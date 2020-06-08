Avanti is Hosting a Summer Movie Series With Free Beer

Avanti — a collective dining hall — is teaming up with Alamo Drafthouse Denver and New Belgium Brewing to create a summer movie series and reverse happy hour. This comes after the multi-story food hall and bar re-opened to the public on June 1, following Governor Jared Polis’ directive to allow restaurants to open for dine-in at 50% capacity.

Now every Thursday this summer, Avanti restaurants Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken and Meta Asian Kitchen will provide special movie night menus with a free New Belgium beer. All you have to do is bring a lawn chair and show up at 9 p.m.

Here is the summer list of movies:

June 18: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

June 25: Office Space

July 2: Top Gun

July 9: Sandlot

July 16: 3 Amigos

July 23: Christmas in July! Home Alone and Elf

July 30: Ace Ventura

August 6: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

August 13: Grease Sing-along

August 20: Dazed and Confused

For more information on the summer movie series, visit Avanti’s website.