be working with Pat and the team at So-Gnar Creative Division to bring Larimer Square to life in a new way with an incredible new street mural that pays homage to the things we love most about Colorado,” said Jon Buerge, Chief Development Officer and Principal at Urban Villages. “This is an art experience we hope the entire community can enjoy, safely, together.”

Milbery and his team also recently finished an “Interwoven” installation on Bannock street between 14th and Colfax. This is Denver’s largest mural and, according to Milbery, symbolizes the city’s diversity and strength during difficult and changing times.

Milbery was also part of the planning team for the Black Lives Matter mural spanning across a section of Broadway. Both Milbery and So-Gnar are known for their memorable and colorful pieces scattered across the city.

“This was something that felt like it harbored a welcoming energy back to Larimer and just for people to enjoy,” Milbery said about the colors used for his newest piece.

The team has taken to the streets already, with hopes to complete the mural within 10 days, weather permitting. The tenants of Larimer Square stores hope that this mural will draw people into the area, which supports small and local businesses.

“I hope it brings happiness to people and makes people feel more comfortable in the city,” Milbery said.

He also hopes that through his installation, the team at Larimer Square can work with the city of Denver to permanently make the street pedestrian-friendly.

“It’s a cool negotiation putting more modern art to a really historic place,” Milbery said. “I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity, I never thought I’d be painting on this block.”

For the next week, you can eat in the middle of the street, shop local or take a much-needed walk around Denver’s first commercial block all while checking out the progress of this mural.