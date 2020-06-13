People’s Action Collective Will Run Non-Violent Direct Action Workshops for the Community This Weekend

A group of artists, under the name of the People’s Action Collective for anonymity and safety, will meet this Sunday, June 14 to run workshops centered around direct action options for community members.

The collective aims to provide a creative outlet for people to handle their pain, frustration, desperation and hope through community building exercises.

The workshop will be held at Civic Center Park and will include small, digestible classes ranging from a broad variety of mediums including medic and frontline safety, screen printing, Tai-Chi, banner and poster making and movement in music.

“We acknowledge that we all have different ideas of how to ‘win’ and there is no wrong way to protest. There is, however, a safe way to protest that has the ability to present different levels of involvement. There is a place for everyone in the movement,” stated a statement from the People’s Action Collective.

The workshop is open to people of all ages and will go from 3 – 7 p.m. on June 14 at Civic Center Park.