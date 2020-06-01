140+ Black Owned Businesses to Support in Denver

As the protests against police brutality continue on, it’s more important than ever to look at ways Denver can support its black community. We’ve compiled a list of every black-owned business we could find in the city limits of Denver, but this is in no way definitive. We will update it periodically, so if there’s any we missed please leave us a comment. In the meantime check out the below.
Restaurants, food and beverage
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Welton Street Cafe – soul food, Five Points.
- Genna Rae’s – Caribbean soul food, Whittier
- Whittier Cafe – coffee, cafe fare, Whittier
- Bar Helix – cocktail bar, RiNo
- Coffee at the Point – coffee, beer, wine, cafe fare, Five Points
- Smith + Canon – ice cream, City Park West
- Le French – French and Senegalese fare, DTC
- Novel Strand, brewery, Baker
- Boney’s BBQ – Southern soul food and BBQ, 16th Street Mall
- Gypsy House Café – coffee, cafe fare, Platt Park
- Hot Chick-a-Latté – coffee, espresso (new ownership 2019), Hale
- Buzz Cafe – drive-through coffee, dine-in cafe, Alamo Placita
- The Sojourners Coffee & Tea – coffee, tea, (new ownership 2019), Virginia Village
- African Grill and Bar, Ghanaian, Nigerian, South African and Kenyan food, Green Valley Ranch
- Hungry Wolf BBQ– barbecue, South Denver
- Jamaican Grill – Jamaican fare, Lincoln Park
- Arada Ethiopian – Ethiopian, Lincoln Park
- The Ethiopian Restaurant – Ethiopian, City Park
- Queen of Sheba – Ethiopian, South Park Hill
- Mesob Ethiopian – Ethiopian, Montclair
- Africana Restaurant &
Cafe – Ethiopian, South Park Hill
- Axum Ethiopian
Restaurant – Ethiopian, South Park Hill
- Abyssinia Ethiopian
Restaurant And Bar – Ethiopian, South Park Hill
- G – Ethiopian/Eritrean Restaurant, South Park Hill
- Nana African Market – African goods, Dayton Triangle (south Denver)
- Sun Valley International Market – international, African market, Mariposa
- NATIV – hotel, bar, restaurant and cafe – Downtown Denver
- TeaLee’s – tea bar, bookstore, Five points
- Open Fridge – chef-driven meal delivery
- Taste The Love Cooking – meal delivery
- Sweet Sweetz – ice cream, Skyland
- Intersections Restaurant – breakfast, brunch and beignets, Northfield
- Blazing Chicken Shack II – soul food, Park Hill
- NOLA Voodoo Tavern and Perks – cajun, Louisiana soul food, Cole
- MyKings Ice Cream – ice cream, Skyland
- Catfish Haven – southern, Caribbean, Green Valley Ranch
- Miss Peabody Southern Tea Cakes – mini pies, tea cakes, gluten-free desserts
Cultural Organizations
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Cleo Parker Robinson Dance – dance studio, theater, Five Points
- Black American West Museum – museum, Five Points
- Blair Caldwell African American Research Library – library, Five Points
- Slam Nuba – performance poetry, Five Points
- Stiles African American Heritage Center – museum, Five Points
- The Source Theatre Company – theater company, Lincoln Park
- Black Actors Guild – art, education, entertainment, Lincoln Park
Retail, Services, etc.
Fashion / Retail /Homegoods
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Rachel Marie Hurst – clothing designer, women’s
- Tyne Hall – clothing designer, women’s
- Jasmine Lewis – clothing designer, women’s
- C.R. Lee – clothing designer, women’s
- Vintage Frame of Mind – clothing designer, women’s
- Overseer Productions – clothing designer, men’s and women’s
- The Mix Boutique – women’s clothing
- ASEL Classics – clothing accessories, t-shirts and sweatshirts
- Lawerence and Larimer – clothing store, men’s and women’s, Bluebird District
- Originate Streetwear – clothing design, men’s
- Be A Good Person – clothing store, men’s and women’s, RiNo
- MAM Couture – streetwear, RiNo
- Neckjuice – custom bowties
- Victory Boutique – streetwear
- Tween Boutique – tween fashion boutique, Clayton
- POSA Apparel – cold weather apparel
- Let Me Show You Different, Koya Nyangi – fashion stylist
- Cherry Creek Fashion – magazine
- BeAfrica Shop – African textiles, fabrics and accessories
- LiliPurl – jewelry
- Misira – African handmade clothing
- Yellow Door Collective – African textiles, fabrics and accessories
- Ti-a Woven Goods – woven goods, baskets, accessories
- Yarn Shoppe – locally spun, hand-dyed yarn, 16th Street Mall
- Shop at MATTER – art supplies, books, stationery, Ballpark
- The Black Pineapple – candles
- H&E Furniture – vintage furniture and home goods, Virginia Village
Health, Wellness & Beauty
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Body & Soul – spa, women’s and men’s salon, Hale
- Salon Utopia – spa, women’s and men’s salon, Cherry Creek
- JBe Beauty – women’s salon, skincare, makeup, lashes, Wash Park
- Accent Beauty – skincare, spa, massage, Golden Triangle
- Park Hill Barbers – men’s barbershop, Clayton
- Supreme Styles Barber Shop – men’s barbershop, Montclair
- Hollywood’s Barber Shop – men’s barbershop, Congress Park
- Wright’s Barber Shop – men’s barbershop, Cole
- Tank’s World Class Barbers – men’s barbershop, Montclair
- House of Hair Barber Shop – men’s barbershop, women’s salon, North Park Hill
- Franklin Stiger Afro Styling Barber Shop – men’s barbershop, Five Points
- BA Grooming – men’s shaving products
- Chubby Curls – hair products
- Curious Sunshine – wellness workshops, coaching, reiki
- Jiridon Apothecary – teas, herbal medicine
- Premye Herbals – teas, herbal medicine
- Alchemy Ritual Goods – books, candles, herbs, body products etc., Curtis Park
- Luna Vibrations – wellness workshops, meditation, reiki
- Luna Massage And Wellness – massage, skincare, Ballpark
- Serein Naturals – hair and skincare
- Bridgette Black – makeup artist, skincare, brows, hair removal
- Clay Love – clay masks
- International Spectrum Cosmetics – cosmetics
- Body Beautiful Recovery Services – post-operation recovery care
- Natural Urbanity – skin and body care
- Moss North Therapy – massage, therapy
- Life Boss Coaching – life coaching
- EdMovement – psychotherapy, healing
- Dubwise Yoga – yoga cooperative and yoga teacher training
- Unearthing Tradition – doula
- Blu Saint – skincare
- Urban Sanctuary – yoga and wellness studio
- Bodies by Perseverance – gym, Five Points
- The Barre Code – gym, Ballpark
- Body Shaping Company – personal training, City Park West
- Akente Express – haircare, skincare, teas etc.
- GoDEEP – protein and collagen powder etc.
- Limn Skincare & Boutique – skincare, spa, Speer
- EngErotics – body and skincare, intimacy devices
- Simply Pure – Dispensary, Highland
Arts & Entertainment Services
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
- Roux Black – Arts & entertainment consulting
- Kid Astronaut – vocal lessons
- Kori Hazel LLC – writing, artist management, creative strategist
- Adonye Jaja Photography – wedding, portrait photographer
- Blake Jackson – editorial, advertising, fashion, portrait photographer
- Narkita Gold – photographer
- The Female Shoota – portrait photographer
- Tya Alisa Anthony – photographer, contemporary artist
- Flor Blake – portrait, editorial, and commercial photographer
- Lotus & Lily Photography – portrait and personal Branding photography
- EB Pixs – photography and media services
- Jitterbug Art Studio – illustrations, murals, graphic design
- Julian Donaldson – graphic designer, visual artist
- ILA Art Gallery – gallery, private event space, Baker
- Afro Triangle Designs – art, design
- Darian Simon – photography, cinematography and brand management
- PA Productions – videography
- Thomas “Detour” Evans – artist, muralist
- 1-natVson-1 – performance, motivational speaking, consultation, event organization and strategy
- R. Alan Brooks – cartoonist, graphic novelist
- Payne Creative Agency – branding, web design
- Joseph Graves Jr. – artist, muralist, logo design
Miscellaneous Services
- ZoZo Group – marketing agency
- Doggy Downtime – dog groomers, Montclair
- GoJo Auto – used cars, Goldsmith
- Denver Print Company – large and small format printing, graphic design, Montbello/Stapleton
- A Tribe Called Dukes – haul away services
- Dream Culture – youth programs
This list will be updated periodically. If you’d like a business to be considered, comment below. Also, check out these resources:
DenverBlackPages.com
Black in Denver
Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce
Support Black Owned