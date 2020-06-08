Local Clothing Centers to Donate to Right Now

In the spirit of giving back and coming together as a community, there are several local organizations that have reopened for clothing donations. COVID-19 has brought us into the troubled waters of uncertainty, and as some can stay afloat in the “new normal,” we must remember there are still so many ways we can give back. Several organizations in Denver are taking donations of every caliber and as we head into a new season there are many that are accepting clothing for singles, families and children in need. Here at 303 Magazine, we have compiled a list of organizations you can give to today.

Clothes To Kids Denver

The Lowdown: Clothes To Kids of Denver is currently open and is utilizing curb-side programs for families in need. However, they are only accepting clothing donations for ages Pre-K to 21 on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clothes To Kids is asking for all clothing donations to be clean and ready to be separated in bins for girls, young women’s, boys, men’s and shoes. For more information, please visit their website.

Dress For Success Denver

The Lowdown: Dress For Success Denver provides at-risk women with the tools necessary to transform their professional ventures. One of them being, access to professional attire. This organization will take donations from June 8-11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also call in and make a donation until regular donation days resume. Regular donation days are typically the second Saturday of every month which will resume in July. For more information and address, please visit their website.

Denver Rescue Mission

The Lowdown: Denver Rescue Mission is a non-denominational Christian organization that has given back to the Denver community for more than 125 years. They are currently able to take donations at the center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their locations loading dock with little contact. Denver Rescue Mission is currently asking for men’s underwear and summer clothing. For more information please visit their website.

Samaritan House

The Lowdown: Samaritan House is operated by Catholic Charities and is taking donations at their main center at Lawrence St. and will distribute items throughout their shelters. Items can be dropped off at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday -Saturday then on Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information please visit their website.

St. Francis Center

The Lowdown: St. Francis Center is a not-for-profit organization that offers refuge to the homeless population. Currently, they are asking for shoes and clothes for men. They are taking donations by appointment. For more information please visit their website.

Volunteers of America Colorado: The Mission

The Lowdown: Volunteers of America Colorado invests in the community through their program called The Mission. The Mission provides food, clothing, job training, clothing, employment assistance and more to those in need. Currently, The Mission is in need of men’s clothing. Clothing can be dropped off between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information please visit their website.

WeeCycle

The Lowdown: WeeCyle is a Colorado-based nonprofit that collects baby gear to help local impoverished families in need. They will be having a contactless drop off event on Thursday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information please visit their website.