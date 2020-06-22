18 Unique Denver Food Trucks To Visit This Summer

There’s no denying that Colorado has a robust food truck scene. As the summer months start to heat up, the urge to grab a bite outside has become more prevalent. While there are thousands to choose from, this list offers a mix of sweet and salty for whatever you’re craving.

Sweet Combforts

The Lowdown: Making their debut at Coachella in 2017, the trendy waffle pops have made their way to Colorado via food truck. The sweet honeycomb-themed Belgian waffles are propped on a stick with visually appealing and tasty toppings. Some of the more popular waffles include banana Nutella, cookies and cream, Fruity Pebble topped, churro crunch or strawberry. To track down this sweet truck, check out the Sweet Combforts Instagram.

The Ethiopian Food Truck

The Lowdown: This vibrant truck offers authentic Ethiopian vegetarian meals with made to order chicken or beef tibs. The menu offers an approachable way to dip your toes in the world of Ethiopian cuisine or provides a sense of comfort for those accustomed to each dish. The veggie combination comes with three servings of either miser (red lentils), kik (yellow split peas), gomen with dinich (spiced spinach and potatoes) or tikel gomen (curried cabbage, carrots and potatoes). To locate this truck check out their Instagram page.

Mike’s Coney

The Lowdown: Mike’s Coney offers the ultimate summer food with a Michigan style flair. This truck offers Flint and Detroit style Coney dogs loaded with chili, mustard and onion on a steamed bun. With its 1950s American roadside advertising sign lighting up the truck, grabbing a chile dog from this truck offers a bit of nostalgia for a quick meal. To grab a Michigan style Coney dog in Colorado, follow the Facebook page or check out Truckster — an application dedicated to locating food trucks across the front range.

The Dapper Doughnut

The Lowdown: Another sweet treat in the form of miniature doughnuts with stylized flavor can be found at The Dapper Doughnut. Hailing from California, these cake-style doughnuts are made-to-order with over 10 different flavors including peanut butter and jelly, strawberry and graham cracker, marshmallow and peanut butter drizzle, chocolate sprinkle or cinnamon sugar. To track down these bite-size doughnuts, check out the Truckster application or follow the truck’s Instagram page.

Cyncopation

The Lowdown: Cyncopation is a local food truck serving southern barbecue with Puerto Rican inspired flavors. The fare includes five sandwiches with three different smoked meats (pulled pork, all-beef hotlink, or smoked chicken), homemade empanadas stuffed with pork or chicken, nachos or smothered French fries and tostones (fried plantain chips). Delicious smoked meat aside, the homemade barbecue sauce is the star of the show. It’s available in either sweet or ghost pepper. To find this truck, check out their Facebook page.

Hip Pops

The Lowdown: This sweet truck is dedicated to handcrafted gelato and sorbet bars with various dips and toppings. Originally from South Florida, the Denver truck offers the same self-proclaimed hippest way to eat gelato. The flavors come in Oreo, Nutella, salted caramel brûlée and Mexican chocolate chipotle among others while the dips include milk, white or semi-sweet chocolate with an endless amount of toppings from almonds and rainbow sprinkles to caramelized hazelnuts and salted pretzels. Check out the Hip Pops Instagram page for more information.

The Captain Tacos and Sushi

The Lowdown: This mesh of Mexican and Japanese cuisine has taken the food truck scene by storm. A one-stop-shop for both tacos and sushi can be found at the Captain Tacos and Sushi truck. The menu includes three different taco combinations of beef, pork and shrimp, nachos, quesadillas, sopes and seven styles of sushi rolls. To track this truck down, check out their Instagram page.

Toby’s New Orleans Po’boys

The Lowdown: Situated out of a retrofitted trolley car — Toby’s New Orleans Po’boys brings a taste of the south to Denver with creole and cajun cooking. Their specialties may be po’boys, but they also offer Snoballs, jambalaya, gumbo and beignets. Find them by following along on Facebook.

Chile Con Quesadilla

The Lowdown: It wouldn’t be Colorado if there wasn’t a food truck dedicated to delicious green chile and quesadillas. The award-winning Chile Con Quesadilla truck offers eight different quesadillas, four levels of green chile spice, Mexican street corn, Spanish rice and a signature Sopapilla-dilla. To catch this vibrant truck, follow the Facebook page where locations are posted daily.

Happy Cones CO.

The Lowdown: This New Zealand-style creamery makes ice cream available both at a retail location in the Edgewater Public Market and out of a bright blue food truck. The menu offers various flavors by the cup or pint. From a vegan coconut vanilla and salted butter caramel to mixed berry and mint chocolate chip, Happy Cones serves up creamy soft-serve perfect for a hot summer day. For more information check out the Happy Cones Instagram page.

What Would Cheesus Do?

The Lowdown: This grilled cheese truck begs the question “what would Cheesus do?” Well, the answer is a long list of decadent grilled cheese sandwiches with premium toppings. With about six combinations give or take a few seasonal sandwiches, the menu is full of creative ways to eat an American classic like the Go Fig YYourself (brie, granny smith apples, fig jam, caramelized onions and balsamic reduction drizzle) or the Something Corny (house-made corn salsa, pepper jack cheese smoked turkey, salted blue corn chips and a toasted cumin crema). To check out the menu and location of this cheesy truck, visit their Instagram page or download Truckster.

CupBop

The Lowdown: The famous Korean barbecue in a cup truck isn’t new to the Denver food truck scene by any means but has steadily grown in popularity and received much deserved praise. The menu offers a cup served with rice, cabbage and sweet potato noodles with the choice of beef, chicken or pork and four levels of spicy sauce. Some traditional kimchi or deep-fried chicken dumplings can be ordered to accompany the dish. To locate this truck, follow the Instagram page for weekly updates.

Yuan Wonton

The Lowdown: This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Yuan Wonton’s mobile dumpling truck specializing in chili garlic wontons and handmade Asian eats. The fare includes chewy pot stickers with pork and chives, Chinese eggplant and ginger chicken fillings. Follow the Facebook page for weekly truck locations.

Migration Taco

The Lowdown: This vegan taco truck offers a delicious alternative to the traditional taco. The menu includes seitan carne asada, barbecue, buffalo, garbanzo chorizo and beer-battered fried avocado tacos. The truck’s homemade vegan cheese is also put to use on a plate of nachos and bowl of macaroni and cheese. To locate this truck, check out their Facebook page.

The Mac Shack

The Lowdown: With both a restaurant and food truck dedicated to macaroni and cheese, the menu is stacked with unique additions to an American classic dish like lobster, bacon, jalapeños and more. Along with a bacon macaroni topped burger or French fries, there’s no escaping those cheesy noodles. Check out the shack’s Facebook page for updated locations.

Taco Choi

The Lowdown: This truck specializes in Korean barbecue tacos on a toasted cheese crust. With a blend of cuisines, each taco incorporates Korean flavors like sweet and spicy chili sauce and fire chicken with Mexican flavors like carne asada spices, cilantro and lime. Aside from tacos, the menu offers a quesadilla, nachos and street corn topped with Cotija cheese and fire Cheetos sprinkles. Adding to the menu’s smoothly woven cultures, the matcha lemonade and lattes are made with matcha imported from Japan. Check out the Taco Choi Instagram page or Truckster for locations.

Bowls by KO

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest healthy food truck serving gluten-free build-your-own-bowls with endless creations and five signature dishes. The menu offers a green goddess chicken and rice bowl, Mediterranean steak, Mexican street corn chicken, deconstructed shrimp roll, and a barbecue pulled pork bowl. More information can be found here.