Larimer Square Shuts Down Street for Pedestrian-Friendly Dining

Larimer Square became Denver’s first historic district and original commercial block in 1971. Now on Friday, June 19, Larimer Square will become one of the first streets to shut down in favor of an expanded, pedestrian-friendly outdoor dining area.

With social distancing protocols, many restaurants have had to turn to sidewalks, streets and other outdoor spaces to accommodate the returning guests at a six-foot distance. After receiving approval from the City of Denver, Larimer Square will now have dining for many restaurants under the iconic lights that string from the buildings.

Rioja, Bistro Vendome, TAG, Capital Grille are some of the restaurants participating in the expanded street dining experience. Additionally, Pat Milbery, a local street artist, and So-Gnar Creative Divison will put together a mural for the street that encompasses what makes Larimer Square, Denver and this unique time special.

“We’re so excited about the possibilities this opens up for our tenants and visitors. Small businesses were hit hard by everything that’s happened the past few months, and especially restaurants,” Urban Villages Chief Development Officer Jon Buerge said. “Opening Larimer Square is one way we can come together to support them.”

To attend one of the many restaurants reopening to the street of Larimer Square, they ask that masks are worn and appropriate distancing is practiced. The Larimer Square Parking Garage is open, as no street parking will be available.

There will be new operating hours as things begin to reopen. You can find more information on dining, hours of operation and how to #SupporttheSquare here.